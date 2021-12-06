3 Plays that Killed Us

Football is great, but life is greater. There are many in the NFL who understand this simple but poignant truth and, as such, they utilize their platform in the league to better not only their communities, but often much more. This is the essence of the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award -- awarded annually to one player who goes far and beyond in their off-the-field philanthropy. The honor's namesake is not only a Hall of Famer, but one of the greatest charitable hearts of all-time, Payton himself having received the honor (changed to his name following his death in 1999) in 1977, for his efforts in the community.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO