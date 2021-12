Like many big events we had to cancel the last couple of years of our annual Canyon County Kids Expo due to the pandemic. We are excited to have it back in early 2022. If you have kids join us for what is sure to be a fun filled event for little ones. A few years ago we had some characters from Nickelodeon Paw Patrol there and it was such a massive hit that we are doing it again with the famous hero pups. Kids may be even more excited about Paw Patrol now because a Paw Patrol full length movie recently came out. Even my 8 year old who is probably considered a little on the older side for paw patrol loved the new movie and is so excited to meet the characters.

CANYON COUNTY, ID ・ 4 DAYS AGO