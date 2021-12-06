ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

3 Plays that Killed Us

By GrandMasterBengal
Cincy Jungle
 6 days ago

Yesterday's game left a bad taste in my mouth, as I'm sure it did a lot of you reading this. Why can't we seem to string 3 wins together? How can we dominate 2 teams and then get blown out at home? The more I thought about it, the 3 plays...

www.cincyjungle.com

Comments / 0

Related
TMZ.com

Demaryius Thomas Found Dead In Shower After 911 Call For 'Cardiac Arrest'

Former NFL star Demaryius Thomas was found dead in the shower at around 7 PM on Thursday ... according to new police documents, obtained by TMZ Sports. In the docs, cops say they initially responded to Thomas' Roswell, GA residence after they had received a call "in reference to a cardiac arrest."
NFL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Brian Kelly, LSU get turned down by offensive coordinator, per report

Brian Kelly will have to look elsewhere for LSU’s next offensive coordinator, per Sports Illustrated’s Ross Dellenger. Kelly had targeted Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees to follow him to Baton Rouge; however, Rees has turned down the opportunity, according to Dellenger. “Notre Dame OC Tommy Rees is remaining at...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Will Muschamp News

Will Muschamp is reportedly getting a promotion. Georgia’s football program confirmed on Saturday that defensive coordinator Dan Lanning is leaving the program to take over as head coach at Oregon. Lanning was first mentioned for the Oregon job on Friday. He’s since confirmed the news and will be leaving...
COLLEGE SPORTS
CBS Sports

WATCH: Navy's unplanned fake punt results in all-time heads-up play to help clinch Army win

Navy ended its otherwise disappointing season with a dramatic 17-13 victory over rival Army on Saturday. The Midshipmen leaned on a dominant second-half effort in which they possessed the ball for nearly 22 minutes and held the Black Knights to just 57 yards of offense. But luck played a role in the win as well, thanks to an all-time heads-up play from star linebacker Diego Fagot.
FOOTBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Chase#Burrow#Fg#Chargers
FanSided

Ben Roethlisberger has stern words for Mike Tomlin and Chase Claypool

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was clearly frustrated by another close defeat that could’ve been easily avoided. The Steelers were down 29-0 in the first half to the Minnesota Vikings, before the offense woke up and scored a quick 20 straight points. Despite an awful defensive effort, Pittsburgh was back in the game, and even had a chance to tie on the final drive of the contest.
NFL
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Lakers eyeing disgruntled star on trade block

The Los Angeles Lakers continue to hover around the .500 mark as they go through the growing pains of building team chemistry. But could a midseason acquisition be exactly what they need?. The Lakers are reportedly in the mix for Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner, who has making headlines of...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
saturdaytradition.com

Report: Talented portal QB cancels visit to Nebraska

One of the quarterback options Nebraska is targeting from the transfer portal has canceled their visit to campus. Akron quarterback Zach Gibson is no longer taking a visit to Nebraska, according to 247Sports’ Chris Hummer. Gibson, a Georgia native, is slated to welcome Georgia Tech for an in-home visit...
NEBRASKA STATE
CBS Sports

NFL's 2021 Walter Payton Man of the Year Award: Dak Prescott, Darren Waller among 32 nominees

Football is great, but life is greater. There are many in the NFL who understand this simple but poignant truth and, as such, they utilize their platform in the league to better not only their communities, but often much more. This is the essence of the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award -- awarded annually to one player who goes far and beyond in their off-the-field philanthropy. The honor's namesake is not only a Hall of Famer, but one of the greatest charitable hearts of all-time, Payton himself having received the honor (changed to his name following his death in 1999) in 1977, for his efforts in the community.
NFL
The Exponent

Nebraska recruiting high-profile senior transfer QB

Nebraska's approach to quarterback recruiting in the transfer portal became one step clearer on Wednesday. The Huskers had coaches in Baton Rogue to meet with former LSU quarterback Myles Brennan, who entered the transfer portal last month, a source confirmed to the Journal Star. Brennan has one year of eligibility...
NEBRASKA STATE
thecomeback.com

360-pound college basketball player tosses dime after taking rough fall

The St. John Fisher Cardinals lost 100-58 to the Buffalo Bulls on Saturday night, but the D-III squad had the highlight of the game, courtesy of a massive freshman. Connor Williams — listed at 7’0″, 360 pounds — fell down and got up limping in the second half. But seconds later, he fought through the pain to make a great pass which turned into an and-one dunk for the Cardinals.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Cincy Jungle

Kick Returns have been a season long nightmare

For a team that has been wildly inconsistent, one weekly thing to count on has been the horrible kick return. we have consistently started inside our own 20 when Wilson, Phillips or who ever they throw back there decides to bring out the ball and get tackled at the 16 yard line.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy