ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

US religious group says Haitian gang releases 3 hostages

By Associated Press
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BMAnG_0dFIaUKb00

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — A religious group based in Ohio announced Monday that a violent gang in Haiti has released three more hostages, while another 12 remain abducted.

NYC to impose vaccine mandate for certain employers

The statement from Christian Aid Ministries said the people were released on Sunday in Haiti and are “safe and seem to be in good spirits.” The group provided no further details.

On Nov. 21, the religious organization announced that the 400 Mawozo gang had released the first two hostages of a group of 1 7 kidnapped in mid-October . There are 12 adults and five children in the group of 16 U.S. citizens and one Canadian, including an 8-month-old.

The leader of the 400 Mawozo gang had threatened to kill the hostages unless his demands are met.

Authorities have said the gang was demanding $1 million per person, although it wasn’t immediately clear that included the children in the group.

“We are thankful to God that three more hostages were released last night,” said the statement from Christian Aid Ministries, an Anabaptist missions organization based in Berlin, Ohio. “As with the previous release, we are not able to provide the names of the people released, the circumstances of the release, or any other details.”

Cleveland Clinic updates visitation policy

The group reiterated its request for supporters to devote Monday through Wednesday as days of prayer and fasting “to intercede for those who are still being held as well as those who have been released.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

53 killed in Mexico truck crash

A cargo truck jammed with people who appeared to be Central American migrants rolled over and crashed into a pedestrian bridge over a highway in southern Mexico on Thursday, killing at least 53 people and injuring dozens more, authorities reported.
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Mother charged for telling child to hit opponent

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A California woman faces criminal charges for telling her daughter “you better hit her” before the girl punched an opposing player in the head during a basketball game. Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer said Thursday the words were the “catalyst” for the attack. The punch was thrown last month as […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Cleveland, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Cleveland, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Berlin, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Toddler dead, 13-year-old neighbor arrested in Lorain

LORAIN, Ohio (WJW) – The Lorain Police Department is investigating the death of a 23-month-old boy. According to a press release, officers responded to the 1600 block of East 30th St. Wednesday around 8 p.m. for a report of an unresponsive baby and a missing 13-year-old male. Police say the 23-month-old was transported to Mercy […]
LORAIN, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hostage#Haitian#Religious Group#Port Au Prince#Ap#Nyc#Christian Aid Ministries#Mawozo#Canadian#Anabaptist#Cleveland Clinic#Nexstar Media Inc#Fox 8 Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

‘Disturbing and shocking’: Lawsuit claims Lorain elementary school employee forced girl to eat waffles taken from trash

LORAIN, Ohio (WJW) – The mother of a Lorain student has filed a federal lawsuit against the Lorain City Schools, claiming an elementary school employee forced the 9-year-old child to eat food retrieved from a lunchroom garbage can. The lawsuit, filed Wednesday in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio, alleges the […]
LORAIN, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

15K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy