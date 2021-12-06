ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Engineering

Ameca humanoid robot puts AI in a gender-neutral, ‘non-threatening’ body

By Shane McGlaun
SlashGear
SlashGear
 3 days ago

Artificial intelligence, or AI, is one of the most prolific areas of research in several fields. AI has vast potential to improve medicine and many other fields of research. Typically, an AI lives inside a computer system constrained inside the digital realm. However, a company called Engineered Arts has developed what it calls an AB, or artificial body, that will give an AI a physical place to reside.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RYngv_0dFIRZUV00

Via Engineered Arts

The Ameca humanoid robot is designed to work with humans and provide relatable natural human gestures. It’s designed with upgradeable modular mechanics and can be controlled via a cloud-managed API dev kit. The company says its robot has ground-breaking advances in movement and natural gestures, intelligent interaction and provides a future-proof software system. Engineered Arts also says that its API offers customization pathways that weren’t available previously.

The company plans to show off its robot at CES 2022 in Las Vegas, which will kick off early next year. The robot is designed to be non-threatening and general neutral. Ameca is designed to support the testing and development of artificial intelligence and machine learning systems alongside the company’s Tritium robot operating system. The actual robot hardware stems from the company’s Mesmer technology , which was developed to display a vast range of human emotions. Mesmer robots were designed and built using 3D scans of real people allowing them to imitate human bone structure, skin texture, and expressions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36cA0m_0dFIRZUV00

Via Engineered Arts

One of the key designs for the robot hardware is a modular architecture. The modular architecture means the robot can be upgraded as technology is enhanced rather than having to be completely replaced. Both physical hardware and software can be updated without purchasing a new robot.

The entire robot system was designed to be cloud-connected, provide owners or operators with access to all robot data, and allow it to be controlled from anywhere in the world. Ameca’s hardware provides lifelike motion and advanced facial expression capability. When humans communicate, we do so with more than words, with much of our communication made through body language and facial expression. Without these indicators, it can be difficult for an individual to interpret intent.

While the robot is humanoid, it’s not able to walk. Engineered Arts says that significant hurdles have to be overcome to allow the robot to walk, but it has been researching that. So far, it’s been unable to create a fully walking humanoid robot. However, one of the benefits of the modular design is when the technology to allow the robot to walk is developed, robots can be upgraded.

The company says the main purpose of Ameca is as a platform for developing artificial intelligence. The company is mostly focused on developing robotic hardware and says that it’s leaving researchers working with its platform to create artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms for their hardware. Since the robot is cloud-connected, if something goes wrong, engineers can remotely connect to it to diagnose problems, and often problems can be fixed remotely.

Research into AI is ongoing, and platforms like Ameca provide the opportunity for interaction beyond a computer terminal with something more human-like. There are many applications for artificial intelligence in multiple fields of research.

What else can AI do?

Artificial intelligence has been used to help decipher ancient manuscripts , such as the Vonyich manuscript written in the 15th century. Human researchers have tried to decipher the manuscript for years, but no one was sure what language it was written in. Researchers turned to AI and natural language processing to compare the manuscript to samples from 400 languages.

They discovered that while originally the manuscript was believed to have been written in Arabic, it was actually Hebrew. The team discovered 80 percent of the words in the manuscript were in a Hebrew dictionary. Interestingly, while Hebrew scholars could not read the text, Google Translate did a surprisingly good job of translating a sentence.

Artificial intelligence is also used heavily in medical research. One of the biggest challenges facing medicine today is so-called “superbugs” resistant to antibiotics. Significant research efforts are being put into designing new antibiotics to treat these superbugs. Researchers at MIT leveraged machine-learning algorithms to discover a compound able to destroy several antibiotic-resistant superbugs .

One of the superbugs the compound was able to destroy is resistant to all available antibiotics. The AI used in this instance was given a library of over 100 million chemical compounds. It was able to sort through those compounds to design substances that could destroy multiple superbugs. AI’s can sort through massive amounts of data much faster than humans, significantly shortening research time.

Ameca humanoid robot puts AI in a gender-neutral, ‘non-threatening’ body is written by Shane McGlaun and originally posted on SlashGear .

Comments / 1

Related
SlashGear

Firefox 95’s new sandbox aims to isolate and stop all threats on day 1

Web browsers have become not only more powerful but also more complicated over the past decade. While this might work in people’s favor as far as features are concerned, it can also work against them when their security and privacy are involved. Threat actors tirelessly look for vulnerabilities to exploit in order to gain access to users’ computers and phones, while browser makers play a never-ending game of cat and mouse to plug up those holes. Mozilla believes it has come up with a longer-lasting solution to this problem and is shipping Firefox version 95 with a new kind of sandbox that could protect users even from bugs that appear on day one of a release.
COMPUTERS
SlashGear

Pet supplements recalled over risky bacteria that can infect humans

The FDA has published a new recall involving products sold for cats and dogs, though this one doesn’t involve food. The advisory comes from the company Livia Global, Inc., which says the recall covers two brand names: BioLifePet and LiviaOne. The decision to voluntarily remove these items from sale was made after routine third-party lab testing revealed potential Pseudomonas aeruginosa contamination.
PET SERVICES
americanmilitarynews.com

Video: Here’s the most realistic ‘human’ robot on the planet revealed in new video

Stunning video of a hyper-realistic “humanoid” robot that looks like it stepped straight out of a science fiction movie circulated the internet this week. Engineered Arts, which describes itself as the UK’s leading designer and manufacturer of humanoid entertainment robots, created the uncanny valley robot, dubbed “Ameca,” and released a video showing the robot’s capabilities on Wednesday.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Humanoid Robot#Robots#Ab#Api#Ces 2022#Via Engineered Arts One
Hot Hardware

You'll Freak When You Watch Ameca The Humanoid AI Robot Come To Life

Robots have long brought both amazement and fear into our imagination,and Hollywood has capitalized on those emotions with futuristic movies about robots taking over the world. Now a robotics company in the UK is eliciting both of those emotions in present time with its own robot, named Ameca. The movie...
ELECTRONICS
Business Insider

Elon Musk's Neuralink wants to embed microchips in people's skulls and get robots to perform brain surgery

Neuralink is one of Elon Musk's strange and futuristic portfolio of companies. Neuralink developing neural interface technology — a.k.a. putting microchips into people's brains. The technology could help study and treat neurological disorders. Visit the Business section of Insider for more stories. Neuralink is Musk's neural interface technology company. The...
ENGINEERING
editorials24.com

‘World’s most advanced,’ realistic robot will terrify you

Get ready for Will Smith to say, “I told you so.”. A scarily realistic robot with lifelike facial features and expressions that can “develop interaction” with people has just been unveiled by Britain-based tech company Engineered Arts. Now available for purchase or rent for an undisclosed sum, the relatable android...
ENGINEERING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Engineering
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
techeblog.com

Engineered Arts Unveils Ameca Humanoid Robot AI Platform, Set to Make Public Debut at CES 2022

Set to make its public debut at CES 2022 next month in Las Vegas, Engineered Arts’ Ameca humanoid robot AI platform is claimed to be the world’s most advanced human shaped robot representing the forefront of human-robotics technology. Remember David and Walter from the movie “Prometheus”? Ameca is set to be a platform for development into future robotics technologies, and could pave the way for a similar robot if given the ability to learn on its own. Read more for a video and additional information.
ENGINEERING
dallassun.com

Robot company will pay $200,000 for human faces for use on robots

Tech company Promobot is looking for actual people to lend their faces for the newest group of robots, and is willing to pay US$200,000 for the rights to these faces. Promobot said it is hunting for "kind and friendly" faces, but is open to applications from people of all races and genders over the age of 25.
BUSINESS
techviral.net

Give Your Face & Voice to Russian Robots and Get $200,000

A Russian tech company Promobot is offering $200,000 to people who are ready to give their face and voice to Robot. Promobot is making new human-looking robots, but they want to have a friendly face. However, the company just make a range of computer-generated faces, but now they are looking for an actual human face.
ENGINEERING
World Economic Forum

Artificial intelligence is learning to interact with the world the way humans do

MIT researchers have developed a model that understands the underlying relationships between objects in a scene. Their model represents individual relationships one at a time, then combines these representations to describe the overall scene. This enables the model to generate more accurate images from text descriptions, even when the scene...
ENGINEERING
The Verge

A humanoid robot makes eerily lifelike facial expressions

Engineered Arts, a UK-based designer and manufacturer of humanoid robots, recently showed off one of its most lifelike creations in a video posted on YouTube. The robot, called Ameca, is shown making a series of incredibly human-like facial expressions. At the start of the video, Ameca appears to “wake up,”...
ENGINEERING
adafruit.com

Living Robots Self-Replicate

Scientists behind the world’s first living robots have learned that these xenobots can reproduce and generate offspring, in a discovery that they say could help to explain the origin of life on Earth. The programmable organisms were originally created last year by researchers from the University of Vermont, Tufts University...
ENGINEERING
IEEE Spectrum

Video Friday: Ameca Humanoid

CSIRO SubT Summit – December 10, 2021 – Online. ICRA 2022 – May 23-27, 2022 – Philadelphia, PA, USA. Let us know if you have suggestions for next week, and enjoy today's videos. Ameca is the world’s most advanced human shaped robot representing the forefront of human-robotics technology. Designed specifically...
ENGINEERING
lifewire.com

More Human-Like Robots Could Lead to Better Interactions

The robots are coming, and researchers have a plan to make them seem more human. MIT researchers have developed an artificial intelligence (AI) model that understands the underlying relationships between objects in a scene. This work could be applied in situations where robots must perform complex tasks, like assembling appliances. It also moves the field one step closer to making machines that can learn from and interact with their environments like humans do.
ENGINEERING
knowtechie.com

This new humanoid robot shows more emotion than I ever have

As a millennial, I feel almost like it’s my job to have, and show, as little emotion as humanly possible. And that’s probably the main reason why this new robot from UK-based Engineered Arts creeps me out so much. Just look at that face. Engineered Arts released a short YouTube...
ELECTRONICS
SlashGear

SlashGear

32K+
Followers
15K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.

 https://www.slashgear.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy