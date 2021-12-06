ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Ryan Wood joins The Bart Winkler Show

1250 AM The Fan
1250 AM The Fan
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SxcNQ_0dFITdrH00

Ryan Wood from the Green Bay Press-Gazette and PackersNews.com joined The Bart Winkler Show to talk about the Green Bay Packers as they come out of their bye week. He gives a breakdown of the NFC North, as the Packers look to clinch the division this week against the Chicago Bears on Sunday Night Football at Lambeau Field.

Hear the full interview here:

Listen to The Bart Winkler Show weekday mornings 6-10 AM on 1250 AM The Fan or on the Audacy app.

Comments / 0

Related
audacy.com

4PM: Toy Drive Live with Ryan Wood & more

Ramie Show 4PM: Toy Drive Live for The FAN's 15th annual Toy Drive for Children's Wisconsin courtesy of Blain's Farm & Fleet & presented by Annex Wealth Management continues on the Ramie Show! Ramie and Sam also make their picks for week 13 in the NFL. Plus, The Fan's Green Bay football insider, Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette and Packersnews.com joins the Ramie Show to get the latest news on the Packers and celebrate The Fan's 15th annual Toy Drive for Children's Wisconsin.
NFL
FanSided

Chicago Bears: This is the perfect coach to replace Matt Nagy in 2022

The Chicago Bears are reportedly going to fire Matt Nagy after their game against the Detroit Lions on Thursday. They probably won’t hire the full-time coach after that but the fact that Nagy will be gone makes them a much better team. Things have not worked out well lately and it is time to move on.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan North
975thefanatic.com

Tim McManus Joins The Mike Missanelli Show 11-24-21

Eagles’ insider Tim McManus joins the show for his weekly Midweek report. He talks about the Eagles playoff chances, Miles Sanders fumble issues, the Birds wide receivers, and the offensive line among many other things.
NFL
NBC Sports

Former NFL running back Otis Anderson Jr. dies at 23

The Rams have acknowledged the passing of running back Otis Anderson, Jr., who spent time earlier this year with the team. He was 23. Undrafted from Central Florida, Anderson spent the 2021 training camp and preseason with the Rams. He started the regular season on the team’s practice squad. The Rams released Anderson from the practice squad on September 20.
NFL
Yardbarker

Logan Ryan Says Giants Need to Show This Trait if They Want to Be Playoff Bound

The last thing Giants safety Logan Ryan wanted or needed was to test positive for the COVID-19 virus, which has an unpredictable effect on varying individuals. Thankfully, Ryan, who is vaccinated, said his symptoms were mild and that he was feeling good despite missing two games' worth of action as his Giants teammates try to keep pace for the wild card spot in the NFC playoff hunt.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunday Night Football#The Packers#Green Bay#American Football#The Green Bay Packers
aunetwork.com

The Drive POD: Jason Caldwell and David Paschall join the show!

Auburn Network’s daily local sports show is a fast paced, in depth look at the world of sports with a focus on Auburn University and local high schools. The Drive with Bill Cameron offers an entertaining and informative analysis of what’s happening in sp.
AUBURN, AL
The Spun

Cowboys Wide Receiver Has Been Placed On Injured Reserve

The Dallas Cowboys just can’t seem to catch a break at the wide receiver position this season. The Cowboys placed wideout Noah Brown on the injured reserve on Thursday. The fourth-year wideout is dealing with a groin injury and will have to miss at least the next three games.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Chicago Bears
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Look: Alvin Kamara Has 3-Word Message For Saints Fans

For the past three weeks, Saints running back Alvin Kamara has been sidelined with a knee injury. While there’s no clear timetable for his return, the All-Pro did just post a cryptic message on Twitter. Moments ago, Kamara tweeted “I’m on it.”. There’s no telling if this is Kamara’s way...
NFL
Yakima Herald Republic

Fresno State offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb to join coach Kalen DeBoer at UW

Dec. 6—The Washington Huskies have announced their new offensive coordinator. Ryan Grubb, who spent the past two seasons guiding Fresno State's offense alongside new UW coach Kalen DeBoer — and has worked with DeBoer in stints at three programs since 2007 — will now join him in Seattle. The first...
FRESNO, CA
thespun.com

Longtime NFL Head Coach Might Be On His Way Out

NFL head coaches that avoid consistently losing tend to get a longer leash in the NFL than their 10-plus-loss-per-year counterparts. But one head coach who is struggling to meet expectations despite a solid track record could be facing his final year at the helm. On Thursday, Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk...
NFL
1250 AM The Fan

1250 AM The Fan

Milwaukee, WI
21
Followers
55
Post
952
Views
ABOUT

Listen to SportsRadio 1250AM The Fan, Milwaukee's sports talk station. Never miss a story or breaking news alert! LISTEN LIVE at work or while you surf.

 https://www.audacy.com/1250amthefan

Comments / 0

Community Policy