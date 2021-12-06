Calhoun County Basketball 21-22 Hoops Sked

December 6, 2021

Here is the 2021-22 master high school basketball schedule for teams in and around Calhoun County; will be updated and reposted as schedules are made available

2021-22 BASKETBALL SCHEDULES

Dec. 6

Handley at Munford

Jacksonville at Talladega

Jacksonville Christian at Faith Christian

Lincoln at Talladega Co. Central

Ragland at Pleasant Valley

Southeastern at Donoho

Weaver at Hokes Bluff



Dec. 7

Alexandria at Moody

Anniston at White Plains

Cherokee County at Jacksonville

Cleburne County at Handley

Coosa Christian at Faith Christian

Hokes Bluff at Gaston

Ohatchee at Piedmont

Pleasant Valley at Weaver

Ranburne at Donoho

St. Clair County at Lincoln

Southside at Glencoe

Victory Christian at Ragland

Westbrook Christian at West End



Dec. 9

Glencoe at Collinsville

Horseshoe Bend at Ranburne

Jacksonville Christian at Ragland

Lincoln at Sylacauga

Munford at Cleburne County

Oxford at Pinson Valley

White Plains at Saks



Dec. 10

Cherokee County at Fort Payne

Cleburne County at Saks

Donoho at Westbrook Christian

Faith Christian at Temple

Handley at Anniston

Hokes Bluff at Geraldine

Jacksonville at Ashville

Munford at Ohatchee

Piedmont at Pleasant Valley

Saks at Wellborn



Dec. 11

Piedmont at Cherokee County

Ranburne at Bremen (Ga.)



Domino’s Classic, Dekalb Co. Coliseum

Oxford vs. Hartselle, 1:30 p.m.

Anniston vs. Huffman, 3 p.m.

Section vs. Winfield, 4:30 p.m.

Plainview vs. Ramsay, 6 p.m.

Hazel Green vs. Spain Park, 7:30 p.m.



Dec. 13

Jacksonville Christian at Ranburne

Saks at Jacksonville

Wellborn at Childersburg

White Plains at Handley



Dec. 14

Alexandria at St. Clair County

ASTI at Jacksonville Christian

Ashville at Cherokee County

Donoho at Ragland

Hokes Bluff at Glencoe

Moody at Lincoln

Munford at Anniston

Pell City at White Plains

Pleasant Valley at Ohatchee

Ranburne at Randolph County

Weaver at Piedmont

Westbrook Christian at Gaston



Dec. 15

Alexandria at Lincoln

Cleburne County at Anniston



Dec. 16

Cleburne County in Tri-County Tournament

Collinsville at Hokes Bluff

Glencoe at Piedmont

Munford at White Plains

Ohatchee at Wellborn

Pell City at Oxford

Westbrook Christian at Sand Rock



Dec. 17

Alexandria at Lincoln

Cleburne County in Tri-County Tournament

Donoho at Faith Christian

Gaston at Glencoe

Hokes Bluff at Pleasant Valley

Lafayette at Ranburne

Ohatchee at Weaver

Oxford vs. Drew Charter, War Eagle Classic (Woodward Acad.)

Piedmont at Saks

Ragland at Westbrook Christian

Wellborn at Jacksonville Christian

White Plains at Jacksonville



Cherokee County Invitational

Girls: Gaylesville vs. Cherokee County, 4 p.m.

Boys: Gaylesville vs. Cherokee County, 5:30 p.m.

Girls: Haralson County (Ga.) vs. Spring Garden, 7 p.m.

Boys: Haralson County (Ga.) vs. Spring Garden, 8:30 p.m.



Dec. 18

Anniston at Talladega

Ider at Donoho

Oxford vs. Chapel Hill, War Eagle Classic (Woodward Acad.)



Cherokee County Invitational

Girls: Faith Christian vs. Collinsville, 9 a.m.

Boys: Faith Christian vs. Collinsville, 10:30 a.m.

Girls: Etowah vs. Gaylesville, noon

Boys: Haralson County (Ga.) vs. Gaylesville, 1:30 p.m.

Girls: Haralson County (Ga.) vs. Cherokee County, 3 p.m.

Boys: Scottsboro vs. Cherokee County, 4:30 p.m.

Girls: Handley vs. Sand Rock, 6 p.m.

Boys: Handley vs. Sand Rock, 7:30 p.m.



Dec. 19

Pleasant Valley girls in Gatlinburg Christmas Tournament



Dec. 20

Childersburg at Lincoln

Ohatchee at Cleburne County

Hokes Bluff in Patrick Ball Memorial Classic

Pleasant Valley girls in Gatlinburg Christmas Tournament

Ragland Christmas Tournament

Piedmont, Ranburne girls, Westbrook Christian in Gaston Tournament



Cherokee County Invitational

Girls: Collinsville vs. Cedar Bluff, 9 a.m.

Boys: Collinsville vs. Cedar Bluff, 10:30 a.m.

Girls: Faith Christian vs. Sand Rock, noon

Boys: Faith Christian vs. Sand Rock, 1:30 p.m.

Girls: Handley vs. Cherokee County, 3 p.m.

Boys: Handley vs. Cherokee County, 4:30 p.m.

Girls: Etowah vs. Spring Garden, 6 p.m.

Boys: Scottsboro vs. Spring Garden, 7:30 p.m.



Dec. 21

Jacksonville Christian at Coosa Christian

Lincoln at Pelham

Midfield at Anniston

Ohatchee at Glencoe

Southside at Oxford

Wellborn at Cleburne County

Hokes Bluff in Patrick Ball Memorial Classic

Pleasant Valley girls in Gatlinburg Christmas Tournament

Ragland Christmas Tournament

Piedmont, Ranburne girls, Westbrook Christian in Gaston Tournament



Cherokee County Invitational

Girls: Faith Christian vs. Etowah, 9 a.m.

Boys: Faith Christian vs. Handley, 10:30 a.m.

Girls: Collinsville vs. Handley, noon

Boys: Collinsville vs. Haralson County (Ga.), 1:30 p.m.

Girls: Sand Rock vs. Haralson County (Ga.), 3 p.m.

Boys: Sand Rock vs. Scottsboro, 4:30 p.m.

Girls: Cedar Bluff vs. Spring Garden, 6 p.m.

Boys: Cedar Bluff vs. Spring Garden, 7:30 p.m.



Dec. 22

Hokes Bluff in Patrick Ball Memorial Classic

Piedmont, Ranburne girls, Westbrook Christian in Gaston Tournament



Dec. 27

Anniston, Jacksonville, Oxford in Huntsville City Classic

Greater Gadsden Christmas Showcase

Hokes Bluff, Piedmont in Supreme Courts Holiday Tournament, Guntersville

Lincoln in Talladega Holiday Round Robin

Oxford girls in Athens Christmas Tournament

Piedmont girls in Haralson County (Ga.) Tournament

Pleasant Valley girls in Gatlinburg Christmas Tournament

White Plains, Cherokee County in Champions Tournament



Cleburne County Christmas Classic

Girls bracket

Game 1: Ohatchee vs. Jacksonville, 9 a.m.

Game 2: Winterboro vs. Alexandria, noon

Game 3: Glencoe vs. Clay Central, 3 p.m.

Game 4: Cleburne County vs. Ranburne, 6 p.m.

Boys bracket

Game 1: Ohatchee vs. Pleasant Valley, 10:30 a.m.

Game 2: Winterboro vs. Clay Central, 1:30 p.m.

Game 3: Munford vs. Vincent, 4:30 p.m.

Game 4: Cleburne County vs. Ranburne, 7:30 p.m.



JCA Thunder Holiday Classic

Girls bracket

Wellborn vs. Donoho, 1 p.m.

Weaver vs. Jacksonville Christian, 4 p.m.

Boys bracket

Wellborn vs. Donoho, 2:30 p.m.

Weaver vs. Jacksonville Christian, 5:30 p.m.



Dec. 28

Anniston, Jacksonville, Oxford in Huntsville City Classic

Greater Gadsden Christmas Showcase

Hokes Bluff, Piedmont in Supreme Courts Holiday Tournament, Guntersville

Lincoln in Talladega Holiday Round Robin

Oxford girls in Athens Christmas Tournament

Piedmont girls in Haralson County (Ga.) Tournament

White Plains, Cherokee County in Champions Tournament



Cleburne County Christmas Classic

Girls bracket

Game 5: Ohatchee-Jacksonville loser vs. Winterboro-Alexandria loser, 9 a.m.

Game 6: Glencoe-Clay Central loser vs. Cleburne County-Ranburne loser, noon

Game 7: Ohatchee-Jacksonville winner vs. Winterboro-Alexandria winner, 3 a.m.

Game 8: Glencoe-Clay Central winner vs. Cleburne County-Ranburne winner, 6 p.m.

Boys bracket

Game 5: Ohatchee-Pleasant Valley loser vs. Winterboro-Clay Central loser, 10:30 a.m.

Game 6: Munford-Vincent loser vs. Cleburne County-Ranburne loser, 1:30 p.m.

Game 7: Ohatchee-Pleasant Valley winner vs. Winterboro-Clay Central winner, 4:30 p.m.

Game 8: Munford-Vincent winner vs. Cleburne County-Ranburne winner, 7:30 p.m.



JCA Thunder Holiday Classic

Girls bracket

Consolation game, 1 p.m.

Championship game, 4 p.m.

Boys bracket

Consolation game, 2:30 p.m.

Championship game, 5:30 p.m.



Dec. 29

Anniston, Jacksonville, Oxford in Huntsville City Classic

Greater Gadsden Christmas Showcase

Hokes Bluff, Piedmont in Supreme Courts Holiday Tournament, Guntersville

Lincoln in Talladega Holiday Round Robin

Oxford girls in Athens Christmas Tournament

Piedmont girls in Haralson County (Ga.) Tournament

White Plains, Cherokee County in Champions Tournament



Cleburne County Christmas Classic

Girls bracket

Game 9: Game 5 loser vs. Game 6 loser, 9 a.m.

Game 10: Game 7 loser vs. Game 8 loser, noon

Game 11: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 3 p.m.

Game 12: Championship game, 6 p.m.

Boys bracket

Game 9: Game 5 loser vs. Game 6 loser, 10:30 a.m.

Game 10: Game 7 loser vs. Game 8 loser, 1:30 p.m.

Game 11: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 4:30 p.m.

Game 12: Championship game, 7:30 p.m.



Dec. 30

Greater Gadsden Christmas Showcase

Hokes Bluff in Supreme Courts Holiday Tournament

White Plains, Cherokee County in Champions Tournament



Jan. 3

Oxford vs. Vestavia Hills, Jacksonville State

Piedmont at White Plains

Weaver at Pleasant Valley



Jan. 4

Anniston at Handley

Cherokee County at Southside

Coosa Christian at Donoho

Douglas at Westbrook Christian

Faith Christian at Jacksonville Christian

Geraldine at Hokes Bluff

Jacksonville at Etowah

Lincoln at St. Clair County

Munford at Weaver

Oxford at Oak Mountain

Pleasant Valley at Glencoe

Ranburne at Cleburne County

Wellborn at Saks

White Plains at Pell City



Jan. 6

Anniston at Midfield

Collinsville at Glencoe

Coosa Christian at Hokes Bluff

Lanett at Ranburne

Lincoln at Childersburg

Moody at Alexandria

Piedmont at Weaver

Ragland at Jacksonville Christian

Spring Garden at Faith Christian

Wellborn at Munford



Jan. 7

Cleburne County at White Plains

Coosa Christian at Ragland

Jacksonville at Cherokee County

Jacksonville Christian at Wellborn

Munford at Handley

Ohatchee at Pleasant Valley

Oxford at Pell City

Randolph County at Ranburne

Westbrook Christian at Spring Garden

Winterboro at Faith Christian



Jan. 8

Piedmont at Model (Ga.)

