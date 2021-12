The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers. Moe's Southwest Grill, 4725 Perkiomen Ave., Nov. 22. The edge of the small hot well at the front counter is deteriorated and is no longer an easily cleanable surface. A working container of cleaner was stored next to the taco shells in the front area. Water leaking at the front hand wash sink. The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view.

