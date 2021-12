Conventional wisdom often dictates that interest rate tightening by the Federal Reserve is negative for riskier assets, including equities. That explains why many market participants are on edge ahead of 2022. After all, it seems all but certain that the Fed will raise rates next year, perhaps multiple times. Some experts argue that rate hikes don’t have to damage equities, and that thesis has history on its side. If it plays out again in 2022, that could be a boon for exchange traded funds such as the ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEArca: ARKK).

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO