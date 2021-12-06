Calhoun County Basketball 21-22 Hoops Sked
December 6, 2021
Here is the 2021-22 master high school basketball schedule for teams in and around Calhoun County; will be updated and reposted as schedules are made available
2021-22 BASKETBALL SCHEDULES
Dec. 6
Handley at Munford
Jacksonville at Talladega
Jacksonville Christian at Faith Christian
Lincoln at Talladega Co. Central
Ragland at Pleasant Valley
Southeastern at Donoho
Weaver at Hokes Bluff
Dec. 7
Alexandria at Moody
Anniston at White Plains
Cherokee County at Jacksonville
Cleburne County at Handley
Coosa Christian at Faith Christian
Hokes Bluff at Gaston
Ohatchee at Piedmont
Pleasant Valley at Weaver
Ranburne at Donoho
St. Clair County at Lincoln
Southside at Glencoe
Victory Christian at Ragland
Westbrook Christian at West End
Dec. 9
Glencoe at Collinsville
Horseshoe Bend at Ranburne
Jacksonville Christian at Ragland
Lincoln at Sylacauga
Munford at Cleburne County
Oxford at Pinson Valley
White Plains at Saks
Dec. 10
Cherokee County at Fort Payne
Cleburne County at Saks
Donoho at Westbrook Christian
Faith Christian at Temple
Handley at Anniston
Hokes Bluff at Geraldine
Jacksonville at Ashville
Munford at Ohatchee
Piedmont at Pleasant Valley
Saks at Wellborn
Dec. 11
Piedmont at Cherokee County
Ranburne at Bremen (Ga.)
Domino’s Classic, Dekalb Co. Coliseum
Oxford vs. Hartselle, 1:30 p.m.
Anniston vs. Huffman, 3 p.m.
Section vs. Winfield, 4:30 p.m.
Plainview vs. Ramsay, 6 p.m.
Hazel Green vs. Spain Park, 7:30 p.m.
Dec. 13
Jacksonville Christian at Ranburne
Saks at Jacksonville
Wellborn at Childersburg
White Plains at Handley
Dec. 14
Alexandria at St. Clair County
ASTI at Jacksonville Christian
Ashville at Cherokee County
Donoho at Ragland
Hokes Bluff at Glencoe
Moody at Lincoln
Munford at Anniston
Pell City at White Plains
Pleasant Valley at Ohatchee
Ranburne at Randolph County
Weaver at Piedmont
Westbrook Christian at Gaston
Dec. 15
Alexandria at Lincoln
Cleburne County at Anniston
Dec. 16
Cleburne County in Tri-County Tournament
Collinsville at Hokes Bluff
Glencoe at Piedmont
Munford at White Plains
Ohatchee at Wellborn
Pell City at Oxford
Westbrook Christian at Sand Rock
Dec. 17
Alexandria at Lincoln
Cleburne County in Tri-County Tournament
Donoho at Faith Christian
Gaston at Glencoe
Hokes Bluff at Pleasant Valley
Lafayette at Ranburne
Ohatchee at Weaver
Oxford vs. Drew Charter, War Eagle Classic (Woodward Acad.)
Piedmont at Saks
Ragland at Westbrook Christian
Wellborn at Jacksonville Christian
White Plains at Jacksonville
Cherokee County Invitational
Girls: Gaylesville vs. Cherokee County, 4 p.m.
Boys: Gaylesville vs. Cherokee County, 5:30 p.m.
Girls: Haralson County (Ga.) vs. Spring Garden, 7 p.m.
Boys: Haralson County (Ga.) vs. Spring Garden, 8:30 p.m.
Dec. 18
Anniston at Talladega
Ider at Donoho
Oxford vs. Chapel Hill, War Eagle Classic (Woodward Acad.)
Cherokee County Invitational
Girls: Faith Christian vs. Collinsville, 9 a.m.
Boys: Faith Christian vs. Collinsville, 10:30 a.m.
Girls: Etowah vs. Gaylesville, noon
Boys: Haralson County (Ga.) vs. Gaylesville, 1:30 p.m.
Girls: Haralson County (Ga.) vs. Cherokee County, 3 p.m.
Boys: Scottsboro vs. Cherokee County, 4:30 p.m.
Girls: Handley vs. Sand Rock, 6 p.m.
Boys: Handley vs. Sand Rock, 7:30 p.m.
