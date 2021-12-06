ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Chiefs roll past Broncos on SNF to notch 5th straight win

By The Associated Press
theScore
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Chiefs' Andy Reid is an offensive-minded coach to his core, so the Kansas City defense must have done something special against the Denver Broncos on Sunday night for him to call its performance “beautiful.”. Three turnovers. Three fourth-down stops. One pick-6 to seal...

www.thescore.com

Comments / 1

Related
The Ringer

Tua Tagovailoa Is the Best RPO Passer in the League—and That’s All

Do you know which quarterback leads the league in completion percentage since Week 6? It’s Tua Tagovailoa. Now, that doesn’t really matter too much. Completion percentage is a relatively meaningless statistic, and it’s far more informative to use completion percentage over expectation, a more dynamic stat that accounts for a variety of factors—target depth, tight windows—to help filter out which quarterbacks are boosting their numbers with easy completions. And the league leader in completion percentage over expectation for the past six weeks is …
NFL
KKTV

Broncos legend Demaryius Thomas found dead in his home at 33

DENVER (KKTV) - Thursday night just after 9 p.m. a slew of posts on social media started honoring former Denver Broncos Wide Receiver and Super Bowl Champion Demaryius Thomas. An Atlanta sports reporter, Miles Garrett with Fox 5 Sports, was one of the first people to report the news via Twitter. Soon after, Vic Lombardi with Altitude Sports in Denver added he was able to confirm the tragic news. Late Thursday night, police in Roswell Georgia confirmed Thomas was found dead in his home.
NFL
Wake Up Wyoming

Teddy Bridgewater Bails Out During Broncos Embarrassing Loss

The Denver Broncos looked great yesterday. In their color rush uniforms sporting the old D logo on the helmet decked out in orange, they looked sharp - at least with what they were wearing. Outside of that, there was nothing pretty about yesterday's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. In particular,...
NFL
FanSided

Former Denver Broncos star Demaryius Thomas dead at 33

Former Denver Broncos star receiver, five-time Pro Bowler, and Super Bowl champion Demaryius Thomas has reportedly died at the age of 33. Football was played on Thursday night, but in a flash, the game became absolutely meaningless. As the Steelers-Vikings game continued to descend into strange chaos, news spread across...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seal
Person
Daniel Sorensen
Person
Alex Smith
Person
Darrel Williams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chiefs#Chargers#American Football#Snf#Ap#The Denver Broncos
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
thedraftnetwork.com

Broncos vs Chiefs SNF Betting Trends

(Line: -9.5, O/U 47) Among the relevant trends here, the Broncos are 30-28-1 against the spread (ATS) over the last three-plus seasons. That's minus-$80 from a straight $110 bet. For that period, Denver posted decent ATS marks when playing on the road (16-13, $170) and serving as the betting underdog (22-16, $440). The ATS numbers for 2021 are more pedestrian, with the Cowboys going 6-5 overall ($50), 3-2 on the road ($80), and 3-4 versus AFC teams (minus-$140). For the season, Denver has the league's No. 3 scoring defense, allowing 17.8 points per game. On offense, the Broncos rank 14th in rushing offense (114.7 yards per week), 20th in total offense (338.5 yards per game), 21st in passing offense (223.7 yards per week), and 21st in scoring offense (20.7 points per game).
NFL
kmaland.com

NFL (12/5): Chiefs handle Broncos, win fifth straight

(Kansas City) -- The Kansas City Chiefs ran their win streak to five with a 22-9 victory over Denver on Sunday. The Chiefs (8-4) were workmanlike, getting 184 yards passing from Patrick Mahomes, who also rushed for a 10-yard touchdown to open the scoring. For the fourth straight game, the...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy