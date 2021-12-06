ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chris Cuomo accused of sexual misconduct, fired from CNN

By The Journal Editorial Report
Fox News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article

video.foxnews.com

iheart.com

ON THE HOOK? Why Bill O’Reilly says CNN ‘can’t fire’ Chris Cuomo

Chris Cuomo was suspended indefinitely by CNN earlier this week for how he handled Andrew Cuomo’s scandals and investigations, but some — including Cuomo’s co-host Brian Stelter — seem to think he’ll be back. And now, Bill O’Reilly joins that chorus as well. He tells Glenn why he believes CNN ‘can’t’ fire Cuomo. It’s something the news network COULD have avoided, he says, if only executives acted ethically from the start. So, is CNN on the hook for Cuomo?!
New York Post

CNN’s Don Lemon mum on disgraced ‘brother’ Chris Cuomo

CNN host Don Lemon returned to the air this week without any mention of his disgraced “brother” Chris Cuomo getting booted from their troubled network. Lemon’s fawning prime-time handovers to Cuomo on air had become so notable that they even spawned a podcast, “The Handoff,” which the pair hosted to prove their “love … is real.”
Fox News

CNN's Brian Stelter on Chris Cuomo firing: He caused 'so many headaches' for CNN, staffers were 'very unhappy'

CNN's media correspondent Brian Stelter addressed the firing of its primetime anchor Chris Cuomo. The liberal network issued a statement Saturday evening announcing it had terminated Cuomo "effective immediately," coming just days after he was suspended pending a review of the damning revelations from the New York Attorney General's office about his involvement in protecting his scandal-plagued brother, ousted Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo.
Daily Mail

Former ABC News producer who claims she was harassed by Chris Cuomo says CNN's internal review is 'insufficient' as ratings in the suspended host's 9pm slot spike 20% in his absence

A former news producer who accused Chris Cuomo of sexual harassment has dismissed CNN's internal investigation into his support for his beleaguered brother, as the network finds that ratings have soared since their star anchor was suspended. Cuomo, 51, was placed on an indefinite suspension on Tuesday - a day...
Chris Cuomo
New York Post

Chris Cuomo prepping to sue CNN for more than $18M over contract: sources

Fired CNN host Chris Cuomo is set to sue the network if it balks at paying him at least $18 million to cover what’s left on his contract, sources told The Post on Monday. Cuomo, 51, has hired lawyers and is preparing to file the lawsuit over the remainder of the four-year contract he signed last year — after a bitter back-and-forth about what the network knew of his secret efforts to aid his embattled brother, then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo, said sources familiar with the matter.
The Hollywood Reporter

CNN’s Chris Cuomo Mess: Behind Jeff Zucker’s Difficult Decisions

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo’s abrupt termination has thrown a wrench into the cable news channel’s 2022 plans. The channel was originally hoping to leverage Cuomo, who hosted its most-watched nightly program (Cuomo Prime Time) to help it launch CNN+, its forthcoming streaming service. CNN had already found some digital success with Cuomo through a podcast he hosted with Don Lemon called The Handoff, which Apple said last month was the 5th most popular subscription podcast on its platform. The CNN+ launch in turn would lead into parent company WarnerMedia’s merger with Discovery, which staff were hoping would result in renewed investment in...
Fox News

Brian Stelter torched for response to Chris Cuomo scandal: He's a CNN 'spokesperson', not a media reporter

CNN's left-wing media correspondent Brian Stelter was lambasted Thursday over his handling of the ongoing scandal plaguing his network. Before CNN announced that it was suspending Chris Cuomo over his involvement in his brother's scandals, Stelter went to bat for the embattled anchor when critics blasted him for not addressing the controversy on Monday's installment of "Cuomo Prime Time."
The Independent

Former CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin says network should give Chris Cuomo’s primetime slot to a woman

Former CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin has called on the network to give Chris Cuomo’s slot to a woman following his firing.CNN cut ties with Chris Cuomo over the weekend. The anchor was accused of breaching journalistic ethics by relying on his sources to assist his brother, then-New York governor Andrew Cuomo, in fending off sexual harassment allegations.After initially suspending Chris Cuomo, CNN announced his firing, stating in part: “While in the process of that review, additional information has come to light. Despite the termination, we will investigate as appropriate.” The New York Times later reported that Chris Cuomo ...
AdWeek

Anderson Cooper Addresses Chris Cuomo’s Suspension On-Air

At the end of his 8 p.m. hour, Anderson Cooper delivered the news about Chris Cuomo‘s suspension from CNN on Tuesday. “Some news now about this network,” said Cooper. “It involves Chris Cuomo, the host of Cuomo Primetime. New documents released this week indicated that Chris was more intimately involved than previously known in helping his brother, former New York governor Andrew Cuomo, craft a defense amid a flurry of sexual misconduct allegations.”
Variety

Anderson Cooper Expected to Fill in for Chris Cuomo This Week on CNN

CNN viewers should get ready to see a lot more of Anderson Cooper this week. Cooper, who has been with CNN since 2001, will co-host a new CNN “town hall” devoted to news about coronavirus Tuesday evening in the 9 p.m. slot typically anchored by Chris Cuomo, and is likely to fill in for that hour for the rest of the week, according to a person familiar with the matter. Future programming for the part of the CNN schedule normally reserved for “Cuomo Prime Time” is still being formulated, this person said. CNN is devising new primetime plans in the wake of...
TheWrap

Who Could Replace Chris Cuomo in CNN’s Primetime Lineup?

Ratings for some of the network’s contenders paint a bleak picture. Chris Cuomo was yanked off his nightly CNN show last week and fired over the weekend, and while the network still plans an investigation into his conduct in support of his embattled brother Andrew amid the then-New York governor’s scandal over sexual harassment accusations, executives now have a new problem: Cuomo, whose show aired in the competitive 9 p.m. ET time slot, was consistently its highest-rated primetime host. Who can replace him?
The Hollywood Reporter

Chris Cuomo Ends SiriusXM Radio Show Following CNN Termination

Chris Cuomo will be ending his daily SiriusXM radio show, he said on Monday. “The way my time ended at CNN was hard. While I have a thick skin, I also have a family, for whom the past week has been extraordinarily difficult. So right now, I have to take a step back and focus on what comes next,” Cuomo said. “I am extremely grateful for the support I have received from SiriusXM throughout my time there.” “Following Chris Cuomo’s statement that he is leaving his SiriusXM show, Let’s Get After It will no longer air,” a spokesperson for the satellite radio...
Variety

CNN Grapples With Chris Cuomo Chaos

“I like being uncomfortable,” Chris Cuomo told Variety in 2018. “I like making other people uncomfortable.” Looks like he succeeded. CNN fired Cuomo, its most-watched anchor, over the weekend for exactly that reason. Though Cuomo had become emblematic of a new era at CNN, one filled with journalists who practiced holding newsmakers to account rather than just delivering the news, Jeff Zucker, WarnerMedia’s chairman of news and sports, and other executives no longer felt assured about their relationship with the anchor, according to people familiar with the matter. The rupture was a long time coming. CNN stood by Cuomo through altercations captured...
The Independent

Publisher scraps plans to release book by Chris Cuomo

A planned book by Chris Cuomo has been canceled as fallout continues for the former CNN host who had privately helped his brother, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo respond to sexual harassment allegations.A spokesperson for Custom House, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers, told The Associated Press on Tuesday that it would not be releasing Cuomo’s “Deep Denial.” The book had been scheduled for fall 2022 and was billed as “a provocative analysis of the harsh truths that the pandemic and Trump years have exposed about America — about our strength and our character — and a roadmap...
Fox News

'You are no longer safe in America': Judge Jeanine

©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
Variety

Chris Cuomo Stops Weekday SiriusXM Program

Chris Cuomo, terminated from a prominent CNN anchor job over the weekend, is giving up another perch. Cuomo is also leaving SiriusXM, where he hosted a regular weekday radio program, “Let’s Get After It” — a title borrowed from a catchphrase he employed as part of his primetime program on CNN. “The way my time ended at CNN was hard. While I have a thick skin, I also have a family, for whom the past week has been extraordinarily difficult. So right now, I have to take a step back and focus on what comes next,” Cuomo said via a Twitter post...
MarketRealist

What’s Journalist Chris Cuomo’s Net Worth After His Suspension?

Chris Cuomo, the popular CNN journalist and host of Cuomo Prime Time, has been indefinitely suspended by the news network. The anchor has worked as a reporter and correspondent for various networks, including MSNBC, CNBC, and Fox News, and is the recipient of multiple Emmy Award nominations. Chris Cuomo's net worth is estimated to be $12 million by CelebrityNetWorth.com.
Fox News

'The Five:' The Cuomos were a good Trump 'foil' for CNN, brothers 'likely to fight' so saga will continue

Disgraced former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and his television anchor brother Christopher Cuomo were outspoken critics of former President Trump, which likely helped their media stature – and the fact that the brothers aren't afraid to get confrontational likely means the younger Cuomo's firing won't be the end of their story, the panel on "The Five" said Monday.
