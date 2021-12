The No. 11 Tennessee Lady Vols have had a hot start to the season, winning their first six games with two wins over ranked opponents. “I think right now we feel really good about what we can do,” head coach Kellie Harper said. “I think we have a lot of confidence in each other that we can make big plays. There's not been a lot of panic, but a lot of motivation. I think our players have played hard consistently.”

9 DAYS AGO