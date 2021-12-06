ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Suspect in Colorado church vandalism sought in Portland

By The Associated Press, Stephanie Butzer
Denver7 News KMGH
Denver7 News KMGH
 3 days ago
DENVER, Colo. (AP) — Police say a woman wanted for the vandalism of a cathedral in Colorado is believed to be in the Portland area.

The suspect, 26-year-old Madeline Ann Cramer, allegedly spray-painted messages of hate — including the terms "child rapists," a homophobic slur, and references to Satan — on the walls and doors of Cathedral Basilica in Denver sometime before the beginning of its 8:30 a.m. Mass in mid-October.

"We had been tagged by what we think is the worst act [of] vandalism that we've seen in years, but not the first in years," Father Samuel Morehead said. "I would say this is the worst because of the vitriol, the anger that's up on the walls."

Cramer was identified as the suspect in early November.

The Portland Police Bureau on Sunday requested help in locating Cramer in connection with the Oct. 10 vandalism.

Swastikas and other messages were painted on the church located near the Colorado Capitol.

Police said investigators in Denver obtained information that Cramer may be in the Portland area.

