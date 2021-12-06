ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Playing it safe with holiday shopping: Chocolates, gift baskets are ‘most universally enjoyed gifts’

By Chris Melore, StudyFinds.org via Nexstar Media Wire
KGET
KGET
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c6RTp_0dFIaCgl00

NEW YORK ( StudyFinds.org ) – What do you get the person who thinks they have everything? A new poll finds it’s a good idea to keep it simple, with chocolate or gift cards being your best bet.

A survey of 2,000 Americans finds that while 58 percent think they’re pretty easy to shop for during the holidays, one in 20 believe they’re impossible to shop for. Two in three of those impossible to shop for say it’s because they’re extremely picky about what they want. Nearly half believe they either have everything they could possibly want (47%) or never know what to ask for (45%).

Meanwhile, three in four people who claim to be easy to shop for during the holidays think their secret is simply being “easy to shop for.” Sixty-eight percent believe the thought behind the gift counts more than the gift itself.

Here’s my holiday gift list, stick to it

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ty0lH_0dFIaCgl00

No matter the case, respondents believe the most universally enjoyed gifts are chocolate (58%), holiday gift baskets (50%), and gift cards (49%). For two-thirds of Americans, these gifts are easy go-to’s for the picky people in their lives.

Commissioned by BJ’s Wholesale Club and conducted by OnePoll , the study also reveals the most useful gift to have this holiday season isn’t a hot ticket item — instead, it’s a wish list. Seven in 10 admit they request other people to give them a wish list of the gifts they want for the holidays and 62 percent do the same, giving others their own wish list.

To help ease the daunting task, 49 percent of self-identified impossible giftees especially prefer giving others a wish list of exactly what they want. Respondents most often share their holiday shopping wish lists with significant others (51%), their kids (41%), and friends (36%). For 74 percent, there’s no pressure — they’ll buy something for themselves if they don’t receive an item from their holiday wish list.

Two-thirds of Americans also admit they’ll feel guilty if someone buys them an expensive gift for the holidays. It takes an average of $264 for holiday spending guilt to set in.

“Shopping for loved ones this holiday doesn’t have to feel daunting or stressful,” says Molly Cox, senior vice president of general merchandise at BJ’s Wholesale Club, in a statement. “In an easy one-stop-shop, you can find a wide assortment of both unique and tried-and-true gifts, even for the pickiest gift recipients on your list.”

This again?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jHRXv_0dFIaCgl00

The survey also discovered that 63 percent of Americans have previously received a duplicate gift during the holidays.

After receiving the same gift, people say they either re-gift it (52%), use it anyways (52%), or donate it (41%). Ninety-two percent of re-gifters have no shame in doing so if it’s an item they don’t like or already have.

To get a jump start on holiday shopping, a third of respondents start before August . Thirty-six percent will get all of their holiday shopping done either online or in-person, but only from a single store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

ALDI Just Put These 6 Holiday Items on Sale

The holiday season is almost here, and grocery stores are getting festive. From quick snacks to mealtime staples, the magic of the holiday season extends far beyond the grocery aisle, but many can recreate the holiday cheer right at home thanks to store purchases. ALDI is preparing us with the...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Apartment Therapy

The One Gift to Get Everyone On Your List this Year, According to 8 Super-Stylish People

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. ‘Tis the season to do some shopping! The holiday season is here, and you’ve probably spent weeks (or even months!) trying to figure out what to give your nearest and dearest. If you’re feeling stumped about your holiday shopping list, these picks from stylish folks may spark your gift-giving spirit and help you find the perfect present for anyone on your list. (Or, you know, for yourself — we don’t judge.)
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holiday Shopping#Chocolates#Holiday Gift Baskets#Americans#Wholesale Club
SPY

The Best Christmas Gifts on Amazon for Quick and Easy Holiday Shopping

The holidays are the one time of year when you have to buy presents for multiple people all at once. It can be overwhelming to go to a million stores or websites in your limited free time, so why not use Amazon as your one-stop shop for the best Christmas gifts? While Amazon is great for last-minute purchases since they offer super fast shipping on so many items, the biggest perk is the extraordinarily wide variety of options to choose from. While most businesses tend to focus on one product category or theme, Amazon allows you to shop for nearly anything,...
TRAVEL
experiencecolumbus.com

Holiday Shopping in Columbus: Finding the Best Gifts for Hanukkah

With the first night of Hanukkah falling on Sunday, November 28, now’s the time to gear up for the upcoming Jewish holiday that lasts for eight nights. We've rounded up some great gift ideas from the Columbus Gift Guide (see below), but on top of the gifts—whether moderate or extravagant—there’s a rich history and lots of traditions that go along with it.
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Sports
WCAX

Holiday gift inspirations from the homestead: Chocolate bark

The Tuesday following Thanksgiving is Giving Tuesday, a day when people around the world show their support for communities and causes. With the holiday season underway, UPS is once again looking to hire seasonal and full-time workers to meet the surge of packages this time of year. Burlington City Council...
LIFESTYLE
Focus Daily News

Holiday Gift Cards Make Shopping Easier

One of the easiest ways to handle gift giving for those friends and family members who are far away is to send a great gift card. Everyone on your list is sure to appreciate the gift of a great night out. With supply chain issues affecting retailers and consumers this...
DALLAS, TX
westsidenewsny.com

Enjoy a Safe Holiday Season

Holiday safety is an issue that burns brightest from late November to mid-January, when families gather, parties are scheduled and travel spikes. Here are some guidelines provided by The National Safety Council. Traveling for the Holidays? Be Prepared. While many will choose to stay home, if you do travel, be...
CARS
myeasternshoremd.com

Shop for holiday gifts at Betterton Heritage Museum

BETTERTON — The Betterton Heritage Museum gift shop will be open from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday Dec. 4, when tote bags, holiday cards, car decals, books, ornaments, mugs, postcards, prints and much more by acclaimed local artists can be purchased. Also back by popular demand is the "Where in...
BETTERTON, MD
hawaiinewsnow.com

Shop practical gifts for the holidays at Compleat Kitchen

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of The Compleat Kitchen and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about The Compleat Kitchen, visit www.compleatkitchenhawaii.com. HI Now host Kainoa Carlson visits Compleat Kitchen to check out all of their amazing,...
SHOPPING
wjhl.com

Holiday gift baskets with Stanley’s Produce

Tracy & John Dar from Stanley’s Produce, show us how they can custom make any fruit or gift basket for holiday gift giving!. For more information call (423) 232-1985 or go facebook.com/Stanley’sProduce.
FOOD & DRINKS
MyStateline.com

Boxes of chocolate, passwords, and more GDS Holiday Gift Guide

Pick up a box of chocolate for yourself today, and don’t forget to change your passwords tomorrow- we know it’s been a while! The GDS Holiday Gift Guide continues tomorrow with a look inside Goodwill. GDS Holiday Gift Guide: Josef’s Steakhouse & Oyster Bar. GDS Holiday Gift Guide: Rockton Garden...
ROCKTON, IL
News-Herald.net

Downtowns enjoy holiday shopping

Lenoir City and Loudon downtown stores bustled with activity over the weekend for the start of holiday shopping. Customer traffic has been “much stronger” this year over 2020, with October’s gain in sales about 30%, Mary Bright, Sparkly Pig co-owner and president of the Lenoir City Historic Downtown Merchants Association, said.
fitnyc.edu

Shop FIT’s Holiday Gift Guide

Thanksgiving is over, which means many of us are now focused on buying presents for loved ones. Start your search with FIT’s Holiday Gift Guide, a collection of products and services offered by alumni entrepreneurs in a range of creative fields. Highlights include:. A gold-plated chain pendant from Sourced Studio,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ourcommunitynow.com

Holiday Gift Guide: 9 of the Most Perfect White Elephant Gifts Ever

Don't fall into a candle-giving rut this year. Try any one of these great white elephant gifts to become the talk of the office!. A Christmas party at work is full of opportunities for disappointment. Luke-warm food, dry fruitcake, and a gas station Secret Santa gift are just a few of the things that can dampen the fun.
SHOPPING
grmag.com

One Bourbon offering holiday cocktail gift baskets

The restaurant One Bourbon is taking orders for its holiday cocktail kits starting Wednesday. “(The gift baskets have) everything you need to make the holiday extra special, or at least tolerable … with whiskey,” the restaurant said. Each cocktail kit comes with the ingredients to make a One Bourbon signature...
RESTAURANTS
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Shop Holiday: Gift ideas for shoe lovers

Help the shoe lover on your gift list celebrate the holidays from head to toe with footwear options fit for any occasion. Dash through the snow in comfort and style in faux fur-lined winter boots ($144) from Goatfeathers Boutique in Oakmont. They include genuine nubuck leather and a lug sole for a refined work-boot look.
OAKMONT, PA
KGET

KGET

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
873K+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy