Juvenile Killed in Crash Near Wendell

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho State Police has launched a new webpage that compiles crime data from around the state into one place for easy access. The new Crime in Idaho dashboard launched this week and crime data from 2005 to 2020 from all counties in the state along with the communities within those counties. The dashboard shows Idaho crime statistics visually with graphs and a "heat" map of the various counties. The Crime in Idaho data dashboard is the result of the Idaho Statistical Analysis Center (ISAC) and the Idaho Uniform Crime Reporting Program, both part of ISP. "This dashboard will help those from local law enforcement and criminal justice agencies, and members of the media and public to see highly customizable views and quick trend analysis of what's happening in their area." Said Thomas Strauss, Principal Research Analyst with the Idaho Statistical Analysis Center in a prepared statement. "We think this more visual presentation of important crime trend data will make that data easier to understand so more Idahoans can be better informed and make better decisions about safety in their community." Said Strauss. The dashboard currently shows data on crimes against persons and drug/alcohol related arrests, other sections regarding sex crimes and crimes against property will be included later as the site is being built.

IDAHO STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO