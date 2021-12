Vodafone (NASDAQ:VOD) rose 1.1% after a report that the telecom company or part of it may be targeted by one of Europe's largest private equity firms. There is speculation that CVC Capital is potentially evaluating an acquisition of Vodafone, according to a Betaville "uncooked" alert earlier. It's not clear if CVC is interested in purchasing the company outright.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO