Daily Delivery: Kansas State vs. Wichita State series shows its value with first game

GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. After addressing a desire to see one more farewell game inside Ahearn Fieldhouse for students to attend, today the topic is Bramlage Coliseum, which opened for the 1988-89 season. As Fitz explains, there are other projects in line for attention from the Kansas State athletics department. Hopefully, adding a new ground-level grand entrance on the west side and tying the Ice Basketball Training Facility into the west side of the arena. Basically, Bramlage is a shell of the facility that students voted to help fund in the mid-1980s and hopefully the arena's issues can be addressed as Bramlage nears its 39th season, the same number of years Ahearn housed K-State basketball.

KANSAS STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO