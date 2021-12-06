ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Former Cincinnati Basketball Forward Herb Jones Dead at age 51

By Russ Heltman
All Bearcats
All Bearcats
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gAUIZ_0dFIQbGs00

The forward made a major impact over his two years with the Bearcats.

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Athletics community lost one of its greats recently. A family member told the Cincinnati Enquirer that former UC forward Herb Jones passed away at the age of 51. The basketball star was inducted into the UC Athletics Hall of Fame earlier this year.

Jones was a standout in the early-90s, leading the 1992 squad to the Final Four behind 18.1 points and 7.1 rebounds per game. He is the only player in Bearcats history to score over 1,000 points in two seasons.

The forward led the Great Midwest Conference in made field goals (230) and effective field goal rate (59.5%) in 1991-92. He finished his UC career with 1,097 points and 475 rebounds from 1990-92.

Make sure you bookmark All Bearcats for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Three Man Weave: Guard Trio Powers Cincinnati to 73-58 Performance Over Bryant

Bearcats Open as Double-Digit Underdogs in Cotton Bowl Against Alabama

Final Huddle: Bearcats Capture AAC Title 35-20 Over Houston

Report: Luke Fickell Interviewed With Lions Last Year, More NFL Teams Could be Interested

Luke Fickell Weighs in on the Bearcats' College Football Playoff Hopes

Watch: Luke Fickell and Desmond Ridder Discuss Bearcats' Win Over Houston

Ticket Punched: Luke Fickell's Bearcats Defy Odds, Should be Playoff Bound After Win Over Houston

Watch: UC Sets Stage for 'Blackcats' Defense in AAC Championship Game

Report: Bearcats Offensive Lineman Marcelo Mendiola Entering Transfer Portal

Listen: Wes Miller Discusses Swift Jacket Removals During Games

Watch: Brian Kelly Addresses LSU Fans With Southern Accent

Three Man Weave: Cincinnati Narrowly Edges Miami 59-58

Watch: Darrian Beavers Mic'd up Ahead of AAC Championship Game

Marcus Freeman Will Reportedly Replace Brian Kelly at Notre Dame

Bearcats Stay at No. 4 in Latest College Football Playoff Rankings

Game Preview: UC Rekindles Hardwood Rivalry Against Miami

Bearcats Legend Tony Pike Weighs in on Luke Fickell's Future at the University of Cincinnati

Look: Brian Kelly Abruptly Leaves Notre Dame, Informs Players Over Text Message

The All Bearcats UC Football MVPs

Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner Named AAC Defensive Player of the Week

UC Football Moves up to No. 3 in Latest AP Poll

Five UC Seniors Accept Invites to 2022 Senior Bowl

Top 2022 Edge Rusher Mario Eugenio Commits to Cincinnati

Todd McShay: 'Ohio State is Simply Better' Than Cincinnati

Final Huddle: UC Clinches Undefeated Regular Season in 35-13 win Over ECU

Report: Luke Fickell Staying at Cincinnati Following This Season

Coby Bryant Named Finalist for Jim Thorpe Award

Bearcats Move up to No. 4 in Historic CFP Rankings

Top Recruit on Bearcats Head Coach Luke Fickell: 'He's Not Leaving'

Mario Eugenio: 'Cincinnati is a Different Vibe'

Darrian Beavers Named Butkus Award Finalist

Bearcats Offer Rising 2023 Wide Receiver Tyler Williams

Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner Taken in First Round in Latest Mock Draft

Alec Pierce Projected as Possible First-Round Pick by Evaluator

Three-Star 2022 Wide Receiver Commits to UC

Bearcats Men's Basketball Adds Third Piece to 2022 Recruiting Class

UC Football Lands Commitment From Elite 11 Quarterback

Wes Miller and UC Sign Two Recruits From 2022 Class

UC Football Lands Four-Star Linebacker Trevor Carter

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bearcats all the time!

Follow All Bearcats on Twitter: @AllBearcats

Like All Bearcats on FaceBook: All Bearcats

Follow All Bearcats on Instagram: @BearcatsTalk

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Luke Fickell reportedly has interest in top SEC job

Luke Fickell is having an outstanding season at Cincinnati that could culminate with a trip to the College Football Playoff. In the meantime, the head coach has been mentioned as a potential candidate for some much bigger jobs than the one he has with the Bearcats. He may be interested in at least one of them.
CINCINNATI, OH
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kirk Herbstreit would make surprise hire for LSU head coaching job

Kirk Herbstreit and the other College GameDay analysts discussed the open jobs in college football. There was certainly no consensus on who LSU should hire as its next head coach on College GameDay. Opinions varied wildly. ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit said he would hire Cincinnati’s head coach away from the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cincinnati, OH
Basketball
Local
Ohio Basketball
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio College Basketball
Cincinnati, OH
College Basketball
City
Houston, OH
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
City
Cincinnati, OH
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Weighs In On Luke Fickell’s Job Decision

Luke Fickell was one of the most sought after coaching candidates in college football, but ultimately decided to stay in Cincinnati, Ohio. On Tuesday, ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit hypothesized why Fickell chose to stay with the Bearcats when he could’ve had the pick of the litter. Telling The Dan Patrick Show, “In Luke Fickell’s case, he was so locked in on what his team was trying to do.”
CINCINNATI, OH
USA Today

Cincinnati Bearcats coach Luke Fickell on Notre Dame vacancy: 'There is no speculation'

Luke Fickell isn't focused on the head coaching vacancy at Notre Dame. Not yet at least. The University of Cincinnati football coach, who has been linked to the Fighting Irish job since Brian Kelly left South Bend to take over the LSU program, said Tuesday his only focus is on Saturday's American Athletic Conference championship game against Houston at Nippert Stadium.
CINCINNATI, OH
thecomeback.com

Football world reacts to report about Luke Fickell & Detroit Lions

Among the many candidates out there for the high-profile college football coaching jobs that have become available (and may still continue to become available), Cincinnati Bearcats coach Luke Fickell is near the top of everyone’s list. Fickell has turned Cincinnati into a perennial power during his five-year stint as head...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Pike
Person
Jim Thorpe
Person
Wes Miller
Person
Todd Mcshay
Person
Luke Fickell
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Luke Fickell News

Could we see Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Luke Fickell working in the National Football League next season?. According to a report from the NFL Network, Fickell “quietly” spoke with one professional franchise last offseason, ultimately remaining at the college level at Cincinnati. However, following another great year with the Bearcats...
NFL
NBC4 Columbus

Cincinnati’s Luke Fickell wins National Coach of the Year

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WCMH) — Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Luke Fickell was named the National Coach of the Year for 2021 on Tuesday. Fickell will receive the award during the 31st annual The Home Depot College Football Awards on Thursday at 7 p.m. on ESPN.  Fickell, a Columbus native, is in his fifth season at Cincinnati program after […]
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football Playoff#University Of Cincinnati#Cincinnati Athletics#The Cincinnati Enquirer#Uc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
College Football
All Bearcats

All Bearcats

Cincinnati, OH
158
Followers
191
Post
18K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of University of Cincinnati Bearcat sports

 https://www.si.com/college/cincinnati

Comments / 0

Community Policy