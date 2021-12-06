ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Concert Review: ‘An Evening with André De Shields’ with the BSO at the Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall

By Timoth David Copney
mdtheatreguide.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWay back last spring when I found out that André De Shields was going to perform with the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, my little heart starting going pitty pat. There are only a handful of Broadway stars that I actually want to be, and Mr. De Shields is way up on my...

mdtheatreguide.com

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Washington City Paper

City Lights: André De Shields Goes Home

An Evening With André De Shields at Meyerhoff Symphony Hall. At age 75, Broadway song and dance man André De Shields is making a long overdue debut with his hometown orchestra. The Baltimore Symphony has given the actor a full orchestra and free rein over the repertoire for several cabaret performances spanning Dec. 3 through 5. The setlist includes “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” “Let the Good Times Roll,” and the holiday classic “What a Wonderful World” in addition to orchestrated music by jazz great Eubie Blake and a few originals by De Shields. From his nearly 50-year Broadway oeuvre, De Shields will bring songs from The Wiz (1975) and Hadestown (2019). Nine other shows fell in between those hits, plus countless film and TV roles, but it took playing the mythological narrator Hermes in Hadestown for De Shields to finally win a Tony. His acceptance speech included a fond shout out to Baltimore, and now nearly two years later, he returns for a concert with the choir from his high school providing back-up vocals. Baltimore is “the toe of the North” and “the head of the South,” De Shields wrote in an essay for the program. “I wasn’t supposed to make it out alive. That’s why I’ve come back. To make good on my vow that someday I would achieve such stature that Baltimore would be proud to claim me as its native son.” (In past seasons, the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra has performed at both the Music Center at Strathmore in Bethesda and Meyerhoff Symphony Hall in Baltimore; Strathmore performances are currently on hold due to a contract dispute and stagehand negotiations. A spokesperson for the BSO said the orchestra hopes to return to the D.C. suburbs soon.) An Evening with André De Shields runs Dec. 3 to 5 at the Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall, 1212 Cathedral St., Baltimore. bsomusic.org. $25–$80.
BALTIMORE, MD
wypr.org

André De Shields: A conversation with the "King of Broadway"

Now André De Shields is back in his hometown of Baltimore to perform three concerts with the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, beginning tonight. (Follow the links for ticketing information. J. Wynn Rousuck has been reviewing theater for WYPR's Midday (and previously, Maryland Morning) since 2007. Prior to that, she was the...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

In Baltimore homecoming, Tony winner André De Shields takes center stage at BSO with help of his alma mater, City College

Broadway legend André De Shields sat on stage at Meyerhoff Hall wearing a gray quilted sweatsuit, white combat boots and a red scarf. His eyes focused on the sheets of music before him. De Shields was about a mile away from Division Street in West Baltimore’s Upton neighborhood where he grew up. But he was a universe removed. Behind him, members of the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra prepared to ...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Boston

Boston Pops Return To Symphony Hall With In-Person Holiday Concerts

BOSTON (CBS) – Familiar sounds fill Symphony Hall as the Boston Pops Orchestra takes the stage. “The big news, obviously, here at Symphony Hall is that we are back. And for the first time in almost two years, the Boston Pops will perform in front of a live audience here, in person, in Symphony Hall,” said Boston Pops Orchestra Conductor Keith Lockhart. Holiday Pops makes its return, and after last year’s virtual season, Lockhart says this year is all about embracing tradition. “We know that Holiday Pops means a lot to a lot of people in this area. For many...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Entertainment
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Entertainment
City
Baltimore, MD
wamc.org

Albany Symphony's 2021 holiday concerts

Music Director David Alan Miller and the musicians of the Albany Symphony are set to deck the halls of the Palace Theatre on back-to-back weekends with sounds of the season!. This Sunday, December 5 at 3 p.m., Miller and the Symphony musicians will be joined by a sleigh full of talented local friends for the return of the Capital Region’s beloved holiday spectacular, The Magic of Christmas.
ALBANY, NY
mdtheatreguide.com

‘A Quick 5’ with Sean Mayes, Musical Director/Orchestrator/Arranger for ‘An Evening with Andre De Shields’ at the BSO

This weekend, native son André De Shields, winner of the 2019 Tony Award® for Best Featured Actor in a Musical for “Hadestown,” returns to his hometown to tell the story of Baltimore and its influence on his journey to personal success. Joining him will be the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra and The Baltimore City College Choir. Sean Mayes is the musical director, orchestrator, and arranger for this concert.
BALTIMORE, MD
Baltimore Times

Duo Black Violin to Perform at Meyerhoff Symphony Hall, Dec 10

An encounter with a security guard in Wil Baptiste’s Ft. Lauderdale middle school cafeteria changed his life, propelling him into the world of classical music, and allowing him to encourage other young African-American children to dream non-traditional dreams. Baptiste is one half of the duo Black Violin, known for their...
BALTIMORE, MD
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawai’i Symphony Orchestra returns to in-person concerts

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Hawaii Symphony Orchestra and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Hawaii Symphony Orchestra, visit https://www.myhso.org/. The Hawai’i Symphony Orchestra returns to in-person concerts at the Hawaii Theatre Center and the...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bette Midler
Person
Eubie Blake
Person
Joseph Meyerhoff
Person
Ray Charles
Person
André De Shields
Person
Luther Vandross
Lantern

Columbus Symphony to perform annual “Harry Potter” concert series in spring 2022

The Columbus Symphony is set to perform the musical score of the fifth “Harry Potter” film, “Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix,” at the Palace Theatre. The Columbus Association for Performing Arts will present “Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix in Concert” April 2, 2022, at 8 p.m. and April 3, 2022, at 2 p.m. The movie will be shown on a 40-foot screen while the Columbus Symphony plays the soundtrack from the film. The “Harry Potter” concert series was announced in 2016, and since then, over 2.7 million fans have experienced the event, according to the website.
COLUMBUS, OH
Sioux City Journal

REVIEW: Symphony's concertmaster captures spirit of the season in concert

If you want to get in the Christmas mood, invite the Sioux City Symphony’s concertmaster, Bacco Liu to your house. At Sunday’s “Christmas with the Symphony,” the violinist had several solos that were so moving you felt like all those we’ve lost this year were in the room. Coupled with pianist Anne Waltner on “Greensleeves,” he conjured brilliant memories and provided the heart necessary to remember what matters most.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Mountain Messenger

Carnegie Hall Presents West Virginia Symphony Orchestra Friday, December 3

The West Virginia Symphony Orchestra (WVSO) presents its celebrated holiday favorite, Sounds of the Season, on December 3 at 7:30 p.m. at Carnegie Hall in Lewisburg. The West Virginia Symphony Orchestra is West Virginia’s premier performing arts organization, presenting classical and pops concerts annually throughout the Mountain State. Currently in its 83rd season, the WVSO is a proud member of the community and enriches the region by providing affordable, high-quality concerts, collaborations with West Virginia arts organizations and a nationally award-winning education program.
LEWISBURG, WV
Sentinel & Enterprise

North Worcester County Symphony Orchestra debuting with holiday concert Dec. 10 & 11 at Leominster City Hall

LEOMINSTER — North Worcester County Symphony Orchestra is presenting “A Little Holiday Magic” at City Hall on Dec. 10 and 11 at 7 p.m., the inaugural performance of the orchestra conducted by Jared Bloch that falls under the StageWorks umbrella. The concerts will feature traditional holiday music, soloists Mike Hoffman...
LEOMINSTER, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Concert Hall#Hal#Concerts#Polish
thereminder.com

Local ballerina will star in ‘Nutcracker’ at Symphony Hall

WESTFIELD — Dancing in “The Nutcracker” was a longtime dream for 12-year-old Aida Nagle, and audiences at Symphony Hall will be able to see it come true. Not only did Aida earn a spot in the Albany Berkshire Ballet’s (ABB) Dec. 18 performance of the Christmas classic, she danced her way to the most coveted role: Clara.
WESTFIELD, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
wgcu.org

An Evening of Jazz Nisita Concert Series

Emmy nominated Brandon Robertson will present a variety of new original music. Joining him for the performance will be Gerald Augustin on tenor saxophone, Joel Law on piano, and Gerald Law on drums. Suzanne Kirton, principal flutist of the Naples Philharmonic, will join Michael Baron, piano, and Troy Jones, percussion, for Claude Bolling’s ever-popular Suite for Flute and Jazz Piano Trio.
MUSIC
theintelligencer.com

STL symphony to give live concert of The Muppet Christmas Carol

It's the holiday season, so that means several versions of Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol" will be viewed in theaters and on television. There are versions with "Cheers" and "Frasier" actor Kelsey Grammer, comedian Jim Carey, and then of course, the Muppets. The St. Louis Symphony Orchestra will present "The...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy