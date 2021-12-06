ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

WNY Positivity Rate Highest in State; Tier Highest in Region

By Andy Paulsen
wesb.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWestern New York’s COVID-19 positivity rate continues to be the highest in the...

wesb.com

erienewsnow.com

Warren County reaches 35% COVID-19 positivity rate, Highest in PA

A grim milestone Tuesday in Warren County, as the county now has the highest COVID-19 positivity rate in Pennsylvania. According to state data, 35% of people tested for the virus, via PCR tests, get positive results. Of the 24 hospital beds in Warren County, none are available. Eleven of those...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
State
New York State
cbslocal.com

New York State Indoor Mask Mandate Begins Monday; If Not Enforced, Business Owners May Be Fined $1,000

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The mandate to wear masks inside any location that doesn’t already have a vaccination requirement takes effect across New York state on Monday. This comes as nationwide the average number of COVID-19 cases is up 37% from last week, with hospitalizations rising in at least 42 states, CBS2’s Lisa Rozner reported Sunday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
#Western New York#Southern Tier#State
buffalonynews.net

New York governor imposes indoor mask mandate with $1k fine

New York Governor Kathy Hochul has ordered all businesses to implement an indoor mask mandate punishable by a $1,000 fine unless they require a Covid-19 vaccine pass, citing a winter surge in cases and blaming the unvaccinated. Businesses and venues that do not require a vaccine pass for entry will...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wesb.com

Vaccine Clinic at Seneca Allegany Resort and Casino

The Cattaraugus County Department of Health is holding a COVID-19 vaccination clinic today at the Seneca Allegany Resort and Casino. The clinic is open to all age 5+ for the first dose of vaccine and age 18+ for boosters. You do not need to be a Cattaraugus County resident to register for this clinic.
CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, NY
theprincegeorgejournal.com

Prince George with state’s 17th highest COVID-19 infection rate

PRINCE GEORGE, Va -- Prince George County has the 17th highest infection rate of the COVID-19 virus among Virginia localities according to Stacker who compiled the rankings with data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. The ranking is based on the highest infection rate per 100k residents...
PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, VA
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
cnycentral.com

Residents and businesses react to New York State mask mandate

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — After the weekend, the mask mandate goes back into effect across New York State. Businesses were hit hard by the pandemic. Many are still recovering almost two years later. The mask mandate going back into effect on Monday can seriously impact businesses all over again. Lauren...
SYRACUSE, NY
allotsego.com

Omicron…New York in a State of Emergency

Yesterday morning we had not heard of SARS-CoV-2 variant B.1.1.529. The New York Times did not mention it and The Economist had no information in their morning news feed. It was then one of many variants of the virus that causes COVID. Then the World Health Organization named it Omicron. WHO reserves Greek letter names for variants of particular concern. Omicron is one of them.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wesb.com

Hochul to Announce New COVID Measures Today

New York Governor Kathy Hochul says she will be announcing new policies today to fight what she calls an “impending surge” of COVID-19 in the state. “We’ve seen the numbers. We’ve seen hospitalizations go up. We’ve seen infections go up. And vaccinations are going up, but not at the rate we wanted to see. So we’ve been talking about needing to take additional steps at some point, and we’ll be talking about that. I’ll be releasing additional information about that [today].”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
13 WHAM

NY Covid State of Emergency now in effect

A State of Emergency for New York State is in effect as of Friday morning. Governor Hochul declared the order ahead of potential Covid spikes this winter, due to the already circulating Delta variant, and now- the Omicron variant. The order will allow the state health department to limit non-essential...

Comments / 0

