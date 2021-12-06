Winter Musts: This No. 1 Bestselling Sherpa Coat Is a Fluffy Dream

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Holy fluff! While we feel like we were relaxing at the beach and having summer picnics in the park just a few short weeks ago, we’re actually approaching peak cold weather now, and we’re not sure if we’re prepared — physically or mentally. So how can we change that? And how fast can we make it happen?

The right type of coat can transform the cold weather experience for you, turning it from a dreaded enemy you want to avoid at all costs into a welcome friend you look forward to greeting. If you’re happily anticipating wearing it, you’re also happily anticipating the cold. Most importantly, you’ll be able to stay warm and cozy even if the temperature keeps dropping. But what is that “right type of coat”? We’ve got you!

Get the PRETTYGARDEN Faux-Shearling Oversized Winter Coat for just $42 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 6, 2021, but are subject to change.

Puffer coats and parkas aren’t your only options to staying warm in the winter. A peacoat might not be warm enough, but a heavier teddy coat should hit the spot. This one has its fuzzy shearling on the inside too, so it will feel nice and comfortable even if you don’t have a long-sleeve layer on underneath!

This teddy coat is currently a number one bestseller in women’s fur and faux-fur jackets and coats on Amazon, and it has an absolutely wild number of reviews. It’s worth checking out, without a doubt. It has an oversized, fluffy fit that’s neither too long nor baggy, and we adore its pillowy, notched lapels. Another cool and unique element is the double-breasted button design, which automatically elevates the look. Prefer a zipper? There are versions available for you too!

This pocketed coat comes in so many colors. While with some pieces you’re often stuck with three at most, you have serious options here. You can stick with a classic black or camel, or you can go for something more unexpected like a pink or forest green. Grab whatever’s calling out to you.

What might be the best part is you could have this sherpa coat within days if you’re an Amazon Prime member. There’s still time to grab it as a super lovely holiday gift as well. One for you, one for someone else. Winter mode: activated!

