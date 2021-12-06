ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Flyers fire head coach Alain Vigneault following 8 straight losses

The Philadelphia Flyers fired coach Alain Vigneault on Monday following eight straight losses, two shy of matching a team record of 10 in a row, and with the franchise far from ending a 47-year Stanley Cup drought.

The Flyers have been one of NHL's biggest flops of the season. Their latest loss was a 7-1 defeat by Tampa Bay on Sunday night that sealed Vigneault's fate. Assistant coach Michel Therrien also was fired.

"Right now, we've lost our way," Flyers general manager Chuck Fletcher said.

The Flyers are 8-10-4 and in seventh place in the Metropolitan Division. Vigneault went 147-74-54 with the Flyers and missed the playoffs last season.

Mike Yeo was named interim coach. The Flyers play Monday night against Colorado.

Fletcher tried to blame injuries last week for the team's recent slide, but it became clear as the losses piled up that a change was needed.

"The last ten, we slipped back. There's no question," he said last week. "Now the onus is on our group to get it back. When injured players come back, it makes it easier. We can't kid ourselves. We have to get better."

Vigneault lasted just 2-plus seasons in Philadelphia and never could lead the Flyers in the right direction this year after a promising first season in which he led them to the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference in the NHL's restart bubble.

"The guy that is the leader of this group who has both his hands on the steering wheel is me and I have to find a way to get this group to play better," he said Sunday. "We are in a bad skid right now and we need to end this. We have an opportunity tomorrow night and hopefully we will play better."

Vigneault had led the New York Rangers and Vancouver Canucks to the Stanley Cup Final and was trying to do the same in Philadelphia, where the Flyers haven't won it all since consecutive championships in 1974 and 1975.

The Flyers instead are trying to avoid a 10-game losing streak for the first time since the 2018-19 season.

"I have played a lot of embarrassing games and this is definitely one of them," captain Claude Giroux said after the Tampa Bay loss. "We need to figure it out pretty quick here."

It's up to Yeo, at least in the short term, to figure out how to fix the Flyers. Yeo was fired by the St. Louis Blues in November 2018. He joined the Blues as an assistant in 2016 after five seasons with Minnesota. The Wild made the playoffs in three of Yeo's four full seasons, and he was fired 55 games into 2015-16.

"This is an opportunity for me to prove that I've grown," Yeo said.

Fletcher was GM in Minnesota when Yeo coached the Wild and the new coach will likely get some games to prove he can steer the Flyers toward a playoff run.

"The focus is not on interviewing people and rushing to hire a head coach. It's to support Mike," Fletcher said.

Fletcher overhauled the roster following last season's 25-23-8 record (58 points) under Vigneault. The Flyers gave out rich contract extensions to Joel Farabee and Carter Hart and an eight-year, $62 million deal to Sean Couturier. Fletcher acquired defensemen Ryan Ellis and Rasmus Ristolainen and signed Keith Yandle and Derick Brassard. The Flyers also signed backup goaltender Martin Jones and traded for forward Cam Atkinson.

"I still don't know truly what we have here," Fletcher said.

Again in Philly, the changes weren't enough to make the Flyer a championship contender.

The Flyers haven't made the Stanley Cup Final since it lost to Chicago in 2010.

"I can't speak for the last 10 years. most of these guys haven't been here that long," Fletcher said. "The process right now isn't right. We have to get back to playing the right way."

Broad Street Hockey

Reactions to the firing of Alain Vigneault and Michel Therrien

Steve, Bill, and Eamon give their thoughts on the Philadelphia Flyers firing Alain Vigneault and Michel Therrien. The guys also sound off on Mike Yeo being named interim coach, potential head coach hires, and Chuck Fletcher’s press conference comments.
NHL
inquirer.com

Alain Vigneault was not the Flyers’ problem. Their issues go much deeper | Mike Sielski

That the Flyers were going to fire Alain Vigneault sometime soon was always a fait accompli. It is what they do. Ed Snider, Dave Scott, Chuck Fletcher, Paul Holmgren. Vigneault, Dave Hakstol, Peter Laviolette. Six head coaches in eight years. The names of the coaches and the decision-makers change. But the decisions rarely do.
NHL
Broad Street Hockey

Alain Vigneault’s quote sums up everything wrong with spiraling Flyers

Alain Vigneault started his postgame media availability with an interesting quote following the Flyers’ 7-1 loss to the Lightning on Sunday night. It was the team’s eighth-straight loss and they’re starting loss No. 9 in the face with the Avalanche on the docket tonight. “That’s a good question,” AV said...
NHL
inquirer.com

It’s time for Flyers to trade Claude Giroux and go into full rebuild mode

The Flyers are sinking and no one is throwing them a life jacket. Not Tampa Bay, which has two wins over the Flyers during their six-game losing streak. Not Carolina, which took advantage of a slew of Flyers giveaways and blitzed the Orange and Black, 6-3, on Black Friday. Not...
NHL
Yakima Herald Republic

Kraken's Brandon Tanev and Jared McCann spent 2 seasons with Penguins, Seattle's Monday opponent

Dec. 7—Some unintended generosity led to Monday night's visiting Pittsburgh Penguins donating two-thirds of one of the Kraken's better forward lines of late. Brandon Tanev and Jared McCann both spent the past two seasons in Pittsburgh and have been reunited on a line with center Morgan Geekie the past four games. During the three games before Monday's, the trio had outscored opponents 2-0, outshot them 24-17 and out-chanced them 18-11 in even-strength situations according to the Natural Stat Trick advanced analytics website.
NHL
nhltraderumor.com

Is a Claude Giroux trade coming soon?

The NHL trade rumors season is starting to heat up with Jake DeBrusk demanding a trade, where will Evander Kane go? Could the Habs trade Carey Price?. Now NHL rumors are starting to swirl that the Philadelphia Flyers could look to trade Claude Giroux. Giroux’s name did float around the rumor mill in the offseason after reports serviced that the Flyers and Giroux would not talk about a contract extension until the season is over.
NHL
CBS Boston

Tuukka Rask Practices With Bruins On Monday

BOSTON (CBS) — It appears as though Tuukka Rask has taken a significant step toward rejoining the Boston Bruins. The veteran netminder participated in practice with the Bruins on Monday. Rask has been working out on his own at Warrior Ice Arena in recent weeks, but he remained on the ice on Monday and participated in the practice with his former — and potentially future — team. Linus Ullmark wasn’t present for Monday’s practice, one of a number of absences among Bruins regulars. In years past, the Bruins have utilized an emergency goaltender during practices when one or more of the regular...
NHL