Sylacauga at Lincoln

Talladega at Anniston

Westbrook Christian at Etowah



Jan. 10

Alexandria at Saks

Clay Central at Cleburne County

Faith Christian at Donoho

Wellborn at Woodland

West End at Westbrook Christian



Jan. 11

Ashville at Jacksonville

Childersburg at Wellborn

Coosa Christian at Jacksonville Christian

Donoho at Munford

Etowah at Cherokee County

Lincoln at Moody

Oxford at Springville

Piedmont at Ohatchee

Pleasant Valley at Ragland

Ranburne at Glencoe

St. Clair County at Alexandria

Sand Rock at Westbrook Christian

Saks at Cleburne County

Talladega Co. Central at Faith Christian

White Plains at Anniston



Jan. 13

Cleburne County at Munford

Etowah at Jacksonville

Faith Christian at Ragland

Gaston at Westbrook Christian

Glencoe at Hokes Bluff

Pleasant Valley at Piedmont

Ranburne at Jacksonville Christian

Saks at White Plains

Weaver at Ohatchee



Jan. 14

Anniston at Jacksonville

Ashville at Cherokee County

Cleburne County at Piedmont

Glencoe at Ohatchee

Hokes Bluff at Collinsville

Lincoln at Alexandria

Oxford at Southside

Pleasant Valley at Sylvania

Ragland at Donoho

Ranburne at Lafayette

White Plains at Munford



Jan. 15

Bremen (Ga.) at Ranburne

Geraldine at Westbrook Christian

Calhoun County Tournament



Jan. 17

Haralson County at Ranburne

Calhoun County Tournament

Etowah County Tournament

Talladega County Tournament



Jan. 18

Coosa Christian at Cherokee County

Handley at Cleburne County

Spring Garden at Westbrook Christian

Calhoun County Tournament

Etowah County Tournament

Talladega County Tournament



Jan. 19

Calhoun County Tournament

Etowah County Tournament

Talladega County Tournament



Jan. 20

Donoho at Ranburne

Westbrook Christian at Ragland

Calhoun County Tournament

Cherokee County Tournament

Etowah County Tournament

Talladega County Tournament



Jan. 21

Donoho vs. Horseshoe Bend

Faith Christian at Ranburne

Ragland at Coosa Christian

Calhoun County Tournament

Cherokee County Tournament

Etowah County Tournament

Talladega County Tournament



Jan. 22

Cleburne County at Piedmont

Calhoun County Tournament

Cherokee County Tournament

Etowah County Tournament

Talladega County Tournament



Jan. 24

Alexandria at Talladega

Cleburne County at Clay Central

Faith Christian at Ohatchee

Lincoln at Etowah

Wellborn at Weaver

St. Clair County Tournament



Jan. 25

Alexandria at Jacksonville

Anniston at Cleburne County

Fort Payne at Cherokee County

Geraldine at Glencoe

Handley at White Plains

Lincoln at Munford

Oxford at Talladega

Piedmont at Sand Rock

Pleasant Valley at Hokes Bluff

Ranburne at Lanett

Weaver at Jacksonville Christian

Wellborn at Ohatchee

St. Clair County Tournament



Jan. 27

Alexandria at Anniston

Cleburne County at Ranburne

Donoho vs. Jacksonville Christian

Faith Christian at Spring Garden

Munford at Wellborn

Pell City at Lincoln

West End at Pleasant Valley

White Plains at Piedmont

St. Clair County Tournament



Jan. 28

Donoho at Ider

Cherokee County at Etowah

Gaston at Hokes Bluff

Glencoe at Southside

Jacksonville at Saks

Jacksonville Christian at Valley Head

Ohatchee at Munford

Oxford at Hazel Green

Oxford girls at Spring Garden

Ranburne at Horseshoe Bend

Weaver at Spring Garden

Westbrook Christian at Faith Christian

St. Clair County Tournament



Jan. 29

Saks at Piedmont

St. Clair County Tournament



Jan. 31

Cedar Bluff at Jacksonville Christian

Cherokee County at Piedmont

Cleburne County at Ohatchee

Coosa Christian at Pleasant Valley

Glencoe at Ranburne

Jacksonville at White Plains

North Sand Mountain at Westbrook Christian

Talladega at Alexandria



Feb. 1

Alexandria at Ramsay

ASD at Jacksonville Christian

Donoho at Southeastern

Etowah at Westbrook Christian

Gadsden City at Oxford

Glencoe at Cherokee County

Lincoln at White Plains

Munford at Clay Central

Ohatchee at Hokes Bluff

Piedmont at Cleburne County

Plainview at Anniston

Ragland at Ashville

Ranburne at Faith Christian

Talladega at Jacksonville



Feb. 3

Anniston at Ramsay

Hokes Bluff at Southside

Munford at Lincoln

Oxford at Scottsboro

Piedmont at Glencoe

Ragland at Ohatchee

Woodland at Cleburne County



Feb. 4

Anniston at Lincoln

Hokes Bluff at Sand Rock

Saks at Alexandria

Vincent at Ragland

Westbrook Christian at Douglas

White Plains at Cherokee County



Feb. 5-12 – Area Tournaments

Feb. 14-15 – Subregionals

Feb. 17-24 – Regionals

Feb. 28-Mar. 5 – State Tournament [** read more ]

