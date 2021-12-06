ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delray Beach, FL

BREAKING NEWS: DELRAY CITY WORKER STUCK IN WELL

By STAFF REPORT
 3 days ago
UPDATE: 10:54 AM — Communication monitored by BocaNewsNow.com indicates the City of Delray Beach worker who fell into a well is overall fine. Read below for the timeline of events.

UPDATE: 10:23 AM — The Delray Beach City Worker trapped in a well has apparently been rescued. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue communication monitored by BocaNewsNow.com suggests the man was able to climb up a ladder — it’s unclear if the ladder was permanently in the well or if it was provided by rescuers on the scene. Delray Medical Center has been told to prepare for a “trauma alert.”

DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — BREAKING AT 10:08 AM — A Delray Beach City Worker is stuck in a well in the Delaire Country Club according to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue radio communication monitored by BocaNewsNow.com.

The well is described as 18×18 with sewage. The worker’s video feed has apparently been cut. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue is sending multiple units.

The preliminary location is on Live Oak Boulevard in Delaire Country Club. Delaire is located near Military Trail and Linton Blvd.

..Developing…

