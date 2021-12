Crude prices and US stocks appear to be in lock-step ahead of Friday’s inflation data. Omicron uncertainty and concerns of weakening crude demand snapped a three-day rally in oil prices. Information on Omicron has been fluid, with earlier in the week one study showed a third Pfizer dose neutralized the Omicron variant. The latest news showed that the Omicron variant is 4.2 times more transmissible than the delta variant. For the unvaccinated population, Omicron may be a fast wave and could support the idea that the short-term hit to crude demand will be quick and fast.

INDUSTRY ・ 6 HOURS AGO