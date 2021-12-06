Household Sounds May Be Stressing Your Dog

While napping varies from dog to dog and depends on things such as age and personality, most dogs sleep an average of 13 to 14 hours per day. How much and when they sleep depends on the social and physical environment. An apartment or house dog will sleep much more than a working dog such as those who herd sheep or perform search and rescue duties. Some of the very large breeds of dogs like Newfoundlands, Saint Bernards or Mastiffs can sleep 16 to 18 hours a day. These dogs are often referred to as “mat dogs” because they can usually be found lying in front of a fireplace like a giant furry mat! Although dogs sleep more than us, they usually wake more frequently than we do. In his book, Dog Behavior, Ian Dunbar, Ph.D., MRCVS states, “Almost from a dead sleep, the dog can respond with a flurry of activity to relevant cues such as the sound of the doorbell, the change in odor as someone opens the refrigerator door, or the sense of a dog passing by outside.” Dogs are able to adjust their sleep pattern so that they can be awake when there is actually something to do and remain asleep the rest of the time. However, some dogs will sleep out of boredom so providing plenty of stimulation during the day will help set a routine of keeping him awake when the sun is up and asleep at night.

PETS ・ 15 DAYS AGO