Dec. 19
Pleasant Valley girls in Gatlinburg Christmas Tournament
Dec. 20
Childersburg at Lincoln
Ohatchee at Cleburne County
Hokes Bluff in Patrick Ball Memorial Classic
Pleasant Valley girls in Gatlinburg Christmas Tournament
Ragland Christmas Tournament
Piedmont, Ranburne girls, Westbrook Christian in Gaston Tournament
Cherokee County Invitational
Girls: Collinsville vs. Cedar Bluff, 9 a.m.
Boys: Collinsville vs. Cedar Bluff, 10:30 a.m.
Girls: Faith Christian vs. Sand Rock, noon
Boys: Faith Christian vs. Sand Rock, 1:30 p.m.
Girls: Handley vs. Cherokee County, 3 p.m.
Boys: Handley vs. Cherokee County, 4:30 p.m.
Girls: Etowah vs. Spring Garden, 6 p.m.
Boys: Scottsboro vs. Spring Garden, 7:30 p.m.
Dec. 21
Jacksonville Christian at Coosa Christian
Lincoln at Pelham
Midfield at Anniston
Ohatchee at Glencoe
Southside at Oxford
Wellborn at Cleburne County
Hokes Bluff in Patrick Ball Memorial Classic
Pleasant Valley girls in Gatlinburg Christmas Tournament
Ragland Christmas Tournament
Piedmont, Ranburne girls, Westbrook Christian in Gaston Tournament
Cherokee County Invitational
Girls: Faith Christian vs. Etowah, 9 a.m.
Boys: Faith Christian vs. Handley, 10:30 a.m.
Girls: Collinsville vs. Handley, noon
Boys: Collinsville vs. Haralson County (Ga.), 1:30 p.m.
Girls: Sand Rock vs. Haralson County (Ga.), 3 p.m.
Boys: Sand Rock vs. Scottsboro, 4:30 p.m.
Girls: Cedar Bluff vs. Spring Garden, 6 p.m.
Boys: Cedar Bluff vs. Spring Garden, 7:30 p.m.
Dec. 22
Hokes Bluff in Patrick Ball Memorial Classic
Piedmont, Ranburne girls, Westbrook Christian in Gaston Tournament
Dec. 27
Anniston, Jacksonville, Oxford in Huntsville City Classic
Greater Gadsden Christmas Showcase
Hokes Bluff, Piedmont in Supreme Courts Holiday Tournament, Guntersville
Lincoln in Talladega Holiday Round Robin
Oxford girls in Athens Christmas Tournament
Piedmont girls in Haralson County (Ga.) Tournament
Pleasant Valley girls in Gatlinburg Christmas Tournament
White Plains, Cherokee County in Champions Tournament
Cleburne County Christmas Classic
Girls bracket
Game 1: Ohatchee vs. Jacksonville, 9 a.m.
Game 2: Winterboro vs. Alexandria, noon
Game 3: Glencoe vs. Clay Central, 3 p.m.
Game 4: Cleburne County vs. Ranburne, 6 p.m.
Boys bracket
Game 1: Ohatchee vs. Pleasant Valley, 10:30 a.m.
Game 2: Winterboro vs. Clay Central, 1:30 p.m.
Game 3: Munford vs. Vincent, 4:30 p.m.
Game 4: Cleburne County vs. Ranburne, 7:30 p.m.
JCA Thunder Holiday Classic
Girls bracket
Wellborn vs. Donoho, 1 p.m.
Weaver vs. Jacksonville Christian, 4 p.m.
Boys bracket
Wellborn vs. Donoho, 2:30 p.m.
Weaver vs. Jacksonville Christian, 5:30 p.m.
Dec. 28
Anniston, Jacksonville, Oxford in Huntsville City Classic
Greater Gadsden Christmas Showcase
Hokes Bluff, Piedmont in Supreme Courts Holiday Tournament, Guntersville
Lincoln in Talladega Holiday Round Robin
Oxford girls in Athens Christmas Tournament
Piedmont girls in Haralson County (Ga.) Tournament
White Plains, Cherokee County in Champions Tournament
Cleburne County Christmas Classic
Girls bracket
Game 5: Ohatchee-Jacksonville loser vs. Winterboro-Alexandria loser, 9 a.m.
Game 6: Glencoe-Clay Central loser vs. Cleburne County-Ranburne loser, noon
Game 7: Ohatchee-Jacksonville winner vs. Winterboro-Alexandria winner, 3 a.m.
Game 8: Glencoe-Clay Central winner vs. Cleburne County-Ranburne winner, 6 p.m.
Boys bracket
Game 5: Ohatchee-Pleasant Valley loser vs. Winterboro-Clay Central loser, 10:30 a.m.
Game 6: Munford-Vincent loser vs. Cleburne County-Ranburne loser, 1:30 p.m.
Game 7: Ohatchee-Pleasant Valley winner vs. Winterboro-Clay Central winner, 4:30 p.m.
Game 8: Munford-Vincent winner vs. Cleburne County-Ranburne winner, 7:30 p.m.
JCA Thunder Holiday Classic
Girls bracket
Consolation game, 1 p.m.
Championship game, 4 p.m.
Boys bracket
Consolation game, 2:30 p.m.
Championship game, 5:30 p.m.
Dec. 29
Anniston, Jacksonville, Oxford in Huntsville City Classic
Greater Gadsden Christmas Showcase
Hokes Bluff, Piedmont in Supreme Courts Holiday Tournament, Guntersville
Lincoln in Talladega Holiday Round Robin
Oxford girls in Athens Christmas Tournament
Piedmont girls in Haralson County (Ga.) Tournament
White Plains, Cherokee County in Champions Tournament
Cleburne County Christmas Classic
Girls bracket
Game 9: Game 5 loser vs. Game 6 loser, 9 a.m.
Game 10: Game 7 loser vs. Game 8 loser, noon
Game 11: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 3 p.m.
Game 12: Championship game, 6 p.m.
Boys bracket
Game 9: Game 5 loser vs. Game 6 loser, 10:30 a.m.
Game 10: Game 7 loser vs. Game 8 loser, 1:30 p.m.
Game 11: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 4:30 p.m.
Game 12: Championship game, 7:30 p.m.
Dec. 30
Greater Gadsden Christmas Showcase
Hokes Bluff in Supreme Courts Holiday Tournament
White Plains, Cherokee County in Champions Tournament
Jan. 3
Oxford vs. Vestavia Hills, Jacksonville State
Piedmont at White Plains
Weaver at Pleasant Valley
Jan. 4
Anniston at Handley
Cherokee County at Southside
Coosa Christian at Donoho
Douglas at Westbrook Christian
Faith Christian at Jacksonville Christian
Geraldine at Hokes Bluff
Jacksonville at Etowah
Lincoln at St. Clair County
Munford at Weaver
Oxford at Oak Mountain
Pleasant Valley at Glencoe
Ranburne at Cleburne County
Wellborn at Saks
White Plains at Pell City
Jan. 6
Anniston at Midfield
Collinsville at Glencoe
Coosa Christian at Hokes Bluff
Lanett at Ranburne
Lincoln at Childersburg
Moody at Alexandria
Piedmont at Weaver
Ragland at Jacksonville Christian
Spring Garden at Faith Christian
Wellborn at Munford
Jan. 7
Cleburne County at White Plains
Coosa Christian at Ragland
Jacksonville at Cherokee County
Jacksonville Christian at Wellborn
Munford at Handley
Ohatchee at Pleasant Valley
Oxford at Pell City
Randolph County at Ranburne
Westbrook Christian at Spring Garden
Winterboro at Faith Christian
Jan. 8
Piedmont at Model (Ga.)
Sylacauga at Lincoln
Talladega at Anniston
Westbrook Christian at Etowah
Jan. 10
Alexandria at Saks
Clay Central at Cleburne County
Faith Christian at Donoho
Wellborn at Woodland
West End at Westbrook Christian
Jan. 11
Ashville at Jacksonville
Childersburg at Wellborn
Coosa Christian at Jacksonville Christian
Donoho at Munford
Etowah at Cherokee County
Lincoln at Moody
Oxford at Springville
Piedmont at Ohatchee
Pleasant Valley at Ragland
Ranburne at Glencoe
St. Clair County at Alexandria
Sand Rock at Westbrook Christian
Saks at Cleburne County
Talladega Co. Central at Faith Christian
White Plains at Anniston
Jan. 13
Cleburne County at Munford
Etowah at Jacksonville
Faith Christian at Ragland
Gaston at Westbrook Christian
Glencoe at Hokes Bluff
Pleasant Valley at Piedmont
Ranburne at Jacksonville Christian
Saks at White Plains
Weaver at Ohatchee
Jan. 14
Anniston at Jacksonville
Ashville at Cherokee County
Cleburne County at Piedmont
Glencoe at Ohatchee
Hokes Bluff at Collinsville
Lincoln at Alexandria
Oxford at Southside
Pleasant Valley at Sylvania
Ragland at Donoho
Ranburne at Lafayette
White Plains at Munford
Jan. 15
Bremen (Ga.) at Ranburne
Geraldine at Westbrook Christian
Calhoun County Tournament
Jan. 17
Haralson County at Ranburne
Calhoun County Tournament
Etowah County Tournament
Talladega County Tournament
Jan. 18
Coosa Christian at Cherokee County
Handley at Cleburne County
Spring Garden at Westbrook Christian
Calhoun County Tournament
Etowah County Tournament
Talladega County Tournament
Jan. 19
Calhoun County Tournament
Etowah County Tournament
Talladega County Tournament
Jan. 20
Donoho at Ranburne
Westbrook Christian at Ragland
Calhoun County Tournament
Cherokee County Tournament
Etowah County Tournament
Talladega County Tournament
Jan. 21
Donoho vs. Horseshoe Bend
Faith Christian at Ranburne
Ragland at Coosa Christian
Calhoun County Tournament
Cherokee County Tournament
Etowah County Tournament
Talladega County Tournament
Jan. 22
Cleburne County at Piedmont
Calhoun County Tournament
Cherokee County Tournament
Etowah County Tournament
Talladega County Tournament
Jan. 24
Alexandria at Talladega
Cleburne County at Clay Central
Faith Christian at Ohatchee
Lincoln at Etowah
Wellborn at Weaver
St. Clair County Tournament
Jan. 25
Alexandria at Jacksonville
Anniston at Cleburne County
Fort Payne at Cherokee County
Geraldine at Glencoe
Handley at White Plains
Lincoln at Munford
Oxford at Talladega
Piedmont at Sand Rock
Pleasant Valley at Hokes Bluff
Ranburne at Lanett
Weaver at Jacksonville Christian
Wellborn at Ohatchee
St. Clair County Tournament
Jan. 27
Alexandria at Anniston
Cleburne County at Ranburne
Donoho vs. Jacksonville Christian
Faith Christian at Spring Garden
Munford at Wellborn
Pell City at Lincoln
West End at Pleasant Valley
White Plains at Piedmont
St. Clair County Tournament
Jan. 28
Donoho at Ider
Cherokee County at Etowah
Gaston at Hokes Bluff
Glencoe at Southside
Jacksonville at Saks
Jacksonville Christian at Valley Head
Ohatchee at Munford
Oxford at Hazel Green
Oxford girls at Spring Garden
Ranburne at Horseshoe Bend
Weaver at Spring Garden
Westbrook Christian at Faith Christian
St. Clair County Tournament
Jan. 29
Saks at Piedmont
St. Clair County Tournament
Jan. 31
Cedar Bluff at Jacksonville Christian
Cherokee County at Piedmont
Cleburne County at Ohatchee
Coosa Christian at Pleasant Valley
Glencoe at Ranburne
Jacksonville at White Plains
North Sand Mountain at Westbrook Christian
Talladega at Alexandria
Feb. 1
Alexandria at Ramsay
ASD at Jacksonville Christian
Donoho at Southeastern
Etowah at Westbrook Christian
Gadsden City at Oxford
Glencoe at Cherokee County
Lincoln at White Plains
Munford at Clay Central
Ohatchee at Hokes Bluff
Piedmont at Cleburne County
Plainview at Anniston
Ragland at Ashville
Ranburne at Faith Christian
Talladega at Jacksonville
Feb. 3
Anniston at Ramsay
Hokes Bluff at Southside
Munford at Lincoln
Oxford at Scottsboro
Piedmont at Glencoe
Ragland at Ohatchee
Woodland at Cleburne County
Feb. 4
Anniston at Lincoln
Hokes Bluff at Sand Rock
Saks at Alexandria
Vincent at Ragland
Westbrook Christian at Douglas
White Plains at Cherokee County
Feb. 5-12 – Area Tournaments
Feb. 14-15 – Subregionals
Feb. 17-24 – Regionals
Feb. 28-Mar. 5 – State Tournament [** read more ]
