Stop letting yourself deal with slow internet. You need a new router. Lucky for you, there’s never been a better time than now to get yourself a new router. Seriously. The Linksys AC2200 Smart Wi-Fi Router is on sale right now for 65% off. Yeah, we’re pretty floored ourselves. Buy: Linksys AC2200 Smart Wi-Fi Router This router is one of the best routers money can buy, so we’re going to say that this deal is wildly worth it. Did someone say best Black Friday deal of the year? The Linksys AC2200 Smart Wi-Fi Router is made for home networking and can cover up...

ELECTRONICS ・ 14 DAYS AGO