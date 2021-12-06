WNY Positivity Rate Highest in State; Tier Highest in Region

New York Governor Kathy Hochul says she will be announcing new policies today to fight what she calls an “impending surge” of COVID-19 in the state. “We’ve seen the numbers. We’ve seen hospitalizations go up. We’ve seen infections go up. And vaccinations are going up, but not at the rate we wanted to see. So we’ve been talking about needing to take additional steps at some point, and we’ll be talking about that. I’ll be releasing additional information about that [today].”

