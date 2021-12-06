ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DoorDash believes speedy grocery delivery is the future

By CNN
 3 days ago
CNN — DoorDash is now offering 10-15 minute delivery in New York City from a new Dashmart, which stocks groceries, household items, and packaged restaurant products. Customers within the delivery zone will see the new option under a tab named ‘convenience’ in the app or on the DoorDash website.

Although DoorDash is offering rapid delivery in just one location to start, it is hoping to scale up in other areas. As it considers settings that are more spread out in New York City, the company will rethink what it can offer, said Christopher Payne, DoorDash president.

“In New York, the density is such [that] you can have a really tight radius around … the store and deliver in 10 to 15 minutes,” he said. “You’re not going to have that type of density if you go into the suburbs, but you could deliver rapidly,” he said. “Instead of 10 to 15 [minutes], it might be 20 to 30,” he said.

The coronavirus pandemic has pushed many Americans to buy their groceries online and with this new option, DoorDash is banking on what it sees as a long-term trend toward convenience and speed, CNN reports.

“There’s a massive long arc of consumer expectations rising,” said Payne. “Bringing goods and services to consumers in minutes, not hours or days … is going to be a trend that will last for many, many years to come.”

The company is now hiring about 60 people. Set schedules will be made for the employees who work on rapid delivery.

