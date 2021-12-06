ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Titans open as massive favorites over Jaguars for Week 14

By Mike Moraitis
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
After getting a much-needed bye in Week 13, the Tennessee Titans will return to action in Week 14 when they host the Jacksonville Jaguars at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

For the game, the Titans are huge 9.5-point favorites over the Jags, according to Tipico Sportsbook, with the over/under sitting at 44.5. The spread is tied for the third-largest of any Week 14 game.

These two teams have already met this season. The Titans came out on top in Week 5, 37-19. Both teams enter this game on a losing streak, with Tennessee having dropped its last two games, and Jacksonville having lost four in a row.

The Titans are 7-5 against the spread in 2021, and have hit the over in seven of 12 contests. The Jaguars, on the other hand, are 4-8 against the spread and have hit the over in two of 12 games.

The injury-riddled Titans could see some of their key players return this week, a list that includes starters such as wide receiver Julio Jones, and linebackers David Long and Rashaan Evans.

The return of Jones is particularly important, as Tennessee’s receiving corps. is already without wideout A.J. Brown, leaving quarterback Ryan Tannehill with an unheralded group that has struggled to pick up the slack.

Tennessee and Jacksonville will kick off from Nissan Stadium at noon CT on Sunday.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

