Household Sounds May Be Stressing Your Dog

By Mary Jo DiLonardo
Tree Hugger
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYour dog may get nervous during thunderstorms or fireworks, but more common household noises may be stressing your pet and you might not know it. A new study from researchers at the University of California, Davis, finds that many owners don’t recognize that their dog is anxious when exposed to common...

iheart.com

Best way to relieve stress! What is yours?

What’s your go-to method to relieve stress?Apparently, the answer to that is cleaning the house for some people. A new survey found that 26% said cleaning the house was their go-to method for dealing with stress. Exercise took the top spot, though, with 34% saying that’s how they relieved stress. Sex was the third go-to stress reducer – which, if you’re keeping score, was below cleaning the house. Mine is swimming, I have been swimming since I was 3! I just love that it's a full body workout and I am not listening to anything but my own breathing and the water.
FITNESS
The Independent

Is sleeping with your dog in the bed bad?

Every early morning, around 2am, my sleeping partner wakes me up because she’s thirsty and needs a bathroom break. Fortunately for her, she has no trouble going back to sleep. I know this because after this nightly ritual, I’m often wide-awake, listening to her gentle snores. By now, you may...
PETS
probuilder.com

Pet Owners Are Switching Out Their Dog Houses for Elaborate Puppy Palaces

Pet owner shopping in the United States is expected to surpass $109 billion in 2021 after an increase in pet owners during the pandemic, and more homeowners aren’t just stopping at adoption. A growing segment of animal lovers across the US are building home additions for their canine companions, constructing everything from doggie fireplaces to mini living areas and soundproof shelters, says Forbes.
PETS
Hello Magazine

5 most loving dogs for companionship and beating loneliness

If lockdown taught us anything, it's the importance of companionship. As more and more people faced months of isolation alone, over 3 million households in the UK became pet owners since March last year. It's no secret that dogs make the perfect four-legged companion – and their love goes beyond...
PETS
KIX 105.7

Cat Owners – Our Cats Are Nuts!

Well as if I needed confirmation, looks like science has discovered something about cats. They can be PSYCHOS! As a proud cat owner, I can tell you....DUH!. I have grown up with pets in my home since I was an infant. And since my line of work has taken me to various parts of the country, having a dog just isn't an option for me. I am not home enough, and not every place that you want to live will allow dogs. So having a cat was always a good choice, and they make great companions. But yes, they can do some crazy things!
PETS
quadcitiesbusinessnews.com

Study Shows Stress Levels Decrease in Shelter Dogs When Fostered

We loved that it was a non-invasive study where no animals were hurt or placed in uncomfortable situations. Researchers are studying ways to reduce stress in shelter dogs. They are finding that canine foster programs and activities like weekend or holiday sleepovers that remove animals from noisy shelters and place them in home environments have a significant impact on their cortisol levels. Cortisol is a hormone involved in the stress response system in both humans and animals.
PETS
upenn.edu

Therapy dogs help students relax and relieve stress

At Tannenbaum Quad, Esha Pathi, a first-year student at the Wharton School, said spending even a little time with a therapy dog helps relieve stress. “The last few weeks have been very stressful with a lot of assignments, and the weather is perfect today,” she said. “The opportunity to pet dogs is a big stress reliever. Just seeing a lot of people out here happy and not worrying about their obligations for a while is nice to see.”
PETS
Green Valley News and Sun

Why Your Dog Eats Grass

Eating strange non-food items is called “pica” and can often be caused by an imbalance in the diet. But this may not be the only explanation for your dog eating grass. One common assumption is that dogs eat grass to relieve an upset stomach. However, it may be that a dog developed an upset stomach due to the consumption of grass. Most dogs who eat grass do not show any signs of illness either before or after eating it, making this a difficult theory to prove. If your grass-eating dog shows signs of gastrointestinal upset, a veterinary exam is important to rule out other serious diseases.
ANIMALS
DogTime

