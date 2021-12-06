ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

VIDEO: Dr. MayKao Y. Hang on Why She Serves Others

By The Newsroom
stthomas.edu
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDr. MayKao Y. Hang, vice president of strategic initiatives and founding dean of the Morrison Family College of Health, shares her path...

news.stthomas.edu

Comments / 0

 

stthomas.edu

In the News: Dr. Buffy Smith on the Dougherty Family College

Interim Dean of the Dougherty Family College Dr. Buffy Smith wrote a piece for Insight News on how the Dougherty Family College is designed to help BIPOC students earn their college degrees. From the article: As the interim dean of Dougherty Family College, I am proud to see that our...
SAINT PAUL, MN
stthomas.edu

In the News: Dr. Maykao Hang on the St. Thomas School of Nursing

Dr. Maykao Hang, vice president of strategic initiatives and founding dean of the Morrison Family College of Health, spoke with the Star Tribune on the new School of Nursing at St. Thomas. From the article: The University of St. Thomas, however, is taking an ambitious approach that re-envisions nursing with...
SAINT PAUL, MN
KAAL-TV

Eighth school staff member dies of COVID-19 this school year

(ABC 6 News) - Eight school staff members have died of COVID-19 in the current school year, matching the number of staffers who died during the entire previous school year, according to data released Thursday by the Minnesota Department of Health. The department’s weekly summary of COVID-19 infections and deaths...
EDUCATION
News Enterprise

Families, volunteers serve others at St. James

At St. James Catholic Regional School, volunteers lined up on Thanksgiving to get signed in and begin filling up foam containers of food for the community. This Thanksgiving meal distribution event has continued for now 36 years, with about 100 volunteers ensuring its a day of plenty for all. Janie...
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY
dailyjournal.net

Letter: State mostly to blame for teachers fleeing classrooms

State mostly to blame for teachers fleeing classrooms. I agree the state is mostly to blame, but the cause goes way back to previous legislative decisions, criticism of numerous superintendents of public education who tried to do what was best for the children of Indiana and the teachers who needed positive reinforcement to face the days with schools taking on more parenting roles to make up for the upheaval in society.
EDUCATION
stthomas.edu

In the News: Dick Schulze on the Schulze School of Entrepreneurship

Benefactor of the Schulze School of Entrepreneurship at St. Thomas Dick Schulze spoke with Entrepreneur about the Schulze School and offered advice for young entrepreneurs. From the article: "I thought the days of just sitting in a lecture hall and listening to professors talk about their own thoughts on how to think about growing a business, building a business, forming a business," says Schulze of the School of Entrepreneurship's conception. "That's one thing, but if you can actually sit down and engage faculty and students and respond to current issues, current events, current competition, levels of competition impact on your business, then the act of learning is so much more real. I thought, 'If we could just put this into perspective and then into actual action and activity, we could make a difference.'"
SAINT PAUL, MN
stthomas.edu

An Entrepreneurial Actuary: Maria Bell '22

Editor's note: Opus College of Business is highlighting Schulze Innovation Scholars, recipients of a four-year, full-tuition scholarship and participants in a premier academic program. Read the rest of the profiles. Maria Bell '22 plans to apply her entrepreneurial problem-solving skills as an actuary in the corporate environment after college. How...
SAINT PAUL, MN
KCRG.com

Gov. Reynolds announces $1 million grants for community colleges

One organization at Iowa State University received national recognition after spending the year helping local small businesses. Taylor Ginter from Iowa State University Extension and Outreach joins us to talk about how to introduce kids to cooking. Variety's two-day radiothon for The Compassion Fund kicks off Tuesday. Updated: 12 hours...
IOWA STATE
TheConversationCanada

Entrepreneurship learning: All university students can benefit

Entrepreneurs, their associated startups and the subsequent growth of their companies have a vital impact on the health of our economy. In Canada, young adults have demonstrated a growing interest in entrepreneurship. Entrepreneurship has historically been narrowly associated with business schools and traditional startups. But as the World Economic Forum has noted, “school systems must prepare students to work in a dynamic, rapidly changing entrepreneurial and global environment. This requires a complete paradigm shift for academia, including changing the fundamentals of how schools operate and their role in society.” Students from all faculties can and should benefit from entrepreneurial skills, classically...
EDUCATION
stthomas.edu

In the News: Teresa Collett on Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization

Law professor Teresa Collett is quoted in a story distributed by the Associated Press about the potential impacts of the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade. From the article: The Obergefell case that gave LGBTQ people the legal right to marriage would also be safe because thousands of same-sex couples have relied on it to wed, and reliance like that makes courts less likely to make a major change, said Teresa Collett, a University of St. Thomas School of Law and director of its Prolife Center. “In short, I think overruling Roe and Casey will have zero impact on Lawrence and Obergefell as binding legal precedent,” she wrote in an email.

