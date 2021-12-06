ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

New York's workers must all have vaccine by 27 December

BBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll New Yorkers will need to be vaccinated if they want to go to work, the city's mayor has announced. Public sector employers already have to be inoculated, but the mandate will now be extended to all private sector employees, Bill de Blasio told MSNBC. The policy will take...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 40

bcc@bcc
4d ago

A If you still need a booster after being FULLYvaccinated, and still need to get tested afterbeing FULLY vaccinated, and still need towear a mask after being FULLY vaccinated,and still get hospitalized after being FULLYvaccinated...It's probably time you admitted that you havebeen FULLY conned.

Reply(1)
42
Bonnie Karam
5d ago

Enforcement of this although they don’t enforce criminal activity. I say let us focus on keeping our public and business safe and up and running. Dec 27? The new mayor will do take office. I hope he is more focused on fighting crime than mandating death.

Reply(2)
23
debbie roth
5d ago

you all do realize words are words and unless it goes through senate it legally can't be inforced. people just need to say no more and not do it. stand together

Reply
23
Related
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Will Be Barred From This, Starting Dec. 27

State officials, local governments, and businesses across the U.S. have already enacted vaccine mandates for millions of people in the country. Still, only around 60 percent of people eligible to be vaccinated in the U.S. are fully vaccinated right now, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). And with Delta far from contained and a new variant spreading around the world, that's cause for serious concern. The Omicron variant, which was first reported to the World Health Organization (WHO) on Nov. 24, has already made its way into the U.S., having been detected in at least 16 states so far, including California, Louisiana, Hawaii, Minnesota, and New York. Now, some government officials have decided to implement even stricter vaccine requirements.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
EatThis

Virus Expert Warns These 7 States Will Have Next Surge

You may be "done" with COVID but it's not done with you—and is surging in some states, with worries of a new variant, Omicron. "Even if Omicron becomes a non-issue, which I know it won't, Delta is still here in full force, and we have to understand we're not done with this pandemic," says Dr. Michael Osterholm, Director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, on the latest episode of his pandemic podcast. "Despite the fact that there are many people around the world and particularly here in America that are done with the pandemic… until the virus is done with us, the pandemic will not be over." Which states are in trouble the most at this moment? Read on to see each one—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Washington Post

Red states are now paying people not to get vaccinated

Once upon a time, states debated whether to pay people to get vaccinated. Now, some red states are paying people not to get vaccinated, by cutting checks to workers who quit or are fired because they refuse covid-19 shots. Opinions to start the day, in your inbox. Sign up. All...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNN

'No vaccine required' is the latest tactic to attract workers

San Francisco (CNN Business) — In the search for workers in this tight labor market, companies have courted new hires with the promise of higher wages, sign-on bonuses, ample vacation time, and childcare. The latest: "No vaccine required." That three-word phrase is popping up across online job listings (sometimes emphatically...
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Fox News

Biden to announce health insurers must cover 100% of cost of at-home COVID tests

President Biden is set to announce that health insurers must cover 100% of the cost of in-home COVID-19 tests as part of his winter plan to combat the pandemic. "The President will announce his health insurance must cover 100% of the cost of at-home tests purchased by their members," a senior administration official said of the president's planned announcement.
Shore News Network

61,500 fully vaccinated New Jerseyans have now been infected with COVID-19, 43,000 since September

TRENTON, NJ – New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy on Wednesday released the state’s weekly update on COVID-19 breakthrough cases, reporting 65,521 fully vaccinated individuals have tested positive for the virus. This total represents 43,131breakthrough cases in the state since September. Today, Murphy downplayed that sharp three-month increase which...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Power 93.7 WBLK

Nearly 10,000 Fully Vaccinated New Yorkers Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19

While the COVID-19 vaccine does protect people against the virus, especially from hospitalization or death, there have been almost 10,000 New Yorkers were hospitalized, even after they got vaccinated. The "breakthrough" data, which is reported by New York State, shows that 9,044 people who are fully vaccinated, have been hospitalized due to COVID-19. That's .07 percent of the fully vaccinated population. Almost 140,000 fully vaccinated residents have contracted COVID-19 after being fully vaccinated, as of November 8, 2021.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill De Blasio
Person
Joe Borelli
CNN

The Covid-19 vaccination map looks almost exactly like the election map

(CNN) — Americans have a common enemy in Covid-19. Cases and hospitalizations are once again rising around the country. But the nation's leaders continue to have opposing ideas about how to fight that enemy. We've written before, repeatedly, about the divide between red and blue states in dealing with the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
albuquerqueexpress.com

Biden reveals plan to vaccinate the world

President Joe Biden has vowed to not force the nation into yet another lockdown as the new Covid-19 strain spreads. Apart from encouraging vaccination at home, Biden said the US ?must vaccinate the world.?. Biden outlined his coronavirus policy for the upcoming months in an op-ed published at USA Today...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York City Council#Mayors#New Yorkers#Msnbc#Omicron#Covid#The New York Times
McKnight's

Judge slaps nationwide freeze on healthcare worker COVID vax mandate

A Louisiana federal judge on Tuesday granted a preliminary injunction against the Biden administration’s mandate that says all healthcare workers involved in the Medicare or Medicaid programs must be vaccinated against COVID-19. The ruling is a relief to nursing home operators who fear that staffing shortages could worsen if many...
U.S. POLITICS
CNET

Latest COVID vaccine mandate news: Judge halts NYC vaccine rules, federal update

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. After a New York City vaccine mandate was issued on Monday for all private sector employees, the vaccine requirement for municipal workers was put on pause by a US judge on Tuesday. And enforcement of the Biden administration's vaccine mandate is still suspended by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration. However, employers can still legally require you to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Walgreens
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Vaccines
EatThis

New Rules All Americans Must Follow Due to COVID

As the COVID-19 pandemic enters its third winter, cases in the U.S. are on the rise and officials are wary about the potential implications of the newly discovered Omicron variant. Last week, President Biden announced new rules and initiatives to limit the spread of the disease this winter, around the same time some local governments adjusted their own ordinances. These are the recently enacted rules that Americans must follow because of COVID. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
heraldcourier.com

Labor Law: Biden Administration's vaccine mandates largely halted for now; companies taking a wait-and-see approach

The three different mandates from the federal government requiring COVID vaccinations for employees are in flux with legal challenges. Most private companies are now taking a wait-and-see approach about implementing the federal mandates, one of which requires businesses with 100 or more workers to have workers get a COVID vaccination by Jan. 4 or submit to weekly testing.
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy