Today’s Mortgage Rates Rise | December 6, 2021

First-time buyers are being warned to brace themselves for rejection following reports that 65 per cent of housing hopefuls have been unsuccessful in securing a mortgage.Data seen exclusively by The Independent shows only a third of first-time buyers were able to get a mortgage on their first attempt, down significantly from almost half pre-Covid 19.Almost half have been rejected for a mortgage once and a fifth say they have had multiple rejections, according to Aldermore bank’s First Time Buyer Index. The most common reason is poor credit history, but a fifth have been turned down due to an administrative error...

REAL ESTATE ・ 1 DAY AGO