In Relation to Power: Politically Engaged Works from the Collection

Cultural critic Greg Tate, whose incandescent and incisive writing, particularly on topics surrounding Black American culture, influenced a generation, died today of undisclosed causes at the age of sixty-four. The news was confirmed by his publisher, Duke University Press. A tremendously talented guitarist, he was additionally the founder of improv group Burnt Sugar and a cofounder of the Black Rock coalition. In prose that, as Hua Hsu wrote in the New Yorker in 2016 “throbbed like a party and chattered like a salon,” Tate astutely assessed Black art and music not within the framework of the white culture that appropriated and consumed it but in relation to the Black culture that spawned it. He saw and was a vocal critic of passive racism, a hidden and frequently unrecognized form of racism as injurious as the active form. “I think a lot of people don’t want to see themselves as being beneficiaries of a viscous system,” he told AfroToronto’s Laina Dawes in 2005. “They like to imagine that if their hearts are pure, then others are pure, everything is just and fair in their own world. People don’t want to see themselves implicated in a system of oppression, as someone who is positioned and privileged by that system.”

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO