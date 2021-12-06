ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Melissa Claire Egan Returns as Chelsea and Celebrates Ten Years on 'Y&R'

By Amanda Martin-Ryan
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHappy Monday, soaps fans! We caught up with the editorial director of Soap Opera Digest, Stephanie Sloane, to get the latest cast and storyline updates coming this week. First up for this week's sneak peek, Sloane revealed that The Young and the Restless star, Melissa Claire Egan, will be making her...

