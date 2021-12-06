1 dead, 1 injured in New Haven crash

New Haven, Conn. (WTIC Radio) - State police say one person was killed and another was injured in a single car crash on the Pearl Harbor Memorial Bridge along Interstate 95 southbound by exit 50 in New Haven Sunday.

Troopers say around 6:00 p.m., a vehicle driven by 42-year-old Yolanda Ecton of New Haven collided with a concrete barrier in the median.

She died at the scene.

A passenger, 40-year-old Brian Gamble of New Haven sustained serious injuries.

The investigatigation is continuing.