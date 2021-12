Even as we approach the final month of the year, the Xbox Game Pass train doesn’t stop as four day one releases are set to drop in December. The upcoming releases range from first-party to third-party games, with multiplayer experiences like the Halo Infinite multiplayer in its non-beta form and Among Us. Xbox Game Pass subscribers are also getting single-player experiences this December, again, like Halo Infinite, which will have players playing the campaign for the first time, as well as another release like The Gunk. So let’s go through each December Xbox Game Pass release, and maybe it will be on your radar if it isn’t already.

