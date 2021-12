There are six weeks to go in the 2021 NFL season and things are heating up. The latest BetMGM bonus code is fire too for NFL Week 13. With the stretch run for the NFL going on, this is a great opportunity to try out BetMGM, the online sportsbook of one of America’s most respected gaming companies. For new players, BetMGM will offer $50 free at sign up, plus a first bet risk-free, up to $1000.

GAMBLING ・ 7 DAYS AGO