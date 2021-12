A large team of researchers affiliated with a host of institutions across the U.S. has tested the idea of conducting megastudies to better under social issues or problems. In their paper published in the journal Nature, the group describes conducting a megastudy to learn more about how to get people to continue working out at a gym. Heather Royer, with the University of California, Santa Barbara has published a News & Views piece in the same journal issue outlining the history of megastudies and the work done by the team on this new effort.

