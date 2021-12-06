ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

1 dead, 1 injured in New Haven crash

By John Silva
 3 days ago

New Haven, Conn. (WTIC Radio) - State police say one person was killed and another was injured in a single car crash on the Pearl Harbor Memorial Bridge along Interstate 95 southbound by exit 50 in New Haven Sunday.

Troopers say around 6:00 p.m., a vehicle driven by 42-year-old Yolanda Ecton of New Haven collided with a concrete barrier in the median.

She died at the scene.

A passenger, 40-year-old Brian Gamble of New Haven sustained serious injuries.

The investigatigation is continuing.

Homicide investigation in Hartford

A Hartford man is dead after city police say he was shot late Wednesday night. Officers first responded to Enfield Street for reported gunfire to find nothing. The victim was located about a half hour later behind an address on Magnolia Street.
HARTFORD, CT
Mansfield pedestrian killed

State police say a pedestrian was struck and killed last evening in Mansfield not far from the UConn campus. Troopers say Nhuong Nguyen, 28, of South Eagleville Road in town, was struck as he walked in crosswalk around 5:00 p.m.
COLCHESTER, CT
