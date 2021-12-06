ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
In Relation to Power: Politically Engaged Works from the Collection

duke.edu
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Nasher Museum has launched its newest virtual exhibition, In Relation to Power: Politically Engaged Works from the Collection. Visitors can travel through six interactive gallery spaces—and also take in a 360-degree view of the Great Hall to see a sculpture by Sam Durant, part of the exhibition. The...

nasher.duke.edu

ku.edu

New book collects experiences of campus diversity leaders, power dynamics of their work

LAWRENCE — As the United States has dealt with a racial reckoning in recent years, college campuses have been among the leaders in addressing diversity issues and how they resonate in their communities. A new book edited by a University of Kansas professor collects experiences, narratives and lessons from higher education diversity leaders across the country to help illuminate what can be learned from their work and how they deal with power dynamics in their work.
LAWRENCE, KS
Hyperallergic

The NYUAD Art Gallery Shows Rare Collection of Work From 1960s Iran, Turkey, and India

The NYU Abu Dhabi Art Gallery is delighted to welcome back visitors to its space for the exhibition Modernisms: Iranian, Turkish, and Indian Highlights from NYU’s Abby Weed Grey Collection. This is the first physical exhibition in the gallery since it moved to virtual programs in the spring of 2020, and it will remain open to the public through February 5, 2022.
MUSEUMS
ARTnews

Met, Studio Museum in Harlem Partner to Oversee Vast Archive of James Van Der Zee’s Photography

The Studio Museum in Harlem has long been the keeper of many hidden gems, including an archive devoted to James Van Der Zee, who shook up photography with his studio portraits of Black New Yorkers. Having held the archive for decades, the Studio Museum will now partner with another institution further downtown, the Metropolitan Museum of Art, to steward 20,000 prints and 30,000 negatives by the artist, as well as ephemera and photo equipment. As part of the landmark partnership which will likely change the way Van Der Zee’s work is seen and studied, the Met is now a co-owner of...
MUSEUMS
duke.edu

Nasher Museum Returns to Pre-Pandemic Hours This Week

DURHAM, N.C. -- The Nasher Museum at Duke University has returned to being open on Thursday nights and weekends with free admission for all, starting December 9. “We are so pleased to reopen fully -- just in time for the holidays!” said Trevor Schoonmaker, Mary D.B.T. and James H. Semans Director of the Nasher Museum. “We are proud to offer free admission to everyone for the foreseeable future.”
DURHAM, NC
duke.edu

Context and Creativity: A Look at the Dictionary of Art Historians

“It takes a lot of creativity, creativity in [finding] the resources, when researching remotely,” said Kerry Rork, a senior majoring in Political Science. Rork works on the Dictionary of Art Historians (DAH). At first glance, it may seem unusual for a political science student to work on an art history research project, but Rork has been working on the project since her first year at Duke.
VISUAL ART
New York Post

Inside fashion designer Virgil Abloh’s private life with wife Shannon

For many in the fashion world Virgil Abhol, 41, was a maverick, a fashion outsider who shot to fame for his headlining-making catwalks. Dubbed the “Karl Lagerfeld for millennials” he climbed from relative obscurity to the top of his game. He was down with the coolest kids, hanging out with best friend Kanye West, “crashing” fashion weeks, disrupting the industry and founding one of the world’s hippest streetwear brands, Off-White — a label which became as famous for its designer hoodies and t-shirts as its huge social media following. In 2018 he became the first African-American artistic director for French fashion house Louis Vuitton menswear.
BEAUTY & FASHION
35mmc.com

Photography Through The Pandemic – A Spotlight on the Artists: Pt 3

Welcome to part three of our Spotlight on the Artists. In each article I’ll be sharing five of our contributors with you, telling you a little bit about their work and where you can see more. And of course, encouraging you to support our kickstarter campaign to get the book made!
PHOTOGRAPHY
TheDailyBeast

Artist Auctions Egg From Her Ovaries as NFT at Art Basel

An Armenian artist was hawking one of her eggs as a non-fungible token at Art Basel Miami Beach over the weekend. Narina Arakelian, 42, brought a triptych titled Love, Hope, Live to the contemporary art air. The Live portion of the painting has been digitized as an NFT, a digital token registered on the blockchain, according to Page Six. It was set to be auctioned with an embedded contract promising an egg from Arakelian’s ovaries to the buyer. The artist said she hoped it would be purchased by a couple who have had trouble conceiving in the past, saying she was “happy to bring a child into the world through my artwork.” She clarified that “the child will be a child once they are born, not a piece of art.” Page Six, which first reported the story, did not say if a buyer purchased the painting at Art Basel. The fair, which ran Dec. 2 through Dec. 4, generated considerable excitement over its NFT exhibits. Visitors could view “climate-conscious” NFTs and mint their own “generative” tokens as take-home self-portraits.
VISUAL ART
CoinTelegraph

The Out of Africa Collection: Combining the best of Fine Art and NFT Tech

The Invictus NFT Lab — backed by Invictus Capital, pioneers in the digital asset space who manage over $200 million of investor assets — is proud to unveil its first nonfungible token (NFT) project that combines the best of fine art and blockchain tech. The Out of Africa collection includes 100 unique NFTs on the Ethereum blockchain-backed by (and redeemable for) real-world, physical artworks across a range of artistic mediums from some of Southern Africa’s top contemporary fine artists. The collection, which represents most participating artists’ first foray into the NFT space, will be sold via auction over February 2022. Read on to learn more about the world-first project and find out how to get your hands on a piece of NFT and fine art history.
DESIGN
artforum.com

Greg Tate (c. 1958–2021)

Cultural critic Greg Tate, whose incandescent and incisive writing, particularly on topics surrounding Black American culture, influenced a generation, died today of undisclosed causes at the age of sixty-four. The news was confirmed by his publisher, Duke University Press. A tremendously talented guitarist, he was additionally the founder of improv group Burnt Sugar and a cofounder of the Black Rock coalition. In prose that, as Hua Hsu wrote in the New Yorker in 2016 “throbbed like a party and chattered like a salon,” Tate astutely assessed Black art and music not within the framework of the white culture that appropriated and consumed it but in relation to the Black culture that spawned it. He saw and was a vocal critic of passive racism, a hidden and frequently unrecognized form of racism as injurious as the active form. “I think a lot of people don’t want to see themselves as being beneficiaries of a viscous system,” he told AfroToronto’s Laina Dawes in 2005. “They like to imagine that if their hearts are pure, then others are pure, everything is just and fair in their own world. People don’t want to see themselves implicated in a system of oppression, as someone who is positioned and privileged by that system.”
ENTERTAINMENT
VentureBeat

The power of community: 3 ways Scopely keeps players engaged, entertained, and connected

With hundreds of thousands of mobile video games available to consumers at the tap of a button, keeping players engaged, entertained, and connected is a challenge that can keep gamemakers up at night. In fact, a recent study showed that almost 49% of users abandon an app just 24 hours after it’s initially installed. Meanwhile, player loyalty is one of the strongest indicators of a game’s success.
VIDEO GAMES
duke.edu

Work With Health Policy Leaders as a Margolis Summer Intern

Effectively improving health and the value of health care requires multidisciplinary teams and capabilities. To meet this aim, Duke-Margolis Center for Health Policy uniquely brings together teams of health care and policy experts and organizations to assess key policy and practice challenges and identify and implement impactful solutions. As future policy-leaders and -aware professionals, students are integral team members. The Center offers students (undergraduate and graduate) opportunities to contribute to a variety of projects aimed at improving health and the value of health care through research and the development of innovative, practical, and evidence-based policy solutions through a collaborative and mentored summer internship experience.
DURHAM, NC
anothermag.com

How Lynn Hershman Leeson Became The Art World’s Most Prescient Pioneer

Lead ImageLynn Hershman Leeson. DiaryCourtesy the artist and C Hotwire productions llc. Among the rare early works by Lynn Hershman Leeson – now showing as part of group exhibition Code of Arms at London’s Gazelli Art House – is a small collage titled Looking Forward, from 1974. It shows a face in profile superimposed onto a backdrop of vertical lines, with the phrase “A Head Looking Forward” printed across the top half. As a metaphor for Hershman Leeson’s life and career, it couldn’t be more apt: with her pioneering, six-decade practise combining performance, film and biotechnologies, the artist has always been ahead of the times. A casual list of the now 80-year-old’s startlingly prescient works would have to include her disarmingly confessional videotapes, The Electronic Diaries; her “e-dream portal” AI chatbot, Agent Ruby; and of course, her years-long performance in the 1970s as alter ego Roberta Breitmore.
VISUAL ART
ARTnews

Artist Jesse Krimes’s Struggle to Overcome Years in Prison Showcased in New Documentary

In the documentary Krimes, artist Jesse Krimes espouses a provocative theory: many of the U.S.’s greatest artists are unknown, and not simply because curators and dealers haven’t taken the time to find them. “One in three people has a criminal record, so that is a clear signal to me that there is a whole pool of wasted talent, not just in the prison system, but also with the people who come home,” he says. According to Krimes, some of today’s finest painters and sculptors are still incarcerated. We just haven’t heard about them yet.  Krimes would know a thing or two about this. Last summer, he became one...
VISUAL ART
bayoubeatnews.com

Influential Black music and culture critic Greg Tate dies at 64

Greg Tate was known for being one of the most passionate and influential cultural critic of the last three decades. The journalist passed away at the age of 64. Duke University Press, Tate’s publisher, confirmed the author’s death but did not reveal the cause of death. A native...
MUSIC
Fstoppers

An Interview With Alice Hirsch: Creative Portraits and Music Photography

Alice Hirsch (they/them) is a portrait and music photographer based out of Toronto, Canada. They combine the best of vintage images with a new world mindset of collaboration and exhibition. Alice’s dad had an old Olympus film camera which he gifted to them when Alice was 16. Although the camera...
PHOTOGRAPHY
duke.edu

Odili Donald Odita, Flower

Odili Donald Odita’s abstract imagery is a unique combination of Western modernism and African aesthetics that reflect equally his Nigerian heritage and North American upbringing. His original colors combine with geometric forms to mirror the complexity of the world and inspire transformational change. This woodcut is of the artist’s painting...
VISUAL ART
Variety

Greg Tate, a ‘Godfather of Hip-Hop Journalism,’ Dies at 64

Greg Tate, an American music and culture writer and musician, has died, a rep for Tate’s publisher Duke University Press confirmed to Variety. He was 64; a cause of death was not provided. While his writing touched on many aspects of  African-American culture, he is probably best known as a vital early hip-hop writer, particularly in his many years at the Village Voice. He was also an active musician, a founding member of the Black Rock Coalition and the leader of the Burnt Sugar ensemble. Born and raised in Ohio, his family moved to Washington, D.C. when he was a teenager and he...
CELEBRITIES

