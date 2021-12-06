WNY Positivity Rate Highest in State; Tier Highest in Region

BUFFALO, NY (WIVB) The rural counties now have some of the highest Covid positivity rates in New York State, a trend that is in some ways opposite compared to when the pandemic began. “It is spreading in some communities like wildfire,” said Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz, who noted on Tuesday that Erie County’s Covid […]
NEW YORK – Gov. Kathy Hochul announced stricter COVID-19 policies on Friday, including a mask requirement for all indoor businesses and venues unless they already require proof of vaccination to enter. Hochul said the decision to impose a mask mandate was based on state’s weekly seven-day case rate, as well as increasing hospitalization ahead of […]
A grim milestone Tuesday in Warren County, as the county now has the highest COVID-19 positivity rate in Pennsylvania. According to state data, 35% of people tested for the virus, via PCR tests, get positive results. Of the 24 hospital beds in Warren County, none are available. Eleven of those...
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The mandate to wear masks inside any location that doesn’t already have a vaccination requirement takes effect across New York state on Monday. This comes as nationwide the average number of COVID-19 cases is up 37% from last week, with hospitalizations rising in at least 42 states, CBS2’s Lisa Rozner reported Sunday.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Erie County’s latest wave of Coronavirus continues to get worse. And Western New York continues to have the highest rates in the entire state. County Executive Mark Poloncarz says Erie County is setting records for the number of new cases every day. Poloncarz detailed the latest spread by zip code, which […]
DANBURY — Yet another wave of COVID-19 is making its way through the Danbury area, driving up poaitive cases as local officials and residents enter a second winter battle against the virus. Across the state, the test positivity rate has hit its highest point since January, at 6.52 percent. Only...
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Western New York’s high COVID positivity rate is heading in the wrong direction. For the second day in a row, the five-county region’s positivity rate is above 10 percent, the highest rate in the state. The Finger Lakes region, including Rochester, is right behind. Outside New York City and Long Island, […]
New York Governor Kathy Hochul has ordered all businesses to implement an indoor mask mandate punishable by a $1,000 fine unless they require a Covid-19 vaccine pass, citing a winter surge in cases and blaming the unvaccinated. Businesses and venues that do not require a vaccine pass for entry will...
The Cattaraugus County Department of Health is holding a COVID-19 vaccination clinic today at the Seneca Allegany Resort and Casino. The clinic is open to all age 5+ for the first dose of vaccine and age 18+ for boosters. You do not need to be a Cattaraugus County resident to register for this clinic.
PRINCE GEORGE, Va -- Prince George County has the 17th highest infection rate of the COVID-19 virus among Virginia localities according to Stacker who compiled the rankings with data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. The ranking is based on the highest infection rate per 100k residents...
New York will implement a statewide mask mandate for most indoor activity – unless a business or venue requires all patrons and staff to be fully vaccinated, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Friday. The new mandate, which will take effect Monday, will require anyone over the age of two to...
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — After the weekend, the mask mandate goes back into effect across New York State. Businesses were hit hard by the pandemic. Many are still recovering almost two years later. The mask mandate going back into effect on Monday can seriously impact businesses all over again. Lauren...
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Florida now falls under the “moderate” tier of community transmission of COVID-19, the only state in the nation below the “substantial” and “high” tiers. When it comes to individual counties, Orange County, Florida — home to Universal Orlando Resort and...
New York's governor has ordered a mask mandate at all indoor public places unless a COVID-19 vaccine requirement is in effect at a particular business or venue. The measure is effective starting on Monday until January 15, at which point the state will re-evaluate, Governor Kathy Hochul announced Friday. The...
The coronavirus outlook for the coming winter in Connecticut appears bleak with cases and hospitalizations already on the rise, and though death rates have not yet increased as precipitously as other measures, experts say they will. The state’s data on Tuesday showed the daily positivity rate reached 5.96 percent and...
Yesterday morning we had not heard of SARS-CoV-2 variant B.1.1.529. The New York Times did not mention it and The Economist had no information in their morning news feed. It was then one of many variants of the virus that causes COVID. Then the World Health Organization named it Omicron. WHO reserves Greek letter names for variants of particular concern. Omicron is one of them.
New York Governor Kathy Hochul says she will be announcing new policies today to fight what she calls an “impending surge” of COVID-19 in the state. “We’ve seen the numbers. We’ve seen hospitalizations go up. We’ve seen infections go up. And vaccinations are going up, but not at the rate we wanted to see. So we’ve been talking about needing to take additional steps at some point, and we’ll be talking about that. I’ll be releasing additional information about that [today].”
A State of Emergency for New York State is in effect as of Friday morning. Governor Hochul declared the order ahead of potential Covid spikes this winter, due to the already circulating Delta variant, and now- the Omicron variant. The order will allow the state health department to limit non-essential...
Comments / 0