ICYMI: MHN’s Top 5 Posts in November 2021

By the Editors of Multi-Housing News
multihousingnews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMiss any of our articles? Catch up with five of our most popular posts for...

www.multihousingnews.com

multihousingnews.com

MHN Poll: Challenges for 2022

MHN has a new poll! We want to know what will present the biggest challenge for your company in 2022. MHN has a new poll! We want to know what will present the biggest challenge for your company in 2022. Last month, we wanted to know how much your business...
Orange County Business Journal

Genesis Motor Posts Record November Sales

Supply constraints continued to be a drag on most OC automakers in the month of November. The one bright spot was Genesis Motor America Inc. of Fountain Valley, which jumped 435% in November from the year-ago period to 5,002 vehicles. November was the third month where the company’s sales exceeded 5,000 vehicles.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

At 6.8%, November Inflation Topped October's Highs

Consumer prices were up 6.8% year over year in November, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Friday—a 12-month increase not seen since 1982. November's jump in prices topped October's spike of 6.2%, which had been the biggest increase in more than 30 years. Energy prices were up a whopping...
multihousingnews.com

Raleigh Multifamily Report – Fall 2021

The Triangle is showing some of the country's strongest rental fundamentals. The first three quarters of 2021 pointed toward a strong recovery for the Raleigh-Durham multifamily market. The region’s rapidly expanding population continues to fuel solid fundamentals, with no signs of rental demand softening in the near term, due in part to low inventory in the for-sale market. In September, rents improved by 3.0 percent on a trailing three-month basis to $1,484, but they remained below the $1,558 national figure.
buckhead.com

Buckhead’s Top 10 Home Sales for November 2021

The Buckhead real estate market report for November 2021 shows 82 single family homes sold between $460,000 and $6.95mil. The average sale price rose slightly last month to $1.5mil, and the top five sale prices were all over $5 million. These statistics are based on FMLS records, and don’t include off-market sales.
Riverside Press Enterprise

How’s the real estate market? Great, OK and not so great

In conversations with friends, colleagues, prospects, and the like, I get asked this question frequently: How is the commercial real estate market? My answer varies based upon the perspective of the questioner. Specifically, if you’re an owner/investor in a building where people make and ship things – AKA an industrial...
Jenn Leach

Are surprise stimulus checks coming?

Update: $1,800 stimulus checks are slated to be issued next week. You may have read in the media that talks about a fourth stimulus check have been brewing for some time. ‘These are for the Child Tax Credit households that missed out on up to $300/mo payments that started in July 2021. You can read more about the Child Tax Credit here.
