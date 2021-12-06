A single-vehicle crash injured 1 person in Fife (Fife, WA)

On Sunday night, one person suffered injuries after crashing their vehicle down an embankment in Fife.

As per the initial information, officers actively responded to the area of Frank Albert Road East and North Levee Road East after getting reports of a single-vehicle accident. On arrival, emergency responders transported the victim to a nearby hospital.

The extent of the injuries suffered by the patient remains unknown at this time. The events that have led up to the crash also remain unclear. The identity of the victim has not been released. No other details have been provided by the officials.

The incident remains under active investigation.

Source: KIRO 7 Seattle