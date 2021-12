If you are ever lucky enough to get me as your Secret Snowman or in the holiday gift draw, you can always expect a beauty product. Maybe it’s a really cool hairbrush you’ll be thanking me for months after, a cult-classic lip mask, or that new launch I can’t stop raving about. It’s always something you wouldn’t even think to ask for but that will make its way into your makeup collection or top shelf before we even enter next year. As a beauty editor, I know a little bit about the top beauty products to gift this year, and if you want a little insider knowledge, you’ve come to the right place.

