Idaho State

Juvenile Killed in Crash Near Wendell

By Benito Baeza
 3 days ago
WENDELL, Idaho (KLIX)-Investigators say a female juvenile was killed early Monday morning west of Wendell. According to Idaho State Police,...

Related
95.7 KEZJ

Friday Crash East of Kimberly Sends Woman to Hospital

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-At least one person was hospitalized Friday night following a crash east of Kimberly. The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office first reported the serious crash a little after 7 p.m. December 3, on Idaho Highway 50 and 3700 E that was blocking traffic as an air ambulance had landed. Drivers were advised to stay clear of the area while emergency crews worked the scene. According to Idaho State Police, an adult female who was ejected in the two-vehicle crash was air-lifted to a hospital from the scene.
KIMBERLY, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Boise Police Searching for Mother and Three Children

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Treasure Valley authorities are trying to track down a mother and three children last seen in Boise on Wednesday. The Boise Police Department shared information on social media asking for help locating a woman named Alicia with three children ages 2,9, and 11; no last name was given. Boise PD said investigators were trying to take the children into protective custody. It is possible the mother is headed to Wyoming or Utah in a White Hyundai Santa Fe SUV with Colorado license plate AHOC74. Anyone with information is asked to call Boise Police at 208-377-6790, leave a tip with Crime Stoppers at 208- 343-COPS (2677), or use the mobile app P3 Tips.
BOISE, ID
95.7 KEZJ

UPDATE: Missing 6 Year Old In Twin Falls Found Safe

UPDATE: The missing 6 year old has been found safe and returned to her family. The Twin Falls Police Department announced that a 6 year old Twin Falls girl is missing. If you have seen her please contact authorities. Twin Falls Police posted that Alesia Ann-Marie Rodriguez is a 6...
TWIN FALLS, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Burley Apartment Catches Fire

BURLEY, Idaho (KLIX)-A fire forced the evacuation of a Burley motel apartment complex Wednesday morning. According to the Burley Fire Department, fire crews were called out at around 10:30 a.m. to the Parish Motel apartments on East Main where one of the units was on fire. Everyone living in the complex was able to evacuate and make it out unharmed. Fire crews from three engines extinguished the fire in about ten minutes. Those impacted are being helped by the American Red Cross. According to Burley Fire, the cause is thought to be electrical.
BURLEY, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Home Damaged by Fire Near Burley

BURLEY, Idaho (KLIX)-Everyone made it out of a home that caught fire early Monday morning near Burley. According to the Burley Fire Department, fire crews responded to the house fire at a little before 5 a.m. to an area in Cassia County just east of Burley. The people living in the home had already made it out of the burning structure by the time fire crews arrived. Two engines and a water tender were able to knock the fire down with help from the Declo Fire Department. The Cassia County Paramedics and Cassia County Sheriff's Office also responded to the fire. The owners of the home are being helped by the Burley Fire Department Burnout Fund.
BURLEY, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Missing Montana Man Killed in Crash Near Lowman

LOWMAN, Idaho (KLIX)-Authorities say a missing Montana man died in a crash discovered Friday morning near Lowman. According to Idaho State Police, 71-year-old Michael Edward Lopez of Missoula, Montana was found in his Dodge Ram pickup that had gone off the roadway and rolled down a steep embankment. Lopez was first reported missing on November 12, as he was headed to see family in California with plans to stop in Caldwell. Authorities learned Lopez's phone last pinged a cell tower in the Lowman area where searchers began looking for the man. A private helicopter crew joined the search through the steep mountain terrain and discovered the wreck. The Boise County Coroner's Office was able to identify Mr. Lopez. The crash remains under investigation by ISP.
IDAHO STATE
95.7 KEZJ

See Idaho Crime Data All in One Place

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho State Police has launched a new webpage that compiles crime data from around the state into one place for easy access. The new Crime in Idaho dashboard launched this week and crime data from 2005 to 2020 from all counties in the state along with the communities within those counties. The dashboard shows Idaho crime statistics visually with graphs and a "heat" map of the various counties. The Crime in Idaho data dashboard is the result of the Idaho Statistical Analysis Center (ISAC) and the Idaho Uniform Crime Reporting Program, both part of ISP. "This dashboard will help those from local law enforcement and criminal justice agencies, and members of the media and public to see highly customizable views and quick trend analysis of what's happening in their area." Said Thomas Strauss, Principal Research Analyst with the Idaho Statistical Analysis Center in a prepared statement. "We think this more visual presentation of important crime trend data will make that data easier to understand so more Idahoans can be better informed and make better decisions about safety in their community." Said Strauss. The dashboard currently shows data on crimes against persons and drug/alcohol related arrests, other sections regarding sex crimes and crimes against property will be included later as the site is being built.
IDAHO STATE
95.7 KEZJ

Twin Falls Man Charged with Trying to Remove Weapon From Officer

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A Twin Falls Police Officer and a suspect injured in a shooting earlier this week have both been released from the hospital. The Magic Valley Critical Incident Taskforce, headed by the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, released more information regarding the shooting Tuesday night in a Twin Falls neighborhood on Targhee Dr. According to the sheriff's office, the police officer involved has since been released from the hospital after being treated for his injuries. The extent of those injuries has not been released. The suspect in the case, James Clayson, 36, was also released from the hospital Thursday morning and booked into the Twin Falls County Detention Center. He is facing charges of disturbing the peace and attempting to remove a weapon from a law enforcement officer.
TWIN FALLS, ID
95.7 KEZJ

95.7 KEZJ

Twin Falls, ID
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
948K+
Views
ABOUT

95.7 KEZJ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