Senior Dogs: Proper Care & What To Expect

If you're thinking about adoption, the advantages to bringing home an older dog are many. If the dog you've had since puppyhood is now approaching their golden years, it's important to keep doing the things you've always done together. Here are a few things you should know about senior dog care. The post Senior Dogs: Proper Care & What To Expect appeared first on DogTime.
PETS
animalfair.com

In Honor of Baby Hope.. Let Sleeping Dogs Lie

While napping varies from dog to dog and depends on things such as age and personality, most dogs sleep an average of 13 to 14 hours per day. How much and when they sleep depends on the social and physical environment. An apartment or house dog will sleep much more than a working dog such as those who herd sheep or perform search and rescue duties. Some of the very large breeds of dogs like Newfoundlands, Saint Bernards or Mastiffs can sleep 16 to 18 hours a day. These dogs are often referred to as “mat dogs” because they can usually be found lying in front of a fireplace like a giant furry mat! Although dogs sleep more than us, they usually wake more frequently than we do. In his book, Dog Behavior, Ian Dunbar, Ph.D., MRCVS states, “Almost from a dead sleep, the dog can respond with a flurry of activity to relevant cues such as the sound of the doorbell, the change in odor as someone opens the refrigerator door, or the sense of a dog passing by outside.” Dogs are able to adjust their sleep pattern so that they can be awake when there is actually something to do and remain asleep the rest of the time. However, some dogs will sleep out of boredom so providing plenty of stimulation during the day will help set a routine of keeping him awake when the sun is up and asleep at night.
PETS
earth.com

Feeding your dog once a day may improve its health

New research led by the University of Arizona has found that feeding a dog only once a day reduces the risk of nine types of age-related canine health problems, including cancer, dental issues, cognitive decline, and gastrointestinal, liver, kidney, or urinary disorders. Researchers analyzed data on 24,238 dogs collected in...
PETS
womansworld.com

Why You Should Always Pet Your Dog Before Leaving the House

Every pet owner knows all too well what it’s like to see sad little puppy dog eyes staring up at them as they’re about to leave for the day. “But moooom, can’t we cuddle for just five more minutes?” they seem to beg. And as much as we’d love to do just that, we have to hope our head scratches are enough to tide them over until we get home. A new study says giving our dog some comfort before leaving can help them.
PETS
ohmymag.co.uk

Is it too cold to be walking your dog?

Sure, they might be begging to get you to put their leash on for a well-deserved stroll around the neighbourhood, but according to PetPlan, the cold weather could be very dangerous for them. Temperature to watch out for. The London-based pet insurance company explains that to figure out how cold...
ENVIRONMENT
thezoereport.com

Grab These Mental Health Gifts For The Stressed-Out People On Your Shopping List

After the anxiety and stress of the last year-and-a-half, mindfulness is on many people’s minds and will continue to be a trend … so when it comes to 2021 mental health holiday gifts, you are more than covered. Whether you’re looking for something for your BFF, a family member, or even yourself, there are lots of gifts out there that’ll boost one’s mental state of mind. For example, with Worry Less Stones, you’ll (literally) have positive sayings at your fingertips, like “You are not alone” and “One day at a time.” Or you can crush your anxiety — physically and metaphorically — with a weighted blanket. These heavy toppers use “pressure therapy,” which imitates the feeling of being hugged or held, helping to alleviate anxiety and problems getting shuteye due to sleep disorders.
MENTAL HEALTH
arcamax.com

My Pet World: Choosing a kennel after your dog is injured at one of them

We have an eight-year-old 50-pound whippet/German Shepard mix who is very smart and has a wonderful personality. Last summer, we boarded her for a week at a dog kennel. She had been there before with no issues. When we picked her up, it was obvious that another dog had attacked her. The kennel owner denied this, but two independent veterinarians agreed that her injuries were from a dog attack. They treated her with antibiotics and were especially concerned about an eye injury. We were equally concerned about her spirit, which needed months to get back to her usual confidence.
PETS

