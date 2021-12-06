ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Three more hostages freed in Haiti

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — A religious group based in Ohio has announced that a violent gang in Haiti has released three more hostages, while the other 12 remain held. The statement Monday from Christian Aid Ministries said the people were released on Sunday in Haiti and...

Three more Christian missionaries kidnapped in Haiti for over a month have been released

Three more Christian missionaries who have been held hostage in Haiti for more than seven weeks have been released, Christian Aid Ministries said Monday. The group, released Sunday evening, were among 17 U.S. and Canadian missionaries who were kidnapped in Haiti on Oct. 16. Two other hostages, an American husband and wife, were freed in late November due to illness without a ransom being paid, a source told the Miami Herald at the time.
Senator Portman Seeks Update on Haiti Hostage Situation

Mary Alice Reporting – It’s been six weeks following the abduction and then the release of two ministry aid workers and an Ohio Senator sought an update this week. Holmes County based Christian Aid Ministries had 17 people in Haiti who were taken captive, by the 400 Mawazo gang, as they were making their way back from an orphanage.
Ohio missionary group announces 3 more abductees freed in Haiti

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — A violent gang in Haiti has released three more hostages, according to an update from an Ohio-based religious group. The statement Monday from Christian Aid Ministries said the people were released on Sunday in Haiti and are “safe and seem to be in good spirits.” The group provided no further details.
Three Additional Missionaries Released By Gang In Haiti

MIAMI (CBSMiami/CNN) – Christian Aid Ministries said three more hostages have been released by a violent gang in Haiti. The Ohio-based group said the hostages released on Sunday are ‘safe’. “We are thankful to God that three more hostages were released last night. Those who were released are safe and...
3 North Americans kidnapped in Haiti freed: religious group

Three of 17 North Americans kidnapped in Haiti in October have been freed, their church group said on Monday. The missionaries and family members — a group of 16 Americans and one Canadian — were abducted while returning from an orphanage in an area east of the capital Port-au-Prince controlled by one of Haiti’s most powerful crime gangs.
Senators and US officials are still working to ensure return of Ohio hostages in Haiti

(WTRF) — Senators are still fighting to bring the missionaries abducted overseas back home. Two missionaries are back safe but others remain hostages.  We’ve been waiting for the return of the rest of the missionaries for six weeks now. Many of them are from Ohio. But there’s still no sign of 15 of them. Meanwhile in the states, the FBI and State Department are trying to bring them home.   Senator […]
The Haiti Kidnapped Missionaries, consider the costs of such trips

The missionaries consisting of sixteen Americans and one Canadian kidnapped by the Haitian “400 Mawozo” gang October 16, is extremely scary. The gang has threatened to kill the humanitarian Christians if a million dollar per person ransom is not fulfilled. The group consists of men, women, children and an eight-month-old baby.
Remarkable Coleman family shows faith alive in Haiti

A family with local ties and a long-established missionary in Haiti recently had to leave the country after prolonged civil unrest, the assassination of the Haiti’s president and the capture of several mission workers. “We were heartbroken to leave Haiti and pray diligently that we are not gone long,” said...
Donors raise more than $1M for freed Kevin Strickland

Nov. 27 (UPI) -- An online fundraiser has collected more than $1 million to help Kevin Strickland, a Missouri man released earlier this week after spending 43 years incarcerated for a crime he didn't commit. A judge ordered Strickland, 62, to be released from prison on Tuesday after he was...
