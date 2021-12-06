ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winter Musts: This No. 1 Bestselling Sherpa Coat Is a Fluffy Dream

By Suzy Forman
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 3 days ago
Holy fluff! While we feel like we were relaxing at the beach and having summer picnics in the park just a few short weeks ago, we’re actually approaching peak cold weather now, and we’re not sure if we’re prepared — physically or mentally. So how can we change that? And how fast can we make it happen?

The right type of coat can transform the cold weather experience for you, turning it from a dreaded enemy you want to avoid at all costs into a welcome friend you look forward to greeting. If you’re happily anticipating wearing it, you’re also happily anticipating the cold. Most importantly, you’ll be able to stay warm and cozy even if the temperature keeps dropping. But what is that “right type of coat”? We’ve got you!

Get the PRETTYGARDEN Faux-Shearling Oversized Winter Coat for just $42 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 6, 2021, but are subject to change.

Puffer coats and parkas aren’t your only options to staying warm in the winter. A peacoat might not be warm enough, but a heavier teddy coat should hit the spot. This one has its fuzzy shearling on the inside too, so it will feel nice and comfortable even if you don’t have a long-sleeve layer on underneath!

This teddy coat is currently a number one bestseller in women’s fur and faux-fur jackets and coats on Amazon, and it has an absolutely wild number of reviews. It’s worth checking out, without a doubt. It has an oversized, fluffy fit that’s neither too long nor baggy, and we adore its pillowy, notched lapels. Another cool and unique element is the double-breasted button design, which automatically elevates the look. Prefer a zipper? There are versions available for you too!

This pocketed coat comes in so many colors. While with some pieces you’re often stuck with three at most, you have serious options here. You can stick with a classic black or camel, or you can go for something more unexpected like a pink or forest green. Grab whatever’s calling out to you.

What might be the best part is you could have this sherpa coat within days if you’re an Amazon Prime member. There’s still time to grab it as a super lovely holiday gift as well. One for you, one for someone else. Winter mode: activated!

Not your style? Shop more from PRETTYGARDEN here and check out more fur and faux-fur coats here! Don’t forget to explore all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

wfla.com

Best women’s winter coat for extreme cold

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which women’s winter coat for extreme cold is best?. If you live in a geographical area that experiences continuous cold climates or all four seasons, then you’re no newbie when it comes to the frigid temperatures of winter. Even though curling up on the couch with multiple blankets and a steaming cup of hot cocoa is ideal for the dead of winter, people’s lives don’t always allow for such luxuries. A well-made and well-insulated winter coat is essential for anyone who has to brave the great outdoors on a regular basis during the colder seasons or year-round in consistently brisk environments.
