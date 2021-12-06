26-year-old Samantha Mararac dead after a multi-vehicle wreck on I-5 near Kent (Kent, WA)

On early Saturday morning, 26-year-old Samantha Mararac, a Tacoma woman, lost her life following a multi-vehicle accident along southbound I-5 near the Kent/Federal Way border that reportedly involved a driver under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

The fatal four-vehicle pile-up took place at approximately 1:44 a.m. on Interstate 5, just south of State Route 516, close to South 272nd Street. Samantha Mararac was a passenger in one of the vehicles and she succumbed to her injuries at the scene. Officers arrested a 43-year-old Kent man for investigation of vehicular homicide and DUI.

The preliminary investigation showed that a vehicle was stalled and blocking lane one of five lanes. Two vehicles pulled over in lane one to try to get around the vehicle. Just then, a fourth vehicle, driven by the Kent man, crashed into one of the vehicles from behind, pushing it into another vehicle. One of the vehicles ended up facing the wrong way.

The Kent driver continued traveling southbound and hit that vehicle before it came to a stop in lane two. The Kent driver was the sole occupant of the vehicle and remained uninjured. Two others in the vehicle with Mararac suffered injuries as a result of the collision. The driver, a 24-year-old Renton woman, and another passenger, a 34-year-old Renton man, were both taken to Valley Medical Center in Renton.

The drivers of the other two vehicles remained uninjured and were the only occupants of their vehicles. Three vehicles were wrecked and one had damage. No other details are immediately available.

An investigation is ongoing.

December 6, 2021

Source: kentreporter.com