Car Break-In & Shooting Went Down Near Amy’s House

Amy's neighborhood has been known for being relatively a safe area. However, a recent incident had her questioning her family's safety.

It was about 1 in the morning when one of her neighbors went out to get something from their car. At that exact moment, a thief was breaking into the car they were going out to. The thief saw the neighbor and started running away, while also firing gunshots towards them.

Thankfully no one was injured, and the cops showed up to get fingerprints. Now the cops are trying to determine what happened and catch the suspect. They sent an email to the entire neighborhood asking for their personal security footage to be turned over. Amy is currently trying to get her security footage to the police officers.

The situation definitely scared Amy and all of the neighborhood. She noted that it's important people lock their cars, because that's a huge deterrent from someone breaking into a personal vehicle.