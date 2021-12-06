ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Alabama is new leader in NCAA Re-Rank 1-130, followed by Cincinnati

By Paul Myerberg, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago

There's a new No. 1 in the final USA TODAY Sports NCAA Re-Rank 1-130 of the regular season.

After being Georgia's property for most of the past few months, the top spot now belongs to Alabama, which beat the Bulldogs 41-24 in the SEC championship game . That loss drops Georgia three spots to No. 4.

Those two SEC powers sandwich No. 2 Cincinnati, the lone unbeaten team in the Football Bowl Subdivision, and No. 3 Michigan, which beat Iowa to claim the Big Ten.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30zlnw_0dFIR5LC00
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) celebrates his first-half touchdown run against Georgia during the SEC championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Jason Getz, USA TODAY Sports

Several teams made notable jumps in the final Top 25 before the start of bowl play. Baylor comes in at No. 5 after beating Oklahoma State in the Big 12 championship game. Pittsburgh climbed to No. 10 after beating Wake Forest to win the ACC. Utah is up six to No. 12 after beating Oregon for the second time this season.

POSTSEASON LINEUP: Complete college football bowl schedule

GET BIGGER: Big 12, Pac-12, ACC desperately need playoff expansion

FIELD IS SET: Alabama gets No. 1 seed in playoff followed by Michigan

In the Group of Five, Louisiana-Lafayette lands at No. 15 after beating Appalachian State in coach Billy Napier's final game before officially leaving for Florida. Texas-San Antonio moves back to No. 16 after topping Western Kentucky to take home Conference USA

The final Top 25 of the regular season includes four teams from the SEC, Big Ten and the ACC; three from the Big 12; two from the Pac-12, American, Mountain West and independents; and one from the Sun Belt and Conference USA.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JZK6g_0dFIR5LC00

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Alabama is new leader in NCAA Re-Rank 1-130, followed by Cincinnati

Comments / 9

Related
Detroit Sports Nation

Ohio State Buckeyes suffer massive blow

As if losing to their arch-rival Michigan Wolverines wasn’t enough, the Ohio State Buckeyes suffered another massive setback today. Prized 5 star quarterback Quinn Ewers is entering the transfer portal, and is reportedly considering three schools in the Lone Star State as his next destination:. Ewers was widely regarded as...
OHIO STATE
Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama Linebacker Enters Transfer Portal

Alabama linebacker Jackson Bratton is entering the transfer portal according to Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports. Bratton is a former 4-star recruit out of Muscle Shoals High School in the class of 2020. Bratton has not appeared in any games for the Crimson Tide in his two seasons of college...
ALABAMA STATE
On3.com

Paul Finebaum reveals the exact reason Brian Kelly bolted Notre Dame for LSU

After putting together a 92-39 record in 12 seasons at Notre Dame, Brian Kelly has left to become the next head coach of the LSU Tigers. Kelly signed a 10-year, $95 million contract with LSU. The news was shocking and has sent waves throughout the college football landscape. According to Paul Finebaum, Brian Kelly bolting Notre Dame for LSU can be attributed to one simple reason: to win a national championship.
NOTRE DAME, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Michigan State
State
Florida State
Local
Alabama Football
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Georgia State
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
State
Utah State
rolling out

Deion Sanders reportedly interviewed to leave HBCU for Power 5 program

Coach Prime could be on his way out of historically Black colleges and universities. On Nov. 9, The Fort-Worth Star Telegram reported Deion Sanders is “in the mix” to become the next head coach at TCU, a Power 5 program under the Big 12 Conference. He interviewed for the job on Nov. 8, according to the report. The Power 5 conferences consist of the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12 and SEC. The source noted to the Texas outlet while the Jackson State coach is in the running, it doesn’t guarantee he’ll get the job or even if he’s a “leading candidate at this point.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Napier
On3.com

Jalen Hurts names his favorite for Heisman Trophy

While many might’ve been losing hope in Bryce Young and his chances for the Heisman, Jalen Hurts emphatically supported the sophomore Tide quarterback on Saturday. Young took seven sacks and he threw his fourth pick of the season versus Auburn but his end-of-game performance is what people will remember. Bryce...
NFL
247Sports

Alabama quarterback returns to Carolina

Kamari McClellan picked up an offer from South Carolina over the summer, while he was in town for a Shane Beamer Football Camp session. The 2024 quarterback out of Oxford (Ala.) High School returned recently to watch South Carolina’s 40-17 win over Florida. “It was good, it was nice, I...
ALABAMA STATE
FanSided

Auburn football: 5 Bo Nix transfer portal landing spots

If Bo Nix actually does end up transferring from the Auburn football program, a large swath of Tiger fans ought to be ashamed of their behavior that led to that. Nix has been a lightning rod all season and has caught the blame for the team’s early-season loss to Penn State–which could alternatively be contributed to play-calling gaffes by Mike Bobo and a phantom Zakoby McClain targeting call on fourth and goal that would have given AU the ball back down one with over 12 minutes left to go–and the team’s near-loss to Georgia State a week later that required TJ Finley to come in and save the day in the fourth quarter.
AUBURN, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa#College Football#Cincinnati#Conference Usa#American Football#Ncaa Re Rank 1 130#Sec#Mercedes Benz Stadium#Usa Today Sports#Oklahoma State#Acc#Pac 12
The Spun

Nick Saban Has Message For Former Alabama Player That Transferred

On Thursday night, Alabama head coach Nick Saban addressed his team’s running back situation while making his weekly radio appearance. During that discussion, Saban mentioned one of his former players. Since the Crimson Tide are shorthanded at running back, Saban mentioned how Keilan Robinson would be “playing a lot” if...
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Anonymous Oklahoma Football Player Has A Telling Admission

An anonymous Oklahoma Sooners football player has a telling admission on the news of Lincoln Riley leaving for USC. Sunday afternoon, Riley shocked the college football world, when he agreed to leave Oklahoma for Southern California. “My time at OU has included some of the most special years of my...
OKLAHOMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Wake Forest University
The Spun

College Football Head Coach Resigns In ‘Stunning’ Move

A notable college football head coach walked away from his position on Tuesday afternoon. McNeese head coach Frank Wilson has resigned, according to Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. It’s reportedly a “stunning” move to those within the program. There’s a reason Wilson’s leaving McNeese, though. According to multiple reports, he’s...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Larry Brown Sports

Luke Fickell reportedly has interest in top SEC job

Luke Fickell is having an outstanding season at Cincinnati that could culminate with a trip to the College Football Playoff. In the meantime, the head coach has been mentioned as a potential candidate for some much bigger jobs than the one he has with the Bearcats. He may be interested in at least one of them.
CINCINNATI, OH
247Sports

What Arkansas coach Sam Pittman said about Alabama, Bryce Young

Arkansas’ Sam Pittman was the fifth head coach to appear on the SEC football coaches weekly teleconference on Wednesday. During his 10-minute window with reporters, Pittman was asked several questions about Alabama. Below is everything he said about the Crimson Tide. “We’re excited to go to Alabama. They have an...
ALABAMA STATE
tdalabamamag.com

4-Star DE Marvin Jones Jr. releases top five schools

Marvin Jones Jr. released his top five schools Sunday via Twitter and included Alabama football. The Crimson Tide were joined by Florida State, Georgia, Texas A&M and Oklahoma in Jones’ top five. The American Heritage product is rated as a four-star recruit and is one of the top edge rushers...
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

312K+
Followers
37K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy