ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food Safety

Over 230,000 pounds of pork products recalled due to risk of listeria contamination

By Jocelina Joiner, Nexstar Media Wire
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JdDId_0dFIU62s00

(NEXSTAR) — A company based in Michigan is recalling more than 234,000 pounds of pork products over possible listeria contamination , the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Sunday .

Alexander & Hornung, a unit of Perdue Premium Meat Co., Inc., voluntarily recalled approximately 234,391 pounds of fully cooked ham and pepperoni products after notifying the FSIS that product sampling showed positive Listeria monocytogen es results.

Country Time, Kool-Aid, other drink mixes recalled for possible contamination

The affected products include Alexander & Hornung branded fully cooked products as well as private label products made for retail customers, the company said. The products were produced on various dates .

The affected products carry the establishment number “EST.10125” inside the USDA mark of inspection and were distributed to retailers nationwide, the company said.

The St. Clair Shores company said in a press release that no illnesses or complaints have been reported in association with the products and that it initiated the recall “out of an abundance of caution.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, listeriosis is an infection caused by foodborne listeria monocytogenes bacteria.

E. coli outbreak in 7 states linked to baby spinach, CDC says

The CDC says listeriosis risk is higher in people 65 years or older, people with weakened immune systems and pregnant women and their newborns. Symptoms of infection include fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions or even death. In pregnant women, the infection can cause pregnancy loss or premature birth. Infection in newborns can lead to serious illness or death.

The FSIS is urging consumers to refrain from consuming the affected products.

“FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers,” the health regulatory agency said, adding that they should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

Check Your Fridge for These Recalled Meats ASAP

Alexander & Hornung, a Michigan-based unit of Perdue Premium Meat Co., Inc. has initiated a recall of more than 234,000 pounds of processed meat products due to the possibility of listeria contamination. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), the recall applies to 17...
FOOD SAFETY
Popculture

Meat Recall: 234,000 Pounds Sold of Product Since Recalled

Check your freezers, because the Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) of the U.S. Department of Agriculture just announced a massive recall of nearly 235,000 lbs. of pork products. On Dec. 5, the massive meat recall was announced after it was discovered that the items may have been contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.
AGRICULTURE
Best Life

If You Bought These Meats, Throw Them Away Now, USDA Says

As the holidays approach, you may find yourself making more trips to the grocery store than usual, gathering supplies to create your holiday feast. And while making enough food for your family and friends—and preparing something everyone enjoys—may be at the forefront of your mind, authorities say there could be a bigger concern related to the preparation of your holiday meal this year. The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has just announced that a popular food manufacturer is pulling more than 234,000 pounds of its products from the market due to the serious risk they may pose to consumers. Read on to find out which foods are being recalled and what to do if you have them at home.
AGRICULTURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
BGR.com

100,000 pounds of chicken are recalled at Trader Joe’s & Kroger

Don't Miss: Thursday’s top deals: 100+ crazy Amazon Black Friday deals you need to see to believe With Americans likely eating more this week than during any other time during the year, it’s as important as ever to stay aware of any pertinent food recalls. To that end, it’s worth highlighting a new recall involving nearly 100,000 pounds of raw chicken from Innovative Solutions. The chicken recall was brought to light earlier this month by the Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) of the US Department of Agriculture. Though many food-based recalls we see tend to involve salmonella contamination, this one is...
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Listeria Monocytogenes#Bacteria#Cdc#Nexstar#Alexander Hornung#Fsis#Country Time#Kool Aid
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Issued Another Major Warning to Vaccinated People

Nearly 20 states have already detected cases of a new variant of the coronavirus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Omicron has made its way to the U.S. and around 40 other countries in just two weeks, which has virus experts concerned about its transmissibility. This latest iteration of COVID also has a number of mutations that were not seen with the still-dominant Delta variant, so experts are also worried that Omicron will evade the immune response created by existing vaccines in a way that previous variants have not. Vaccinated people remain the most protected against the virus, but even these individuals might need to take further precautions amid the new variant.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

If You Use This Medication, Stop Immediately, FDA Says

Sometimes, medications work so well that you experience virtually no side effects whatsoever, enjoying only relief from the condition they were intended to treat. And in the case of other medicines, you may notice immediate side effects, ranging from mild to severe. Unfortunately, one particular medication is now being pulled from the market because it's so potent it could actually be toxic to users, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA). Read on to discover which medication is being recalled and what to do if you have it at home.
RETAIL
austincountynewsonline.com

FDA Says It Now Needs 75 Years To Fully Release Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Data (up 20 years from a previous request)

The Food and Drug Administration is asking a judge to give it 75 years to produce data concerning the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine, up 20 years from a previous request. The agency, known as the FDA, told the court it can work faster than its previously proposed 500-pages-per-month-rate. But it also said there are over 59,000 more pages than mentioned in an earlier filing.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Food Safety
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
USDA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Public Health
The Conversation U.S.

Colorful sweets may look tasty, but some researchers question whether synthetic dyes may pose health risks to your colon and rectum

Early-onset colorectal cancer incidence among the young, defined as those under age 50, has been rising globally since the early 1990s. Rates for colon and rectal cancers are expected to increase by 90% and 124%, respectively, by 2030. One suspected reason behind this trend is increased global consumption of a Westernized diet that consists heavily of red and processed meats, added sugar and refined grains. Sixty percent of the Standard American Diet, also known as “SAD,” is made up of ultra-processed food such as industrial baked sweets, soft drinks and processed meat. SAD is associated with an increased risk of colorectal...
CANCER
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
226K+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy