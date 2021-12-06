ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Today in History for December 6th

Daily Gate City
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJefferson Davis dies in New Orleans; Four people die at a free Rolling Stones concert...

www.mississippivalleypublishing.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Gate City

Classic 'It's a Wonderful Life' remembered at 75

Frank Capra's “It’s a Wonderful Life” has become a beloved holiday tradition and this year celebrates its 75th anniversary. Two stars of the film look back at the classic which was nominated for five Oscars. (Dec. 9) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/
MOVIES
rewind943.com

Daily Rewind December 6th

In 345 A.D., the real St. Nicholas died. In 1865, the 13th Amendment was ratified . . . which Abolished Slavery. In 1884, the Washington Monument was completed. In 1964, “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” first aired on NBC. In 1969, “Na Na Hey Hey Kiss Him Goodbye” by Steam hit...
POLITICS
kduz.com

KDUZ Birthdays – December 6th

If you are celebrating your birthday today, HAPPY BIRTHDAY!!! You are celebrating with these famous KDUZ birthdays…. The “Father of Modern Magic” Jean Eugene Robert-Houdin was born on this date in 1805. Poet Joyce Kilmer (Trees) was born on this date in 1886. Lyricist Ira Gershwin was born on this...
NFL
Daily Gate City

Spectators line road to watch Blue Origin launch

Dozens of people watched the launch of a Blue Origin space capsule from a rural Texas road, miles from the launch site. (Dec. 11) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/9a6436fa953541b8b1588075009c64bd.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
The Cullman Tribune

365 AMERICAN JOY-GIVERS for 2021: The Starry Starry Night Birthday Party

“Starry Starry Night” by Vincent van Gogh, one of the most joy-giving paintings in the history of art, is a major crowd-pleaser at MOMA (Museum of Modern Art, NYC). Hold on, mama, MOMA is our destination for “The Starry Starry Night Birthday Party.” Mr. van Gogh, pardon me, Meneer van Gogh is correct for this Dutchman working in the South of France, painted “Starry Starry Night” in June, 1889. I digress to mention Vincent van Gogh worked really, REALLY fast. On his more manic days, he would often paint one painting in the morning and then another that afternoon. Though he...
VISUAL ART
stljewishlight.org

The secret Jewish history of John Lennon

“This story was originally published on December 8, by the Forward. Sign up here to get the latest stories from the Forward delivered to you each morning.”. Had he not been gunned down on Dec. 8, 1980 by a deranged “fan” lying in wait for him outside of his Upper West Side residence in Manhattan, John Lennon may well have been a well-preserved 81 years old right now, still happily married to Yoko Ono and living in the Dakota. The ostensible founder and leader of the Beatles, the most beloved critically and commercially successful band of the rock era, Lennon left behind a complicated legacy befitting his complicated, mercurial and at times tormented personality.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Brubeck
Person
Jefferson Davis
The Hollywood Reporter

Alec Baldwin Honors “Extraordinary” RFK Ripple of Hope Lauretes in Post-‘Rust’ Shooting Appearance

Alec Baldwin delivered jokes and praises for the activism and advocacy of the night’s honorees while serving as the master of ceremonies for the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights 2021 Ripple of Hope Gala on Thursday night. Held at the New York Hilton Midtown Manhattan Hotel, the event marked Baldwin’s first public appearance since the Rust shooting. Vice President Kamala Harris served as the gala’s keynote speaker, with numerous members of the Kennedy family in attendance along with in-person and virtual supporters of the human rights organization, including Martin Sheen and Richard Kind. Baldwin began the evening by welcoming the crowd with a...
CELEBRITIES
shorelinemedia.net

Today in History for December 5th

Prohibition ends in the United States; Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart dies; Walt Disney and Little Richard are born. (Dec. 5) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/eb80300149074cb7a72f118b15b35d61.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jazz#Rolling Stones#Breaking News#Ap Archive
Daily Gate City

Today in History for December 3rd

First human heart transplant performed; Industrial accident kills thousands in Bhopal, India; Hundreds of students arrested at the University of California at Berkeley; "A Streetcar Named Desire" opens on Broadway; Snger Ozzy Osbourne is born. (Dec. 3) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can...
ENTERTAINMENT
Winchester News Gazette

Today in History for December 5th

Prohibition ends in the United States; Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart dies; Walt Disney and Little Richard are born. (Dec. 5) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/eb80300149074cb7a72f118b15b35d61.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy