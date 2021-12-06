ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flyers reportedly fire Alain Vigneault

By Thomas P. Williams
Broad Street Hockey
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is only so much a team can take, and losing eight consecutive games capped off by a 7-1 defeat to the Tampa Bay Lightning, is seemingly it. On Monday morning, the Philadelphia Flyers have reportedly fired head coach...

www.broadstreethockey.com

Daily Local News

Busy schedule could have Vigneault, Flyers on edge

The Flyers are on one of their worst skids of recent years, at least in the time since ex-coach Dave Hakstol’s team went 10 games without a win four years ago. It is the current sick slide, which amid a lousy 4-1 loss to the Rangers Wednesday night reached seven games, that was on the tongue of general manager Chuck Fletcher last week, and that was prior to that loss to the Blueshirts.
6abc

Whirlwind day for Philadelphia Flyers, who fire coach Alain Vigneault, lose ninth straight game

The slumping Philadelphia Flyers fired coach Alain Vigneault on Monday. Vigneault was in his third year of a five-year deal that paid him $5 million annually, per sources. The news came a day after the Flyers were embarrassed by the Lightning at home 7-1 on Sunday, extending Philadelphia's losing streak to eight games (0-6-2). The Flyers have the second-worst record in the Metropolitan Division through 23 games at 8-11-4. Philadelphia also fired assistant Michel Therrien, a former NHL head coach himself. Assistant Mike Yeo, however, was retained, and coached the Flyers in their Monday home game against theColorado Avalanche. Though a wide-ranging search might begin sooner than later, for now, general manager Chuck Fletcher is setting his sights on the here and now, and that starts with Yeo.
Broad Street Hockey

Vigneault searching for ways to win games

The Philadelphia Flyers are spiraling down the standings and it just feels like there can really be nothing done about it. With the team embracing wholeheartedly their eight-game losing streak, wallowing in their own grief, Flyers head coach Alain Vigneault is looking at any possible option to get this team back in that precious win column.
Broad Street Hockey

Everything you need to know about Flyers interim head coach Mike Yeo

The Alain Vigneault era is over. The Flyers have officially fired Vigneault as head coach after Sunday night’s demoralizing 7-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning, extending the team’s losing streak to eight games. With Vigneault gone, the Flyers are now embarking on a search to find a full-time replacement...
NBC Sports

Why fire Vigneault now? What's next? 5 takeaways from Flyers' press conference

A 7-1 loss elicited sharp boos from Flyers fans Sunday night at the Wells Fargo Center. For Chuck Fletcher, he had seen enough to bring the gavel down on his decision. The general manager fired head coach Alain Vigneault on Monday morning, along with assistant coach Michel Therrien. Assistant coach Mike Yeo will take over behind the bench in the interim.
crossingbroad.com

Chuck Fletcher and Mike Yeo Answer Questions After Alain Vigneault’s Firing

Things aren’t great for the Flyers. They’ve lost eight games in a row. Chuck Fletcher fired Alain Vigneault and Michel Therrien on Monday morning, then a dog shit on the ice. Now Mike Yeo is tasked with hauling this lifeless husk of a team back into relevance. Today the pair...
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Canadiens, Penguins, Kings, Senators, Hurricanes, Bruins

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Montreal Canadiens owner Geoff Molson spoke with the media about the changes made to the management of the team. Meanwhile, the majority stake of the Pittsburgh Penguins has been officially sold to Fenway Sports. Jonathan Quick makes an odd comment while trying to defend Brendan Lemieux and the Ottawa Senators have four legitimate buy-out candidates. Finally, are the Carolina Hurricanes interested in trading for a pending UFA defenseman?
nhltradetalk.com

Jason Spezza Offered In-Person Hearing for Knee on Neal Pionk

As per the NHL’s Department of Player Safety, Toronto Maple Leafs’ forward Jason Spezza has been offered an in-person hearing via Zoom for his knee on Winnipeg’s Neal Pionk. With this hearing comes the option to suspend the player for five games or more. The date and time of his hearing has yet to be determined.
Broad Street Hockey

Farabee out week-to-week, life is cruel

The hockey gods are laughing in our faces. Although Kevin Hayes finally returned to play just his third game for the Philadelphia Flyers this season—after recovering from off-season surgery and then re-injuring himself after just a handful of minutes—this team is still in a horrible state in terms of just who they are missing from the lineup.
Pro Hockey Rumors

Jets defenseman Neal Pionk suspended two games for kneeing

The Department of Player Safety has decided on a two-game suspension for Winnipeg Jets defenseman Neal Pionk. The reason for the suspension was a dangerous knee on Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Rasmus Sandin, which caused the third period of last night’s game to become a “gong show” according to Auston Matthews. As the accompanying video explains:
markerzone.com

HABS PROSPECT ARBER XHEKAJ DROPS OPPONENT WITH HUGE RIGHT DURING INTENSE FIGHT (W/VIDEO)

Fans are already referring to it as "the wallop heard around the Waterloo region." Friday night, during an Ontario Hockey League game between the Kitchener Rangers and Owen Sound Attack, Montreal Canadiens prospect Arber Xhekaj answered the bell against Attack captain Mark Woolley for a very intense fight. It was Xhekaj who would eventually come out on top after both landed several hard punches. Xhekaj's last right landed in just the right spot, and Woolley would go crashing to the ice. Both the combatants are six-foot-three, but Xhekaj gave up close to 25 pounds to his opponent, who weighs in at a bulky 230 lbs. This one definitely pumped up the crowd!
KREX

After firing coach, Flyers drop 9th straight, 7-5 to Avs

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Erik Johnson had a goal and an assist, and the Colorado Avalanche beat Philadelphia 7-5 on Monday night to hand the Flyers their ninth straight loss just hours after they fired coach, Alain Vigneault. Mike Yeo took over as interim coach of the Flyers, but they didn’t fare any better following the […]
