Spokane, WA

A hit-and-run crash injured a pedestrian in Spokane (Spokane, WA)

By Terry Satoski
 3 days ago
On Saturday afternoon, one person suffered injuries after getting struck by an SUV in Spokane.

As per the initial information, the hit-and-run accident took place at North Perry Street and East Ermina Avenue. The early reports showed that a vehicle struck a man, kept going and dragged him about two blocks. According to the officials, the SUV was seen going away from the scene after the collision.

Officers mentioned that the vehicle that struck the man was a dark color. On arrival, emergency personnel transported the victim to the hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries. No other details are immediately available.

The incident remains under active review.

December 6, 2021

Source: kxly.com

