Children of the ’90s likely remember the agony of those early dial-up Internet years. The waiting. The connecting. The tone that told them they were almost there. The wires. So many wires. Today, connecting to the Internet can happen in a matter of seconds. And though we might still wonder what Wi-Fi stands for, we know without a doubt that Wi-Fi requires no cords. But a wireless Internet connection usually comes at a cost—unless you follow this expert advice on how to get free Wi-Fi.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 10 DAYS AGO