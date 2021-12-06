ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bank of Canada Meets as Omicron Hits Loonie

By XM.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNot much is expected from the Bank of Canada when it concludes its meeting at 15:00 GMT Wednesday. The domestic economy is absolutely booming, setting the stage for several rate increases next year. However, most of that is already priced in and uncertainty around Omicron could keep policymakers sidelined for now....

Equity Indices Trade Mixed, Chinese Markets Rise Amid CPI Data

China’s Nov inflation data was mixed; PPI slowed less than expected, CPI rose at slower than expected pace. Japan’s Q4 BSI survey rose; Some BOJ officials are focusing on the upcoming quarterly Tankan survey [Dec 13th]. Japan’s M2 had slowest annual rise since Apr 2020 [BOJ’s Amamiya commented...
Asian shares mostly higher as virus fears ease

Stocks advanced Wednesday in Asia after another broad rally on Wall Street as investors wagered that the new variant of the COVID-19 virus won’t pose a big threat to the economy. Shares rose in Tokyo Shanghai and Seoul, while Hong Kong declined. Oil prices fell back. Japan downgraded its growth estimate for the last quarter to minus 3.6% from an earlier reported contraction of 3.0%. The change reflected weaker consumer and public demand and trade and lower levels of private inventories. Economists are forecasting a rebound in the current quarter, thanks to a recovery in activity as coronavirus...
The Bank Of Canada Holds Its Final Policy Meeting Of The Year

Equity markets were nothing but ecstatic yesterday. Lacking guidance from the economic calendar, investors simply held on to anecdotical evidence about omicron’s limited impact on public health and therefore on the economy. Both European and US shares swung 1.5-3%+ higher. Core bonds lost ground with US Treasuries hugely underperforming the German Bund. The yield curve in the US bear flattened with changes at the short end ranging from 4.9 bps (5y) to 5.9 bps (2y). A $54bn 3y auction yesterday showed mixed results with a higher bid-to-cover (benefiting from a recent sharp yield increase) but increased primary dealer award at the expense of indirect award. The 3y tenor closed 5.8 bps higher. The long end of the curve (10 to 30y) added 1.9 bps to 4bps. The German bear flattened too but changes were limited to 2.5 bps (2y) to 1.3 bps (10y). The resulting US/EMU yield differential kept EUR/USD under pressure. The pair slipped to an intraday low of 1.1228 but managed to finish at 1.1267 after all. It is striking to see the euro struggle this much in such an upbeat trading session. The common currency is not at all preparing for a major shift by the ECB next week. Sterling also remained in the defensive, which was unusual as well. Central bank uncertainty may be the common factor here. Unlike in the US where Fed chair Powell downplayed the impact of omicron, both the ECB and BoE expressed more caution. This may have implications for monetary policy. EUR/GBP briefly dipped below 0.85 but in the end closed unchanged at 0.8508. A surge in commodity prices lifted the likes of the NOK, CAD, AUD and NZD.
Bank of Canada Disappoints Canadian Dollar Bulls

BoC Maintain View That Economic Slack is Likely Absorded in Middle of 2022. As widely expected the Bank of Canada stood pat on its monetary policy settings and most notably stuck to its current guidance that economic slack is not expected to be absorbed until the middle quarters of 2022. This had been the trigger for the reaction in the Loonie as we highlighted in our DFX preview, given that there had been raised expectations that the BoC may bring this forward to Q1 in light of the stellar labour market report and thus a decision to stand pat was a slight disappointment for CAD bulls.
BoJ Amamiya: No need to adjust large-scale monetary easing at present

BoJ Deputy Governor Masayoshi Amamiya said in a speech that Japan’s inflation rate is still “far below the price stability target of 2 percent”. CPI is projected to be just around 1% even in fiscal 2023, the end of the current projection period. Therefore, BoJ will “persistently continue with powerful monetary easing” under the current QQE with yield curve control.
(BOC) Bank of Canada maintains policy rate and forward guidance

The Bank of Canada today held its target for the overnight rate at the effective lower bound of ¼ percent, with the Bank Rate at ½ percent and the deposit rate at ¼ percent. The Bank’s extraordinary forward guidance on the path for the overnight rate is being maintained. The Bank is continuing its reinvestment phase, keeping its overall holdings of Government of Canada bonds roughly constant.
Volatility Hits Bank Stocks, but Bullish Optimism Remains

Like the rest of the market sectors, the Omicron variant sent bank stocks in a daze of volatility, but bullish optimism remains heading into 2022. The prospect of rising interest rates amid rising inflation means that banks that utilize lending products for revenue can expect higher profit margins. A hawkish Federal Reserve is looking to wind down its stimulus measures and start tapering off its bond purchases with the prospect of raising rates in 2022.
FTSE cools on Omicron fears

Traders had a subdued day after 48 hours of expectations rising that the Omicron variant of Covid-19 may not be as concerning as first thought.But rising case numbers and persistent rumours that the UK Government would announce a series of further restrictions dampened the mood.Even a falling pound, hitting levels not seen since almost a year ago, failed to help the FTSE 100 rise. It closed down 2.55 points, or 0.03%, at 7337.35.Shares tend to rise when the pound falls as investments look “cheaper” to foreigners who trade in dollars.Joshua Mahony, senior market analyst at IG, said: “Sterling has been...
Gold ends lower Monday as inflation, Fed interest-rate outlook remain in focus

This picture taken on November 8, 2020 shows a jewellery craftsman cleaning gold rings at the Makmur Gold workshop in Kota Bharu in Malaysia's Kelantan state. - Demand for the safe-haven commodity has soared in Malaysia during the coronavirus pandemic and it is not only professional investors who are cashing in, but small businesses too. (Photo by Mohd RASFAN / AFP) / TO GO WITH Health-virus-Malaysia-economy-gold, FOCUS by Patrick Lee (Photo by MOHD RASFAN/AFP via Getty Images) By mohd rasfan/Agence France-Presse/Getty Images METALS STOCKS.
Risk Improves, As Omicron Fears Fade

The German ZEW index may resume a declining trend after last month’s small rebound, a development seen in the similar Euro sentix indicator yesterday. New headwinds from Covid, weakness in China and declining real wages currently weigh on the German economy. German industrial production could also surprise to the downside...
Bank of Canada Meeting Preview: BOC Inching Closer to Rate Hikes

Friday’s big miss in the US jobs report set off plenty of speculation about what it might mean for next week’s FOMC meeting, but the more immediate “jobs report impacting a central bank decision” situation comes from North of the border in Canada. Friday’s Canadian employment report showed a stellar...
UK 100 Attempts To Rebound

The FTSE 100 recouped some losses bolstered by a weaker US jobs report. The index saw buying interest over the psychological level of 7000 which sits in the daily demand zone. The RSI’s double-dip in the oversold area has attracted a ‘buying-the-dips’ crowd in this congestion area. A close above the immediate resistance at 7150 is an encouraging sign of a bullish attempt.
International Monetary Fund Asks Fed To Acelerate QE Cuts

Last week on Friday, investors’ attention was focused on US nonfarm payrolls data. The labor market statistics were disappointing. The US economy added only 210,000 jobs in November (against 533,000 expected), while the unemployment rate decreased from 4.6% to 4.2%. Also, last week, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said that the central bank will probably discuss reducing its stimulus program more quickly at its meeting later this month. A lot will depend on US inflation data due, which will be published later this week. Analysts are predicting a rise in inflation to 6.7% in annual terms. The acceleration of inflation may strengthen expectations of a faster reduction of QE by the Fed. The US stock market fell again on Friday. By the close of the stock market, Dow Jones Index (US30) decreased by 0.17% (-4.14% for the week), S&P500 (US500) decreased by 0.84% (-2.27% for the week), and NASDAQ Technology Index (US100) lost 1.92% (-4.14% for the week) and became the fall leader among the major US indices. Stocks sold off due to the twin uncertainties over the Omicron strain and the prospect of a faster reduction in the Federal Reserve’s stimulus program.
Forward Guidance: Bank of Canada and Omicron Risks in the Spotlight Next Week

Virus concerns and inflation will loom over the final scheduled Bank of Canada policy decision of 2021. So far, economic data has been tracking close to the central bank’s expectations. The 5.4% (annualized) increase in Q3 GDP was almost bang-on with the 5.5% forecast in its October policy update. And though inflation is still running well above the central bank’s target, it’s broadly in line with the 4.8% Q4 CPI increase expected as of the October MPR. But labour markets have continued to improve with a much stronger than expected 154,000 jobs added in November, and at 6%, the unemployment rate is falling back closer to pre-pandemic levels.
Scotiabank Named Canada’s Bank of the Year

This article was originally published on TipRanks.com. Scotiabank (BNS) was named Bank of the Year in Canada by The Banker magazine, further consolidating its position as the banking industry leader in the Americas. This is the third year in a row that this magazine, a publication owned by the Financial...
Focus Returns To US Labour Market

Today, markets will tune in on US data releases, in particular the jobs report. We expect around 500,000 new jobs were created in line with the consensus estimate of 550.000. More than that will increase the probability that the Fed will increase the tapering pace. Also worth keeping an eye on will be wage growth and whether people are returning to the jobs market, which will give new indications on what we can expect of inflation going forward.
Recap: Royal Bank of Canada Q4 Earnings

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Royal Bank of Canada missed estimated earnings by 3.62%, reporting an EPS of $2.13 versus an estimate of $2.21, which did not surprise analysts.
Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Price Target to C$49.00

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LB. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$44.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. TD Securities dropped their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$47.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC reiterated an underperform rating and issued a C$43.00 price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. CSFB lifted their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$45.80.
