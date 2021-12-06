ICYMI: MHN’s Top 5 Posts in November 2021

The Triangle is showing some of the country's strongest rental fundamentals. The first three quarters of 2021 pointed toward a strong recovery for the Raleigh-Durham multifamily market. The region’s rapidly expanding population continues to fuel solid fundamentals, with no signs of rental demand softening in the near term, due in part to low inventory in the for-sale market. In September, rents improved by 3.0 percent on a trailing three-month basis to $1,484, but they remained below the $1,558 national figure.

REAL ESTATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO