ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach, FL

Trump calls top US general a ‘f—— idiot’ during speech at Mar-a-Lago

By Nexstar Media Wire, Nathaniel Rodriguez
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z3gip_0dFIXJpN00

Former President Donald Trump called a United States top general a "f------ idiot" Saturday while speaking about the military's withdrawal from Afghanistan at the Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Washington Post

I monitor Trump’s die-hard base. They’re still plotting out in the open.

Ron Filipkowski, a former Marine and state and federal prosecutor, is a criminal defense attorney in private practice. He served on Florida's Judicial Nominating Commission from 2009 to 2020. Not quite a year ago, on Dec. 19, 2020, Donald Trump lit a match. “Big protest in D.C. on January 6th,”...
POTUS
The Guardian

Trump attacks media and Mark Milley in foul-mouthed Mar-a-Lago speech

In remarks to diners at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Saturday night, Donald Trump called the American media “crooked bastards” and Gen Mark Milley, the chairman of the joint chiefs of staff, a “fucking idiot”. The meandering, foul-mouthed speech to Turning Point USA, a group for young conservatives, was...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Palm Beach, FL
Government
State
Florida State
City
Palm Beach, FL
Local
Florida Government
Fox News

Netanyahu responds to Trump's claim of disloyalty

Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responded Friday to former President Trump’s accusation that he showed disloyalty by congratulating President Biden on his election win last year, saying he did so in the best interest of his country. "It was important for me to congratulate the incoming president," Netanyahu...
POTUS
Washington Post

The role of violent threats in Trump’s GOP reign, according to Republicans

Tim Alberta is out with his latest must-read this week — a profile of freshman Rep. Peter Meijer (R-Mich.). Meijer joined Congress just days before the Capitol insurrection and almost immediately jeopardized his political career by supporting Donald Trump’s impeachment. It’s a must-read, but a tough read. That’s...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
Washington Post

Now It’s the Supreme Court’s Turn on Trump’s Jan. 6 Records

The U.S. Congress wants to know whether former President Donald Trump issued a Code Red to insurrectionists who may have orchestrated the Capitol siege on Jan. 6. And a federal appellate court just ruled that legislators are entitled to Trump’s White House records as they try to answer that question – teeing up a Supreme Court review that puts in play such weighty matters as executive privilege, the separation of powers and the foundations of American democracy.It’s also a historic flashpoint that will, inevitably, continue highlighting vast differences separating the nation’s two political parties as they parse the attack. Democrats, aided by a handful of Republicans, have steadily pressed an investigation meant to establish a clear fact pattern around the siege and call to account anyone who plotted to overturn the 2020 presidential election. Republicans, for the most part, have closed ranks around Trump, dismissing the gravity and implications of Jan. 6 by likening the insurrectionists to unruly tourists, run-of-the-mill protesters or dedicated patriots.A three-judge panel of the Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia was having none of this when it issued its 68-page ruling on Thursday.“A large crowd of President Trump’s supporters — including some armed with weapons and wearing full tactical gear — marched to the Capitol and violently broke into the building to try and prevent Congress’s certification of the election results,” the court noted. “Police officers were attacked with chemical agents, beaten with flag poles and frozen water bottles, and crushed between doors and throngs of rioters … The events of January 6, 2021 marked the most significant assault on the Capitol since the War of 1812. The building was desecrated, blood was shed, and several individuals lost their lives.”That ferocious tableau, evoking domestic terrorism, informed the court’s perspective on the gravity and necessity of the January 6th Committee’s investigation. The court catalogued the various records the committee has sought, including call and visitor logs, calendars, schedules, and the like, and noted that Trump provided some while recently trying to exclude others by claiming privilege. The Biden White House overruled that claim, noting that it would prevent “the extraordinary events” of Jan. 6 from being “subject to a full accounting to ensure nothing similar ever happens again.”Trump then sued to stop disclosure, arguing that the committee’s request violated his presidential privileges and served no valid legislative purpose. The appellate court excoriated Trump’s argument. It pointed out that his lawyers had “provided no basis” to override the White House’s ruling and the “unique legislative need for these documents.” The documents “are directly relevant to the Committee’s inquiry into an attack on the Legislative Branch and its constitutional role in the peaceful transfer of power,” the court added.On top of all of that, the court pointed to “Trump’s failure even to allege, let alone demonstrate, any particularized harm that would arise from disclosure.” Indeed, there was no reason for the court, “after a sufficient showing of congressional need,” to “second guess a sitting President’s judgment that invoking privilege is not in the best interests of the United States.”After a tour of relevant case law, the court concluded its ruling by returning to the fundamentals informing its decision. “Our Constitution divides, checks, and balances power to preserve democracy and to ensure liberty,” it noted. “Essential to the rule of law is the principle that a former President must meet the same legal standards for obtaining preliminary injunctive relief as everyone else. And former President Trump has failed that task.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mar A Lago#Idiot
Washington Post

Justice must be swift and decisive for the Trump holdouts defying the Jan. 6 committee

Mark Meadows, President Donald Trump’s chief of staff during the Jan. 6 Capitol invasion, failed to appear before a Wednesday hearing of the House committee investigating the insurrection, leading the committee to move toward holding Mr. Meadows in contempt of Congress. The former chief of staff — who also previously served in the House — responded by suing Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and the Jan. 6 committee members, claiming a categorical (and legally unfounded) “immunity of present and former senior White House aides from being compelled to appear before Congress.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

13K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

 https://www.myarklamiss.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy